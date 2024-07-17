Letby wasn’t unquestioningly believed, clearly: her colleagues eventually thought the most unthinkable thing about her, and pursued their fears all the way to prosecution. Nor, however, does she match the pattern of the vulnerable young woman bullied by senior men that she would need to be for the more lurid truther versions of a plot against her to hold up: she stuck up for herself and won the backing of management.

What’s missing from the Letby case — and what the truthers want — is, crassly, a good story. We don’t know why she did it. Establishing motive is useful but not necessary for proving guilt, and the prosecution only hinted at possible explanations. Maybe she loved the drama of a death. Maybe she was seeking the attention of a married doctor she was said to be flirting with. Maybe she had munchausen’s by proxy. But even the police who led the investigation confess themselves baffled at her reasons.

All that’s left is the oddness of a killer who put “x” and “lol” in her texts, and drank white wine on girls’ nights out, and supposedly recorded her kills in a twee diary with a picture of a knitted teddy on the cover. One of her friends called her “hun” in a consoling text message — “Oh hun, you need a break” — and that’s what Letby seems to be: a hun. A bit basic. This is not how serial killers are supposed to be in the popular imagination. They are meant to have either the terrifying self-control of Hannibal Lector, or the chaotic impulsiveness of Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. They are meant to get something from their violence.

Justice is not only about the facts. It is also about turning those facts into an arc that makes sense of the senseless. This is not extraneous to its core function, but fundamental to the way it allows society to move on from shocking acts of brutality. We find the “why”. We understand. It would be nice if this helped to prevent crimes in the future, but that probably isn’t the main reason we look for it: the main reason is that it lets us stop thinking about the terrible thing that has happened.

In the Letby case, the first question has always been whether something terrible did in fact happen. Were the deaths murders, or tragic misfortune? Murders, or collective incompetence? Without a narrative to anchor the idea of her guilt, there will always be just enough doubt to sustain these questions. Miscarriages of justice happen, more often than is pleasant to think. It is not ludicrous, given the nature of the evidence, to consider the possibility that this may be one of them.

Having absorbed as much of the evidence as I can bear to, I’m not one of them. The association between her presence and unexpected harm coming to babies seems too strong to be discounted, and alternative explanations such as ward-wide infections unproven. The picture of her guilt holds. But the bits that don’t fit still nag at my focus. Even after Letby’s diary was opened up to the court, she kept her secrets. As long as she remains impossible to understand, there will be an urge to change her story into something comprehensible.