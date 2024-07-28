For all the firsts that Kamala Harris represents as a presidential candidate, there’s one part of her identity that seems to both inflame her opponents and energise her supporters like none other. If elected, Harris will be not just the first woman of colour to ascend to the presidency; she will be a woman without children of her own.
Harris, 59, has been married for 10 years to attorney Douglas Emhoff, and is stepmother to his two adult children who famously (and, let’s be honest, adorably) refer to her as “Momala”. It’s her first marriage; before that, she had several high-profile relationships with men including television personality Montel Williams and San Francisco politician Willie Brown, who is 30 years Harris’s senior and is credited with helping jump-start her career as a district attorney.
There are various ways to describe Harris’s romantic history and current family background: non-traditional, blended, modern, messy. The youths, possibly, might call it “brat”, a lifestyle vibe characterised by chaotic fun (along with cocaine use and the occasional emotional breakdown). But whatever you want to call it, it’s remarkable to consider how far we’ve come from the days of rigidly defined “family values” in politics, when extramarital affairs could be career-ending scandals, and even just being divorced was vaguely suspicious.
Back then, the platonic ideal of a presidential candidate was comfortingly familiar: a clean-cut, straightlaced, middle-aged man in a business suit, flanked by a pretty-but-not-too-glamorous wife and a couple of school-aged children. The aspiring president whose family didn’t fit within this model faced an uphill battle for legitimacy; the one who was different in some other way could earn America’s trust by adhering to it as closely as possible. It’s surely not a coincidence that Barack Obama, our first black POTUS, was also aesthetically indistinguishable from the average dorky suburban dad on a weeknight sitcom. Compare this to Kamala Harris, whose personal history and political vibe is less Leave It to Beaver, more House of Cards — or maybe Game of Thrones, if you believe that her romantic relationships have been as much about making strategic alliances as genuine affection.
But then, nothing about our current crop of political families is like it used to be — as exemplified by the Republican candidate, who makes the once-scandalously libertine Bill Clinton look like a boy scout. Donald Trump is twice divorced, has five children by three different women, is infamously crude, and recently racked up multiple felony convictions for using campaign funds to buy the silence of the porn star with whom he had an affair while his wife was pregnant. He is the furthest thing possible from the “family-values” types favoured by his party in the pre-Y2K era.
The result is a profoundly confused discourse, in which nobody knows whether to clutch their pearls or let their freak flag fly. The queer polyamorous progressive types who once mocked Pete Buttigieg for not being gay enough are sweating with the cognitive dissonance of remaining sex-positive and fancy-free, while simultaneously condemning Trump for being a disgusting boor with, to quote Joe Biden, “the morals of an alley cat”. Meanwhile, the conservative Right excoriates Harris for being a slutty, baby-murdering, communist diversity hire beloved by childless cat ladies — right before cheering the machismo and sexual prowess of their thrice-married adulterer-in-chief.
The savvy political move is not to dismiss these people as unelectable or unworthy of participation in democracy; it’s to realise that the childless cat ladies of the world have an unprecedented amount of bandwidth for ambitious, time-consuming activities like, say, running for office
The political dynasties of the future will benefit from the Constitution’s failure to explicitly prohibit cats from running for office.
And yet Vance’s somewhat tone deaf comment nonetheless captures an important idea. So much of national life, and public morals, is now directed, via their media enablers, toward a denigration of family, culture and nation. Such people really are not fit to lead a country, although they might be eminently equipped to lead a supranational bureaucracy.