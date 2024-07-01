Compared with them, the rhetoric used to describe RN’s first-round victory seems overblown. Le Pen has been devoted, over the years and more energetically over the past few months, to scrubbing herself and her party clean from the stains of her father, the impassioned antisemite Jean-Marie Le Pen. She and Bardella now propose to be a moderate couple in all things, with Zemmour as a handy extremist from whom they visibly recoil. Bardella, in particular, who may become France’s next Prime Minister, has promised that his potential government would lead “realistic” economic policies and “not weaken” France’s voice abroad. It’s hardly the language of a radical intending to shake the foundations of French politics.

“The rhetoric used to describe RN’s first-round victory seems rather overblown.”

Even on an issue which divides the Right across Europe, the RN can be seen playing the moderate card. Once a friend — and beneficiary — of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Le Pen used a speech in the National Assembly in March to state: “It is the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people that will lead to Russia’s defeat.” If she follows the logic of her discourse, she will stand with Meloni and the Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmy Akesson, making her the third and most powerful of the New Right — a far better term than “far-Right” — to line up with Nato, the US and (most of) the Western democracies.

None of which screams “far-Right” takeover. These politicians are not like Donald Trump, who doubles down on promises to imprison enemies, purge the civil service and challenge the constitution. With the exception of the AfD, the European New Right parade their relative moderation. Yes, like mainstream ideologies — Socialism, Social Democracy, Liberalism, Christian Democracy — they differ in their standings with voters from state to state. But they also have a restraining ideology of their own: Democratic Nationalism. They place faith in the choices — and, implicitly, the moderation — of the people, and assume the nation remains the most natural unit both for politics.

Yes, these parties are conservative in some things — such as with strengthening the family — but they are not in others. Were he to become prime minister, for instance, Bardella plans to increase working-class living standards by lowering costs and cutting taxes for companies who raise workers’ wages; it is closer to socialism than conservatism. The extremists, it seems, are elsewhere.