In the monochrome universe of American progressive politics, where a phalanx of experts, hacks and NGOs constantly issue dire warnings about existential threats to democracy from the far-Right while determinedly looking the other way when it comes to threats from the far-Left or Islamists, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was never supposed to happen. For how can Trump, the demonic inciter of terrorism, the dog-whistler of insurrection and deplorable enemy of the state, be the victim of political violence? It doesn’t add up.
For years now, extremism and disinformation experts have been warning about the dangers of Trump’s demagogic and deranged rhetoric, insisting that the former president has helped create “a new era of political violence” in America. Indeed, some have called Trump a “stochastic terrorist”, an obscure term that refers to indirect incitement to terrorism by public figures. “If you’re not familiar with [the] term ‘stochastic terrorism’,” David Corn wrote in Mother Jones back in May, “now is a good time to bone up, for the leading Republican candidate is a stochastic terrorist.” “Stochastic terrorism,” he explained, “is defined by conflict and law enforcement experts as the demonisation of a foe so that he, she, or they might become targets of violence.” According to Corn, “As Donald Trump has faced multiple criminal indictments, he and/or his minions have viciously assailed prosecutors, judges (and their families), and even jurors, and these expressions of vitriol place a target on the back of each of these people.” On this reading, Trump is a kind of satanic puppeteer who radicalises the hearts of damaged men and turns their minds toward murder. To channel Ludwig Wittgenstein, Trump’s pen or rather his mouth is a mighty AR-15.
By contrast, the demagogic and deranged rhetoric of Trump’s political enemies on the Left – that he’s a fascist who must be stopped to save democracy — has largely escaped the notice of the experts, in large part because they themselves, as partisans of the Democratic Party, have been guilty of trading in it. Stochastic terrorism for thee but not for me.
A strange inversion occurred in the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of Trump: progressives stopped talking about stochastic terrorism, while the Right, who were once deeply and rightly suspicious of the concept, wholeheartedly embraced its underpinning theoretical assumptions.
Trump’s newly appointed running mate J. D. Vance, for example, sought to dispel the notion that Trump’s would-be-assassin was a deranged lone wolf who came out of nowhere. “Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote on X/Twitter, continuing: “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.” Tulsi Gabbard similarly insisted that “the assassination attempt on President Trump is a logical consequence of repeatedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler,” reasoning that “if Trump truly was another Hitler, wouldn’t it be their moral duty to assassinate him?” Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders warned that “the hate rhetoric from many Leftish politicians and media, who label Right-wing politicians as racists and Nazis is not without consequences. They are playing with fire.”
This is quite a paradigm shift on the Right, where not so long ago the notion of stochastic terrorism and the related idea that speech could itself be a form of violence was held up to broad and intense ridicule. Consider, for example, the concerted efforts on the part of Democrats to forge a causal link between Tucker Carlson and the Buffalo massacre in May 2022, where an 18-year-old white supremacist called Payton Gendron murdered 10 African Americans in a grocery store. According to his detractors, Carlson had used his show to promote the “great replacement” theory and had thus paved the way for Gendron, who, as his 180-page manifesto makes clear, believed that terrorism against “the replacers” was a necessary defence against “white genocide”. Carlson, in response, sought to distance himself from Gendron, describing him as a “mental patient”; his manifesto, he said, was “a rambling pastiche of slogans and Internet memes” that “is not recognisably Left-wing or Right-wing”. He also rejected the implication that, as he put it, “because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud”. None of this was enough to placate Carlson’s detractors, who called for him to be “deplatformed”, and in very short order the new concept of stochastic terrorism had firmly memed itself into the online discourse of the liberal-Left.
Christopher Rufo has similarly faced and sought to rebut accusations of stochastic terrorism. In an op-ed for Scientific American, published in November 2022, Bryn Nelson insinuated that Rufo’s critical commentary on drag queens participating in book readings was a form of “stochastic terrorism” that works by “weaponising disgust” against sexual minorities and those who support them. Responding to this, Rufo wrote that “nothing in my reporting on Drag Queen Story Hour encourages violence”. “Under the concept of ‘stochastic terrorism’, logic, evidence, and causality are irrelevant,” he noted, concluding: “That concept is built on a lie. It deserves to be exposed and discredited.”
I should note that the leftists and the MSM have succeeded in one thing. They show incredible ingenuity in creating new terms into which they can fit any content. “Stochastic terrorism” is a perfect example. Those who use it are super smart, super educated and commoners should trust them as apostles
“Stochastic terrorism”, really?
“Stochastic” has a well-established definition (it means random; involving a random variable) which has little to do with “stochastic terrorism”. But, as usual, the Left appropriates a fancy word to give their argument more substance than it deserves. We learned the outcome of this strategy during the covid pandemic: trust the science, where the science is whatever people who use fancy words says it is. And we learned the long-term consequences of that pretentious claim to actual scientific knowledge.
Here’s an insight in plain English: the Left have demonized (literally demonized) Trump for eight years, and now someone took the logical step of trying to slay the demon. No fancy words or deep analysis required. The Left inspired hatred of Trump over almost a decade and triggered an assassination attempt. It’s time for them to accept responsibility for their actions.
As for Prof. Cottee, go back to academia. They’ll give you twenty cents for every ten-cent word.