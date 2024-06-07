Witch hunts have long tormented Scotland. Thousands of women were tortured and executed there in the early-modern era, for the opaque crime of “witchcraft”. Over the past five years, a similarly senseless, though slightly less violent, campaign has been waged against feminists who reject gender ideology. But this time, the women fought back.
The 21st-century battle began in 2019, as Scotland was on the verge of introducing a law that would allow men to self-identify as women. That same year, Katie Dolatowski, a six-foot-five transgender paedophile, was convicted of sexual offences against two girls aged 10 and 12 in a women’s toilets in Fife. Dolatowski, born male but identifying as female, was placed in a women-only hostel, putting vulnerable women at risk. Despite this, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the self-professed “feminist to my fingertips”, forged ahead with self-ID legislation that most of Scotland either didn’t understand or didn’t want. Dolatowski, meanwhile, praised her for being a “great first minister”.
Around the same time, a new hashtag was born: #WomenWontWheesht. It was coined by a mother worried that her disabled daughter, given the proposed legislation, might be given intimate care by a male carer. In response to her voicing such concerns, she was accused of being a pearl-clutching transphobe. Her worries for her daughter’s dignity and safety were effectively deemed not inclusive enough of the sensitivities of adult men. And she was told to “weesht”. As a result, the hashtag became a battle cry: the symbol of the feminist resistance to being silenced. And this week, their book was published. The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht tells the stories of the individual women who fought to protect women’s sex-based rights, with testimonies from an SNP MP, a prison governor and J.K. Rowling.
As the book details, Mumsnet was an unlikely forum in which women would organise. In response to Swim England’s new guidance, released in 2018, Mumsnetters organised “Man Friday” events, in which they self-identified as men and rocked up to men-only swimming sessions bare-breasted and sometimes even sporting fake moustaches. Within two weeks, the new guidance had been withdrawn. Such demonstrations were akin to the Reclaim the Night marches, Greenham Common and the Lesbian and Gay Liberation Movement, marking a return to grassroots feminism. This was an antidote to the horrors being visited on women under the cloak of transgender rights.
Yet such movements were often hindered by financial constraints. The pro-gender ideology organisations were often funded by the Scottish government, while the women resisting did so on a shoestring. Women had to resort to shaking tins asking for donations to pay the lawyers, and crowd-funders were plastered all over social media. In the time-honoured tradition of feminist activism, this work was unpaid.
Female campaigners during this period faced appalling abuse. In 2018, the then-newly appointed rector at the University of Edinburgh, Ann Henderson, was plagued by baseless and vexatious complaints supported by the University and College Union. In the new book, she reflects on her experience: “Lesbian staff members felt excluded from networks. Women-only events were increasingly difficult even impossible — to arrange, and women were concerned about losing their female private facilities.”
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
No doubt about it, these women are heroes, who have struggled — and now it seems, are in sight of winning — against the many insults, threats, mobbings, injustices and violence visited by the ever-so-kind “social justice” set. If woke is ever eventually cleared out of schools, the telling of this dark time in Scottish history needs to be front and centre of a new school curriculum — the lessons being to look at what people do, not what they say; and that evil comes in many forms. The awful “transwomen” and their ultra righteous, vilifying and viciously judgemental “allies” all need to be publicly shamed forever for what they have done.
Good article. I admire Ms Bindel and all the other courageous women who have opposed the Scottish government’s gender policies. The phrase “gender critical” sticks in the craw. It should be replaced by “biology affirming” if we really do need a way of labelling the vast majority of us. Or maybe “reality affirming”.
Good article. I found one sentence grating, though:
“Dolatowski, born male but identifying as female…”
This should read, “Dolatowski, a male now identifying as female…”
That “born” is… borne from the gender theology playbook that creeps everywhere.
Replace “identifying” with pretending to be for accuracy.
Quite. I had inverted commas to start with, but then I removed them. Your version is certainly better!
I came here to say that!
Just Say Men
Julie Bindel’s focus is naturally on feminism and I applaud all these women in their fight for safe, fair and dignified women’s spaces.
But in my opinion there is an even bigger story here about freedom. The right to dissent from the beliefs of others (whether those beliefs are a religion or the belief that men are women if they say they are) is fundamental. Without it we are not free.
