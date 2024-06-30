In 1993, the then British Prime Minister, John Major, gave a speech to the Conservative Group for Europe: “Fifty years on from now,” he predicted, “Britain will still be the country of long shadows on county [cricket] grounds, warm beer, invincible green suburbs, dog lovers, and — as George Orwell said — old maids bicycling to Holy Communion through the morning mist.”
To his audience of liberal Tories, Major clumsily evoked a microcosmic life of the nation that, piece-by-piece, constituted the Conservative Party. His party would survive, Major argued, because it was rooted, not in ideology or activism, but in the daily practices and associations of millions of people: attending church, organising clubs and conducting ordinary business.
Even at the time, Major’s vision of an intact civil society bolstering a centuries-old party was out of date. Indeed, a few years later, in the “invincible green suburbs” of Major’s speech, millions of Conservatives abandoned the party in 1997 for Blair’s Labour.
Yet, there was something concrete in his political elegy. The mediating associations of the Conservatives, although weak, survived 1997 and helped rebuild the party under David Cameron’s vague “Big Society” project. In contrast, the clubs and associations that kept Labour voters loyal — Miners’ Institutes, Workingman’s Associations, Labour Clubs, trade unions and the Methodist chapel — had already declined by the early Nineties. Without these structures, Labour’s core vote in the Red Wall happily turned blue in 2019.
However, from the vantage point of 2024, the Conservative Party’s 14-year revival now looks like a blip. In 1953, the Tories had more than 2.8 million members: almost twice that of Labour. Today, it claims only 172,437.
Historically, the Tory Party relied on “Conservative” or “Constitutional” clubs as auxiliaries, connecting MPs to their communities through cheap booze, snooker, music hall acts and darts. These clubs were once the “non-political” bedrock of the Conservative Party: expressing a paradoxically non-ideological vision of ideology and governance.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Well-written piece, full of atmosphere. But McIlhagga makes the mistake of assuming the fortunes of the Conservative Party mirror the fortunes of the Conservative Clubs.
The decline of the clubs has much more to do with the decline in pub-going. There were 60,000 pubs at the turn of the century, and just 45,000 now.
The decline of the Conservatives will now be reversed. There’s nothing like a Labour government, screwing things up, to act as a recruiting sergeant for the Conservatives.
Agree that Labour will screw things up but am sceptical the Conservatives will benefit for the simple reason they are no longer conservative.
There will be a centre right party in the future but I don’t see how enough people will trust the current Tory party for it to be them
I agree that pub going has declined. Also the Conservative (and Labour clubs) were the cheapest places to drink…now it’s Wetherspoon’s which has also caused the closure of many other pubs.
Good article but the Conservative party was not “rebuilt” under Cameron’s “Big Society”, it was “refurbed” into a pale copy of Blair’s New Labour.
Cameron didn’t win in 2010, he had to form a coalitionnwithnthe LibDems. He won in 2015 because he promised a Referendum on the EU, but didn’t realise that’s why he won.
Again in 2019 Johnson won the Red Wall by promising to “get Brexit done” but thought he won because he believed he was personally popular. He was, but that’s not why people voted Conservative.
Now Reform will take many of those votes.