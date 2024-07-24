As their swift suspensions indicated, Keir Starmer can probably cope with a rebellion of “pissed-off” Labour MPs over his failure to commit to scrapping the two-child benefit cap. But when even Suella Braverman, the Right-winger that right-thinkers love to hate, gets in on the act, he must sense trouble brewing.
The benefit cap, which prevents parents from claiming universal credit or child tax credit for more than two children, has become a totemic image of evil Tory policy, symbolising a simultaneous attack on poor people and women’s bodies. For Labour MP Rosie Duffield, it has a Handmaid’s Tale cruelty, as “women are subjugated according to their social class”. Others may be less feminist in their objections, but they still think the policy is too harsh. “It’s pushing more children and families into relative poverty,” said Braverman, adding that “it is time for it to go”.
During a punishing cost-of-living crisis, and following the brutal pandemic years in which the government spent an estimated £96.9 billion on paying people not to work, it seems perverse that the Labour administration should cling onto such an unpopular, mean-spirited policy as the two-child cap: scrapping it, by contrast, would cost £3.4 billion a year. This is even stranger in the context of anxieties about the UK’s falling birth rate and the realisation that the days in which migration could provide extra workers are numbered. We seem to swing from one anguished policy debate about how to encourage people to have more children back to the defensive position of cajoling them to have fewer. Where’s the logic?
After all these years of headless policymaking, it would be tempting to argue that there is, in fact, no logic; that policies are rushed in and reversed with little thought about their contradictions or unintended consequences. Unfortunately, policies relating to fertility decisions generally follow one, neoliberal line of thought: that questions of who should have children and how many should be framed by the state and the market.
Duffield is right to argue that, while the obvious target of the two-child benefit cap is “the caricature of the ‘feckless’, ‘irresponsible’ people who drop children every few minutes without being able to pay for them”, the subtext is “an attack on women’s right to choose how many children they have”. Throughout the 20th century, family-planning policies sought to limit how many children were born to poor or unmarried women, while boosting the more “desirable” fertility of the middle classes. On the global stage, international organisations and NGOs have spent years trying to reduce the number of children born in poorer parts of the world, couching population-control policies in progressive-sounding language about the environment and women’s reproductive rights.
In the late Nineties, Tony Blair’s New Labour government continued this approach with gusto. One flagship initiative was the 10-year Teenage Pregnancy Strategy, launched in 1999 with the aim of halving the under-18 conception rate. This involved providing young people with better access to effective contraception and abortion; strenuous efforts to warn them not to get pregnant, via sex education and a communications campaign; and interventions with young parents to “support” them not to get pregnant again. The strategy achieved its target, and was described by social commentators as “the success story of our time”.
