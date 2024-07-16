Shagaluf. Ayia Napa. Marbella. Beefa.
Scouring maps of southern Europe like a Napoleonic general, the Brit Abroad plots his summer holidays. He seeks abandon, hot sun, cold beer and cheap 20-packs of Camel Blue. Territory selected, he readies his armoury: Dior Sauvage, Stone Island tee, Gucci belt. A stealth vape in the plane loos, a blast of Balearic heat when the doors slide back. The mission begins, the battlefield beckons: sunburnt bodies totter down tourist strips; big blobs of pork sizzle in the sun of a concrete Spanish resort; stumbling brigades of bloodshot-eyed boys spill plastic pints.
Such is the mythos of our favourite summer bogeyman. The past 20 years has seen the figure of the largely working-class, largely male, largely large holidaymaker conquer the middle-class imagination — a yardstick against which to define oneself.
Contrast this with the other spiritual half of British summertime, the yin to Mallorca’s yang: Wimbledon. Here, we breathlessly spot “who’s who” in the Royal Box; ladies in frilly dresses grimace through the rain; there are strawberries and cream, Pimms and “new balls please”. Hordes of neon-lit bodies in coastal Spain make way, each June, for the great and the good of “SW19” — and by the end of summer, all presuppositions about the great British class system are tidily confirmed, tucked away for the following year.
How does the Wimbledon “set” do a holiday? For many, it will involve a restless and self-conscious consumption of culture: betterment is one of the things that sets us apart from the drunken hedonists over there. In practice, this means peering around fusty-smelling churches, picking through broken tat at worthy-of-their-name flea markets and getting annoyed when waiters disregard your International Baccalaureate Italian, handing you English menus instead. Capisci, I speak from experience.
Being a “good tourist”, with hefty disdain for your vacational inferiors, means jumping through a million performative hoops to constantly prove your politeness, patience and sophistication. A memorable holiday with four of my friends descended into farce as we tried to do just that through the most Sicilian of trials, including freewheeling a clapped-out hire car down a mountain and getting stuck in a lift, only to have a furious Palermitan engineer yell at us down the phone for interrupting his lunch break. (“I come back… a domani.”) The funniest thing about middle-class tourists is the die-hard instinct to insist that everything local — broken, infuriating and a bit rubbish — is simply part of the rhythm of life here. Hyacinth Bucket tutting is reserved solely for when things go wrong at the airport (“this is why I don’t fly easyJet!”).
Yes, British tourists do sometimes behave badly — and cities have taken action accordingly. Stag-do hotspots such as Amsterdam and Dubrovnik have introduced hefty fines for public drunkenness, limitations on party boats and pub crawls, and crackdowns on lewdness and nudity. In May, party towns in the Balearics banned the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I really enjoyed this essay, although I’m not a Brit. We certainly have class distinctions here in the US (although we stridently profess to the contrary), but the Brits have raised class consciousness to High Art. I thought perhaps it had died out with E.M. Forster and Maugham, but apparently not.
As Hyacinth Bucket might say, “Plus ca change…”