All of it seemed only to intensify the devotion of his fans. Their bond with their leader is personal and deep; they follow him to candidates and ideas that they wouldn’t have considered without his endorsement. And now he had survived a bullet. His resilience attracted new donors and unlikely well wishers. Delegates and loyalists projected confidence. And, yet, nobody knew quite what that bullet had done to the man they were there to celebrate, the man whose name was embroidered on their denim jackets and sequin dresses.

“Trump never changes,” one source in the MAGA movement insisted breezily. “Trump. Never. Changes.”

I asked Kevin Roberts, a friend of Vance and president of the Heritage Foundation whether a new Trump might usher in a new season of unity. “Of all the things I would celebrate about President Trump, probably at the top of the list: his intuition about where we are in the country, at any point, whether that was in 2016, or 2020, or today is just off the charts. I think he has very genuinely understood that what the country wants is normal. And he really is a great messenger.”

“Detractors of his on the Left will sort of tear him down on that,” Roberts added. “But he is a great messenger.”

But what would that message be? When he finally arrived on stage, his name literally in lights, the room erupted. The production was spectacular. The cast-list impressive if idiosyncratic, with Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Dana White all taking to the stage.

Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, before delivering a prayer, noted that encounters with death change us all.They “[call] us to reexamine our lives and reevaluate our priorities,” he intoned.

For a while — almost exactly 10 minutes — that certainly seemed to be the case. Trump was almost unrecognisable. Not in looks, but in temperament. He spoke so gently that it was hard to make out the words as he slowly recounted the events in Butler, paying tribute to the slain Pennsylvanian man by displaying his firefighting suit on stage.