Orwell wrote in 1984 that the Party’s final, most essential command is that we reject the evidence of our own eyes and ears. The women who won’t wheesht were told they must affirm that men are women if they say they are. It is not being acknowledged nearly enough how important their refusal to do so is for the freedoms of all of us.
Totally agree re freedom of speech.
Though the claim of trans activists is not so much about biology as about social classification. They believe that trans women and cis women should be classified as part of the larger group “women”. They then want society to treat “all women” in basically the same way. Hence toilets, changing rooms, sports etc. Gender critical feminists resist this reclassification.
Not taking sides here, but trying to clarify the terms of the debate.
In order to clarify the debate, I’d suggest avoiding the ‘cis’ term. There are only women and trans women. No cis please.
Hard to make the point without using it. And it is preceded by “they believe ….”
There are only women and men.
Plus a small.number of Intersex who genuinely are neither and infertile as a result.
People with DSDs are either male or female. Please look it up before spouting such nonsense.
Calm down, dear.
Ninety nine percent of intersex people are clearly male or female. The are no third or fourth sexes.
The differences in sexual development are within each of the sexes. Not between or across or not at all.
Or even ‘only women and men, whatever they try to identify as’.
“Though the claim of trans activists is not so much about biology as about social classification.”
Depends who is talking and what suits them at that point in time, doesn’t it. Eddie Izzard’s claim to have more “girl DNA” than “boy DNA” is a biological claim. The internet is awash with men who identify as women claiming to have “begun their first period” and demanding treatment from gynaecologist.
So yes there is a strand of trans activism which is mostly about social affirmation. But co-opting the biology of women is absolutely at the movement’s heart.
“They believe that trans women and cis women should be classified as part of the larger group “women”.”
That’s indeed part of it and often used as a more reasonable position which activists retreat to when cornered. Its also the position many “just be kind” left wingers try to use to remain in the inclusive gang without having to admit to themselves the obvious implications of the “kindness” of, for example, allowing dangerous men into prisons with vulnerable women.
But of course re-classifying women in order to include men who identify as women inevitably means erasing the very criteria by which women are recognisable as a class. It cannot ultimately do anything else.
That’s why the trans movement settled on the unequivacable slogan “Trans women are women” rather than anything nuanced like “Trans women are a type of women”. They cannot escape the logical consequences of their metaphysical delusions.
Great post, thanks.
I think you can always find someone who is saying something crazy, and use them to discredit a whole movement. It’s a product of a populous planet plus internet. And some are just provocateurs. I’m not sure that they are typical, any more than, say, black or white supremacists are typical. But they are handy for their opponents to point at.
Personally I’m a believer in old fashioned tolerance. I’m resistant to the idea that our whole way of seeing the world must be overturned to suit a small group of activists. So I feel the same about “cis” as I feel about “heteronormative” and the rest.
And I really don’t like teachers and others meddling with kids heads to fit them to their ideology. And that goes for feminists deconstructing gender as much as for trans activists.
I’m generally in favour of toleration… but many activists (for different causes) want more than toleration – they want respect, sometimes deference.
Yes – I’m in agreement with you. I think they expect too much.
In fact it sometimes goes beyond that, with groups who would previously have been considered as normal being denigrated. Hence toxic masculinity, whiteness, heteronormative when seen as negative descriptions of group behaviours. Even things like stoicism, self sacrifice, conscientiousness, emotional control etc – previously considered virtues – get turned on their head as collective character flaws.
Perhaps you could ‘clarify’ what you mean when you say ‘feminists deconstructing gender’.
You’re probably going to need to give your personal definitions for all three words along with some examples of how you think feminism is ‘meddling with kids heads’.
You clearly have an issue with whatever you think feminism is. So, for clarity’s sake you should probably explain what you think it is.
Transwomen are not a type of women. They are a type of men.
No argument from me. I’m surprised if you have taken anything else away from my posts on this subject.
There is no such thing as a ‘cis’ woman; only a woman. The fact that you use the terminology of the trans activists means you have lost all credibility to broker an argument. Ask ‘women’ what they want to be called and you will find that precious few actually buy into these ludicrous terms.
All the adult human females that I know would be appalled if I called them a ‘cis woman’.
In your comment you have again conflated ‘sex’ with ‘gender identity’.
