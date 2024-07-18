It wasn’t the first time Jeremy Corbyn had been accused of violating the sanctity of the House of Commons, but this time it was for more than just refusing to put on a fancy suit. Last week, after securing the Islington North seat as an independent candidate, he was in line to be sworn in as an MP, and was picked up by a microphone quietly speaking with a candour rarely heard in parliament. “This is such a load of nonsense,” he whispered to Labour MP Marie Rimmer.
It is difficult to critique this comment. Not just because he is correct, but because it is unclear precisely what he is correct about. Is it the tedious process of each member having to individually express their loyalty to the Crown? Is it the incongruity of members swearing on this book and that book, to this god and that god, or no god at all? Is it the insistence on continuing to pretend that an MP’s allegiance is most fundamentally to an unelected monarch, to the extent that Clive Lewis had to retake his oath for omitting reference to Charles’s “heirs and successors”?
Perhaps all of the above. How many MPs, especially in this parliament, believe this is where their loyalty lies? How many are genuinely willing to preemptively submit to any future head of state so long as they come from the loins of the former?
I am not anti-monarchy in principle. But I am anti-pretence. A monarch with real power, and commanding real loyalty, is not an automatic embarrassment. But the continued ceremonial propping up of the King as a sort of royal taxidermy of what sovereignty once was is hardly a respectable exercise.
The problem is that the farce is two-tiered. The celebrated paradox of our sovereign parliament affirming its allegiance to the sovereign might be understandable — even enjoyable — if it was approached with a due irony. But our elected officials are supposed to act as if their solemn oath bears genuine resemblance to their political ambitions, complete with a reaffirmation under duress of His Majesty’s, well, majesty.
Who believes this? I doubt the King himself could have such a confused ego. One can only wonder how he felt this week during the state opening of parliament, carrying the 12-foot train attached to his gown through his special entrance into parliament and towards his special golden throne. Perhaps he secretly recognises the clunky absurdity of it all, but then “sacred tradition” has such a chokehold on our government that nobody has likely summoned the confidence to inform him that the emperor is wearing silly clothes.
