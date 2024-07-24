Other initiatives took a less explicit tack. Those such as the New Deal for Lone Parents, the National Childcare Strategy and Sure Start sought a solution to the problem of mothers on benefits by cajoling them into work and their children into nurseries. The New Deal for Lone Parents, as social policy professor Jane Millar has noted, was particularly significant — throughout the post-war period, policy was largely based on the assumption that single mothers would stay at home to care for their children, and thus ”one parenthood was a marker that indicated legitimate withdrawal from the labour market”. But under New Labour, being a single mum was no longer an excuse for not having a job: in fact, it made employment even more important, to reduce “social exclusion”.

“Something important did get lost: the idea of children as a personal and social good.”

As the BBC reported in 1998, all of New Labour’s “welfare to work” strategies hinged on one “single idea”, that: “Work is good for you. Those who can, should work. More people in work means fewer on benefit which means reduced social security costs, which in turn means more for health and education. It is apparently the ultimate win-win policy.”

There were certainly some good things that came out of New Labour’s obsession with work. For those people who can work, it is better to have a job than it is to languish on benefits. Women need access to contraception, abortion and childcare if they are to have careers and, above all, freedom and equality. But, as the ensuing years have shown, work is not the solution to all welfare problems. In tying the compulsion to work so closely to new motherhood, something important did get lost: the idea of children as a personal and social good.

When the key priority for everybody, including mothers of young children, became to earn their way through paid work, the social value of having and raising children diminished. Aspirational young people were to go to university, and others into work: those who chose parenthood were othered as “socially excluded”, outside of the norm. The emphasis on getting children particularly from poorer families into childcare compounded the idea that parents were ill-equipped to care for and socialise children in their all-important “early years”. The decision to have children was framed as an individualised act of careful self-actualisation, to be done only when one’s career and finances allowed it; and when the reality of “juggling” work and home could plausibly act as its own contraceptive. Childbearing became more of a choice than ever before, but one that was heavily hedged by the weight of that decision.

The policy mentality that prevailed through the New Labour years is summed up by David Blunkett, the former home secretary who is one of the few voices still defending the spirit of the two-child benefit cap. Referring to an article he wrote in 2001, in which he cautioned people not to “see the Government as an ATM machine”, Lord Blunkett recently told The Telegraph:

“It’s a combination of government support and personal responsibility. So if things go wrong, and you have more than two children, then we need to help. But we also need people to think seriously — can I, at this moment, afford a third, fourth or fifth child? We need to help, but we need people to also accept some level of responsibility themselves.”