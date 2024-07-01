Is this the week that Europe’s much-anticipated far-Right wave finally crashes down upon us? As the results of France’s first-round vote trickled through yesterday, almost every media outlet — from the BBC to The New York Times — carried stories of Marine Le Pen’s “far-Right” victory. Meanwhile, just over the border in Belgium, came warnings of Viktor Orbán’s plan to form a new “far-Right” pact in the European parliament. Throw in the AfD’s “far-Right” party congress on Saturday, and it’s been a busy few days for the movement.
Yet these warnings have become ritualistic and devoid of analysis. For in truth, there is little “far-Right” about many of these movements. They are Eurosceptic, but not EuroExiters. They are hostile to mass immigration (which government is now not?), but recognise the large decline in birth rates means they’re stuck with large-scale immigration. They are suspicious of the LGBTQ+ movement, but largely accepting of homosexuality. Their aims, from housing to the economy, are mostly hard to attain, but if lawfully pursued, none is a threat to democratic government.
Why do millions follow these parties? Waiting for speeches from Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella at a National Rally (RN) gathering in Marseille earlier this year, I asked a couple, M. and Mme Bodineau, that question. They were middle-aged, cheerful and happy to talk. “It is,” said M Bodineau, “because she speaks the truth. She speaks for us.” “I admire her,” added Madame Bodineau. “She is very intelligent.” I asked if they had thought of voting for Eric Zemmour, the former journalist who has placed himself to the Right of Le Pen. Madame Bodineau made a face of rejection: “Non, non, c’est un extremiste!”
This is a common feature for many of the established parties: their supporters eschew what they regard as extremists — anyone openly, or suspected as, racist, antisemitic, potentially violent — and support parties which are strongly against illegal immigration and critical of extreme liberals. They do not, in the mainstream, reject all immigration: they wish it to be controlled.
Thus, in France, the large majority favours the RN over Zemmour’s Reconquête!. In Sweden, moreover, the Alternative for Sweden group, a split from the “far-Right” Sweden Democrats (SDs), finds minimal support for its proposals to leave the EU and end support for Ukraine — both of which the SDs, part of a governing coalition of the centre-right, have rejected.
None of this to say that there isn’t a small number of genuinely far-Right parties in Europe at present. Chief among them, the Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD) was recently expelled from the EU parliament’s Identity and Democracy (ID) group after Maximilian Krah, its former leader in the European parliament, suggested that all members of SS were not necessarily bad people. Last week in response, the AfD executive decided to form a new European parliamentary group. Several of its possible partners are well to the Right: antisemitism, for example, is a strong theme in both Hungary’s Our Homeland and Poland’s Konfederacja. Nearly all are strongly in favour of an immediate exit from the EU, and have close ties with Russia. Typically winning between 4-7% of the vote, these really are far-Right parties masquerading as populist.
Marine Le Pen’s Party does not appear to be a totalitarian party relying on armed street fighters to intimidate nor does it have an aggressive and expansionary foreign policy like the parties of pre-war German and Italian parties that seized totalitarian power in Germany and Italy following some electoral success. Still less does it advocate the anti-Semitic policies of the NSDAP.
The tag of far-right is merely a propaganda device to frighten the population by associating the party with the policies of these genuinely malign pre-war parties. It is only in the socialistic elements of the party’s policies that the Party bears any resemblance to the pre-war parties the propagandists seek to tar it with.
it should become the editorial policy of Unherd that article referring to parties such as those led by Le Pen and Meloni are not referred to by the lazy, misleading and propagandist phrase “far right” that contributes nothing to understanding the nature of such parties.
Why do I never hear of the ‘far-left’? Does it exist? The term ‘far-right’ only has meaning when used in contrast to the ‘far-left’. And yet, the term ‘far-left’ is used rarely, if ever.
Here’s a thought: the individual who uses the term ‘far-right’ is on the left, or the far-left. Being in that position, they do not know that they are ‘far-left’.
Why don’t the right use the term ‘far-left’? I have a feeling they are too polite to do so.
An alternative theory might be that those labelled as “far-right” are too busy looking to deal with the problems created by the left in general to waste time fighting the “far-left”; whereas the left, with their false assumption of occupying the ‘moral high ground’ feel duty-bound to smear anyone who doesn’t agree with them with some epithet or other, continuing the mindset of their jejune student politics days.