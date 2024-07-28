“Nobody knows whether to clutch their pearls or let their freak flag fly.”

The inconsistency is symptomatic of the total breakdown of political identitarianism as practised by partisans on both sides. It’s not just the spectacle of Democrats who backed Bill Clinton claiming to be scandalised by Trump’s extramarital affairs, or Republicans, allegedly the party of family values, bemoaning the drop in American fertility rates one moment and then flirting with the idea of banning IVF the next. The tension is profound: we can no longer reliably draw a line connecting family structure to voting habits, let alone political identity.

This realisation can be disorienting, and sometimes actively alienating. During the Republican National Convention earlier this month, progressives professed distress and horror that Usha Vance, the Indian-American wife of Trump’s vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, appeared on stage in support of her husband (instead of, I guess, divorcing him on the spot). One journalist openly speculated that Usha, who was once a registered Democrat, must have been there against her will, a hostage to the political aspirations of her loutish troglodyte husband. Other commentators were even more bewildered: shouldn’t both the Vances be Democrats?

Meanwhile, Vance himself has landed himself in hot water with his own party’s supporters after a 2021 Fox News clip resurfaced in which he derided his ideological opponents as “childless cat ladies” and suggested that people without children, Harris included, were unfit for public service. Perhaps there was once a time when a Republican politician could equate childlessness with selfishness and not suffer massive public blowback from his party’s female voters; in today’s culture, conservative women are not having it.

At this point, there seems to be no straightforward answer to the question of when or whether a candidate’s family life, or family members, can be held up as evidence of his unsuitability for office. Insofar as we ever had rules about this, they’re increasingly impossible to enforce on a rapidly evolving social landscape. There was a time, for instance, when attacking a politician’s wife was supposed to be beyond the pale — a norm memorably shattered by Trump during his own party’s primary in 2016. But why was this, really? Did the norm exist out of a noble consensus that a politician’s family life is sacred and separate? Or was it simply a vestige of a time when women were walled off from political life?

If anything, today we believe in the opposite: that family is not just fair game, but part of the political package. Perhaps this was an inevitable by-product of the American political dynasty, the closest democratic equivalent to the British line of succession. Since the country’s founding, our elections have been a litany of familiar, familial names: Adams, Roosevelt, Rockefeller. Bush, Kennedy, Clinton. Electing one man to office opens the door for a flood of family members to follow in his footsteps — or lurk behind the scenes in unelected positions of power, like Hunter Biden, or like Trump’s children.

Either way, the gloves are off now; there is nothing too personal to be political, including a politician’s family. But the irony is, the more that politics is treated by both Left and Right as necessarily intermingled with the personal, the less appealing public office will be to people with families, who understandably do not want to place a target on the backs of the people they love the most.