The loyalty is, I am told, less to the King, and more to the venerable English tradition which expressing loyalty to the King represents. This is no defence. It is in fewer words what I am trying to say. Even those who defend this ludicrous extravagance do so not with allegiance to the truth of the oath, but to its utility. They do not actually believe any of it is real, but think that by forcing our politicians to partake in a humiliating ritual of undisguised make-believe we somehow protect something “ineffable” whose upkeep requires it.

Some dissidents, I should recognise, had the respectable gall to protest: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, called upon to be sworn in, sandwiched the affirmation between “I’ll read out this empty formula in order to represent my constituents, but it’s under protest,” and, “My true allegiance is to the people of Derry and the people of Ireland”. “Thank you very much,” said His Majesty’s clerk.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, committed to full-scale treason in saying: “I take this oath under protest, and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic. Until that time, I do solemnly, sincerely, and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, according to law.”

In sincerely declaring loyalty to the King he wishes to see dethroned, Lewis demonstrates before our very eyes the “emptiness” of the formula described by Eastwood. It is, frankly, a joke. If it were taken seriously at all, even by those who administer the requirement, this oath would have been immediately ruled invalid, and Lewis made to renounce his republican ideals or refused his seat in parliament. This would, of course, be an unthinkable political scandal, but such is the unthinking superficiality of the entire pantomime.

Imagine a groom vowing to take a bride as his lawfully-wedded wife, till death do them part, before saying, “Of course, one day I plan to get divorced.” What could we even make of such a contradictory affirmation? It would make a mockery of the entire ceremony, or at least invalidate the oath. On the small matter of electing our parliamentary representatives, however, anything goes, it seems, as long as one goes through the motions.

Not all traditions are worth maintaining. Until 1998, a member wishing to raise a point of order in the lower chamber was required to wear a hat in order to do so: two opera hats were kept on standby for this reason, until a select committee advised abolishing the regulation, saying: “This particular practice has almost certainly brought the House into greater ridicule than almost any other, particularly since the advent of television.”