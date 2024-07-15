In an older America, an America that is now nothing but a fading memory in the minds of a few grey-haired old-timers, there used to be a saying: if you buy the ticket, you have to take the ride. Popular among users of psychedelic drugs, this saying was meant to warn the user about the reality of what they were getting into. Once you took that pill or swallowed those magic mushrooms, you were in for the ride, no matter what. The “trip” could be pleasant, it could be revelatory, or it could be a blood-curdling nightmare. But no matter how the trip turned out, you simply couldn’t back out until it was all over.
The hippies are mostly gone now, but the old hippie saying now has a new air of relevance about it. For what goes for LSD and magic mushrooms also goes for political polarisation and violence.
Even as many now celebrate Trump’s miraculous luck, and see his survival as a sign from God, such enthusiasm seems badly misplaced. The bullets destined for Trump ended up killing a completely innocent person sitting in the bleachers, and severely wounding at least one more; this was hardly the work of a merciful guardian angel. Still, there’s a surreal quality to the photos of Trump standing defiant, blood streaking across his face. Had they been part of a work of fiction, they’d have been dismissed as too on the nose, too unrealistic. In America’s ill-fated 2024 election cycle, truth has become stranger than fiction.
When one looks at the sombre reactions to this assassination attempt, it’s hard to avoid a certain sense of absurdity to it all. The shock, grief and dismay at what has happened is very real, and it is extremely bipartisan. Yet nobody can really pretend to be surprised. In fact, this shooting is singularly unsurprising: America has spent the last eight years warning about the unique evil of Trump; the Democratic Party’s re-election slogan is literally that “democracy is on the ballot”, and that if Trump were to win, a new era of fascism and darkness is sure to descend on the country. Thousands, tens of thousands, maybe millions of marginalised people’s lives are supposedly at risk; what then is an assassin’s bullet or two, given the enormity of the stakes?
It is no wonder, then, that the mood in America at this point is one of despondency and depression. Having already bought the “ticket”, people are becoming immensely uncomfortable with the way the “ride” is going. The same people who — either jokingly or seriously — talked about how someone needed to put a bullet into Trump now recoil in horror at the reality of political violence, like a kid playing too many violent video games and foolishly thinking this means he knows what real violence is like.
For a short while, most people in America are likely to try to back away from the brink, to dial down the rhetoric, to cool the talk about how the sky is falling and the other side is out to destroy everything you hold dear. And this seems to be exactly what is happening right now, on both sides of the aisle. Joe Biden himself has called for calmer tempers and cooler rhetoric: in America, differences should be settled with ballots, not bullets. Trump himself seems eager to play along: a recent Axios article laid out just how much this brush with death seems to have changed Trump’s thinking. His speech at the Republican national convention has been completely reworked in the aftermath of the failed assassination: apparently it is now aiming at trying to preach a message of political unity rather than further division. For now, both sides of America are talking about peace, love and understanding. It is their first time doing so in many, many years.
This era is down right tame compared to the late 60’s and early 70’s. Same with the era before the Civil War and Reconstruction. Things got really spicy in the 20’s too. America has survived much worse than things are now.
And two world wars and the Great Depression. The people proclaiming the impending doom of the united states are typically focused on money and finance rather than food, productive capacity, energy resources, technology, and the other things that determine real wealth. There is no way to shuffle money around that changes these facts. These very facts are a large part of the reason the economic picture appears so intuitively frightening to those who see the world through a lens of finance. A fiscal collapse would be a short term crisis that would change a lot of things very quickly and result in massive shifts in policy. It would likely wipe out the fortunes of many elites before the political response from the people is even taken into account. I can see why they’re worried. I would be too if I were them. Elite incompetence is fairly easy to remedy. It consists of getting rid of the old elites in some fashion and picking some new ones. Nobody wants to be the modern equivalent of a French nobleman in 1789.
I think part of the problem with modern elites is they have a globalist attitude. In the old days, there was a connection to their land, their nation, their people. Even if they were a “upper class twit” as Monty Python would put it, they would still plan to pass down their business, their property, and their titles to the next generation. Their country was their home. What attachments do they really have now?
Great comment as usual and important perspective.
I loved the LSD analogy. A bit of a stretch, but he made it work extremely well. The rest of it is a bit nihilistic though. Trump can make two changes that will profoundly improve the economy – end the open border policy and get rid of net zero. These are two very tangible goals that can realistically be achieved.