Meanwhile, in Barcelona, a full-on tourists vs locals war has ensued, with 3,000 protesters using hazard tape to cordon off dining holidaymakers, spraying them with water pistols. The row is based on tourist rentals driving up housing costs — which seems to me like beef with multinational bedsit-peddler AirBnB, not Gary and Sue on their summer holidays. There is similar discontent among locals in our own beauty spots, from Whitby to Weymouth, facing exactly the same problem because of Londoners’ second homes. But only one has become a cultural obsession: the one steeped in delicious snobbery about how other people holiday.

Sneering at other people’s leisure time has become an aspirational sport. This may be because, on holiday, we are encouraged to relax into our true forms, to act on our desires. Every stage of planning a trip involves a thousand moments of self-fashioning: party city or shambling slice of life? Carbon-belching Ryanair or socially conscious train travel? Resort food or chancing the local cuisine? The fork in the road seems often to fall on hedonism versus sophistication. But for some commentators, certain tourist behaviour amounts to political aggression: one, from the i, unironically ascribed the national shame of our holidaymakers to Brexit, arguing that “we don’t want to contribute to the EU, we just want to trash it, thanks”. We love to look down on our compatriots for loutishness — as though a foreign setting gives us licence to vocalise our most toxic prejudices. This is not to say that I would throw myself headlong into an all-inclusive, living off Fanta lemon and cardboard chips for a week in a Shein bikini. But haughty narratives of social degeneration are not the answer.

Once, the working classes (yes, that’s who the disdain is aimed at) could not spend their summer holidays abroad. Your big yearly trip might have involved a caravan in drizzly Wales, or knobbly-knees contests at Butlins. But firms such as Thomas Cook changed the game, offering affordable package holidays. In 1961, 1.75 million Brits went abroad; three years later, four million of us flew off. The proportion of British tourists in some Spanish resorts reached a third by the end of the decade. At a time when olive oil was something you bought from a pharmacist, European travel suddenly became available to the masses.

Before then it was the preserve of the upper classes who, springing from the pages of an E.M. Forster novel, sauntered about on the Grand Tour, sighing at suitors, clicking at waiters and mixing with none but their own aristocratic circles. The most daring antics would still be contained to the same swaggering elites, typified by the original lad on holiday — Lord Byron — who romped about in Albanian dress, shagging his way through Venice, swimming the Hellespont and barging into the issue of Greek independence.

Would some prefer the old way? To send our brightest young things to frown at Roman ruins while the poor relations “embarrass themselves” behind the closed gates of a regional Centre Parcs? It seems that though travel can broaden the mind, it can also narrow it — feeding off the stratified snottiness of rainy England. If there is a Brexit comparison to make, it is of that same self-defeating snobbery — us, respectful, cultured, cosmopolitan; them, brutish, provincial, rude. Surely, surely it’s time to pack that all in.

Sunday was the epitome of this divide. At half nine in the morning, England fans piled into pubs, swarming around Clapton’s Crooked Billet like wasps around a rotting plum. In the early afternoon, the Princess of Wales walked on to Wimbledon’s Centre Court in a magenta dress to heartfelt applause. There were polite ripples of laughter when Annabel Croft called the victorious Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz “hot”. Both finalists gave sportsmanlike speeches. A few hours later, our Euros finalists lost 2-1 to Spain; at one point before the equaliser, the camera trained on two men in crusader costumes — a common sight at any England match. There they were, leaning anxiously over the railing, decked out in the splendour of Christian knights, a shell of national fantasy. This may be the image that best crystallises the irony of the Brit Abroad: a bygone valour, a hubris, that clashes with the damp reality of our global standing.