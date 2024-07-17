“It was like staring at a Magic Eye picture,” Ravi Jayaram, one of the medics who first raised concerns about Lucy Letby, told the New Yorker. “At first, it’s just a load of dots… But you stare at them, and all of a sudden the picture appears.” For Jayaram, what was once seen was never unseen: the killer nurse, the “angel of death”. In 2023, Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies on the neonatal unit where she worked and attempting to murder six more; at a retrial this month, she was convicted on a seventh count of attempted murder.
For others — including me — the picture can flicker in and out. The Letby case is compelling because it invites interpretation. In a media where true crime reigns, the detailed session-by-session examination of evidence allowed anyone following to play not just jury but detective, weighing the subtleties of an autopsy or the reliability of a witness. This should, in theory, generate trust in the process; instead, it generates as many different processes as there are followers of the case, a million courtrooms in a million different heads all weighting the evidence in their way — and feeling convinced of their own conclusions.
From a certain distance, her guilt looks certain: the chart presented by the prosecution showing she was on the ward for all the suspicious deaths, the scrawled notes-to-self included the phrase “I AM EVIL I DID THIS”, the handover sheets she hoarded at home, the seemingly compulsive googling of the bereaved families months or years after their babies’ deaths.
Take a step back, and it threatens to collapse into dots. It’s this that feeds the population of Letby “truthers” who are gradually gathering strength. What if the chart is a case of “Texas sharpshooter fallacy”, when you draw a target to match a random selection of data? After all, babies on neonatal wards are by-definition fragile: sometimes they die, and they will die on someone’s shift, and chance might happen to put one person on all those shifts. Initially, the deaths Letby was convicted of were seen as unexplained, rather than violent. Then, once her colleagues had become suspicious, deaths when Letby was present became suspicious by definition.
The notes might not be evidence of a guilty conscience, but of a young woman under terrible pressure from false accusations sliding into a breakdown. The googling, a sign of her grief for the babies she couldn’t save. Of the hoarded documents, the defence pointed out that fewer than 10% of the papers found at her home referred to babies on the indictment, making them unlikely to be “trophies” — however strange it was that she had kept them at all.
The case against Letby was circumstantial and rested on four things: statistics, eyewitness testimony, forensics and the confession in her notes. These also happen to be among the forms of evidence most implicated in miscarriages of justice. Statistics can easily be misrepresented, as in the case of Sally Clark, wrongly convicted of killing her two babies after the paediatrician Professor Sir Roy Meadows gave expert evidence that failed to account for the possibility of a common congenital defect.
I always thought the standard of proof in criminal cases was that things needed to be beyond reasonable doubt. It doesn’t seem to be the case with Letby, which should be a red flag. It’s a dangerous slope to be going down to throw out legal principles because you yourself feel personally sure ‘she done it’
Even the statistical claim that she was present when all the babies died is apparently factually incorrect. Only the babies that died when she was there were counted as suspicious deaths. So she wasn’t there for a bunch of other deaths, but since she wasn’t there, they weren’t suspicious. How convincing is that evidence, which is supposed to be one of the most compelling parts of the case against her?