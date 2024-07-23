A recurring theme in C.P. Cavafy’s poems is of the elites in some Hellenistic city in the Near East, long subsumed into the Roman empire, anxiously awaiting news from the imperial centre of the outcome of a great contest that will decide their fates. A similar dynamic can be seen in our own provincial outpost, as Labour officials anticipate Donald Trump’s likely second ascension to the imperial throne.

In opposition, foreign secretary David Lammy had the luxury — or lack of foresight — to condemn Trump as a “wannabe despot”, a “racist KKK and Nazi sympathiser”, a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” who is “also a profound threat to the international order”. Yet should Trump return to power, as now seems likely, such rhetoric, a statement of loyalty to one imperial faction in its war against the other, will be swiftly discarded. Under Trump, America will remain, rhetorically at least, the linchpin of Britain’s security, and our establishment as loyal as ever to do Washington’s bidding.

Yet Trump has not changed. If anything, his second term will be more radical than the first, as shown by his pick of an ideological warrior, J.D. Vance, as his vice-presidential nominee. Vance’s ascension as Trump’s running mate is a genuinely symbolic moment in Western political history. As the political theorist Julian Waller rightly observes, “J.D. Vance is a millennial fully aware of, and in many cases conversant in, neo-reaction, vitalism, post-liberalism, tech-futurism, anti-managerialism and the broader American illiberal ideological constellation”. With growing unease, American liberal organs list the post-liberal and illiberal thinkers who are taken to influence Vance’s worldview, just as exultant Right-wingers list the diverse Rightist Twitter accounts (including, I am gratified to say, my own) that Vance — who describes himself as “plugged into a lot of weird, Right-wing subcultures” — follows.

Just as Waller declares, the political current in which Vance swims “is what the generational change from the Boomers is actually going to look like”. Just as the politics of the mainstream millennial Left has been shaped by the radical socialism of the online world, it is simply a fact that the worldview of younger conservatives has been influenced by the broader “dissident Right”, the constellation of often anonymous critics of America’s late 20th and early 21st-century liberal radicalisation and of the wholesale adoption of its progressive worldview by the elites of Washington’s Western satrapies — the latter category very much including our Labour government.

A decade ago, this online milieu was shunned as the preserve of racists, incels and domestic terrorists — now it will likely enter the White House. While, in the 2010s, Big Tech rushed to disassociate itself from the disparate movement it unintentionally nourished, today’s tech oligarchs proudly insert themselves into its critique of late-stage liberalism: the vibe has already shifted. This is all a natural political evolution caused by generational churn and the intellectual exhaustion of the liberal centre, fatally weakened by the outcomes of its own policies. Yet it is doubtful that the British political system, which rigorously polices any such flirtation with the online Right among its own aspiring members, is prepared for this change.

While the disparate mix of ideologies swirling among the younger Right ultimately possess wildly opposing visions of the good — there is no meaningful common ground between the Catholic social teaching of the mainstream post-liberal Right and the Nietzchean vitalism of the anonymous satirists that Vance, like every other Right-winger his age, follows — what they share is a disaffection from a political order — defined variously as “the regime”, “the Cathedral” or even “the Longhouse”— that has genuinely failed. In his speech to the Republican National Convention, Vance condemned Joe Biden as the avatar of a failed liberal consensus that had destroyed America’s manufacturing base through globalisation, empowering China even as it immiserated the heartland, while committing the country’s working class to failed crusades to export democracy to the Middle East through military occupation. It is easy to forget that, in Trump’s first term, it was still sacrilegious to declare that globalisation had weakened the West, that reliance on foreign dictators for energy supplies and vital goods gravely harmed our security, and that American military power had already peaked: yet these are now the commonly held opinions of the sensible centre, which has since radicalised itself through exposure to reality. The dissident critique of liberal hubris has already won the argument: now it is on the verge of winning, and wielding power.