‘Woman’ is not any type of identity or social classification.
It is a sex-based word.
By definition it means ‘human’ and ‘female’ and ‘adult’.
To use the terms ’cis’ and ‘trans’ as if they both don’t change the meaning of the word ‘woman’ is not ‘clarify (ing)’ the terms of the debate. It is fundamentally misunderstanding the debate.
If you use the word ’trans’ in front of the word ‘woman’ it eliminates the ‘female’ part so you are left with a ‘non-female’ adult human.
That’s a man.
If you use the word ‘cis’ the assumption is on your part that it is necessary to be able to distinguish men from women.
It also is using the misogynistic language of an ideology that seeks to destroy the reality of sex.
Again, if you don’t really care enough to listen to women please don’t claim to understand this issue.
It’s strange how there aren’t many trans-men falling over themselves to be placed in a male prison. It can’t be due to fear of testosterone. P#*is envy perhaps?
Same story with sports. There are zero mediocre female college swimmers declaring themselves to be men and subsequently dominating men’s events.
“As the book details, Mumsnet was an unlikely forum in which women would organise.” Why ‘unlikely’? Because the women in the discussion forums were not lesbians? Because they were not in organisations that JB is a member of? Because they had not been anointed by academia? Were JB to check her own prejudices, she would have found more allies earlier.
I don’t think she can help herself. Even if her cause depended on getting men on board, I don’t think she could help putting something nasty, bigoted and alienating about them into her article.
Projecting much?
“…nasty, bigoted and alienating…”
Oh please, give it a rest.
What I think she meant is that Mumsnet is a forum where predominantly women talk about motherhood, fashion, general chitchat and so on.
It is indeed an unlikely meeting point for a topic like this. I myself first came across it on there, but I confess, I didn’t believe it.
I think the clue is in the name – ‘Mumsnet’. What’s more cuddly, inoffensive and comforting than a mum? The group started life as a forum for women to exchange advice on anything to women’s lives – health, childcare and the rest. It’s morphed into a campaigning body later on, partly in the wake of the rise of the gender nonsense and has published a manifesto this month in advance of the election. Incidentally, it’s been seen as a nest of transphobes for some time. Before you ask, yes, I’m a member.
I quite agree, but the reason for my commentt is to ask if you can see my almost identical comment just above yours. I ask because it doesn’t have any buttons below it, so I wonder if it has been hidden.
Edit: that has now appeared, but another has gone. WTF, @unherd??
Despite facing the worst men’s rights backlash in more than 40 years, feminists from all generations are uniting to fight back.
Those damn men, I knew they were behind this somehow! Will we ever be rid of them?
To follow the language and position of the author, the violent opposition of the trans activists that she’s referring to are men? That doesn’t even begin to touch on the bigger picture of the whole Andrew Tate / Red Pill / Trad Wife culture, which I can assure you from observing my nephews’ friends is absolutely real and having an impact
These phenomena are not at all connected politically. An argument could perhaps be made that they are all the result of damage inflicted by feminism. Trans in terms of gender confused people – especially children. Tait et al as a misguided, if understandable, reaction to a society which disparages men and masculinity.
Trad wife (in both the silly back to the 50s, and more sensible forms) seems to be a female as much as a male thing. Perhaps even more so. A lot of women (and men) don’t think that everybody working non stop, having no kids and not being able to afford a house, is a great outcome.
All of that seems fairly fair and sensible analysis – I was merely pointing out that there has been a ‘mens rights’ backlash in recent years of various forms, and I don’t think the author was being unfair
It’s hard not to mock isn’t it.
While Julie Bindel is a glorious force of nature on this and several other issues, she bears more than a passing resemblance to the middle-aged, middle-class women who are conspicuous at trans events. Young men tend to be sceptical of this as much as of #MeToo, as well as tending to be very left-wing economically, and strongly anti-war internationally; all those things are connected. But behind a small number of mostly older male transvestites march hordes of young women, a large minority but still a minority of whom think that they are men. Alongside those young women march a goodly number of their academic instructors and administrators of the same sex, as such instructors and administrators do now tend to be. Whether she likes it or not, Judith Butler is a woman. By some distance, she is the most cited female academic in the world. And who is citing her? Humanities academia is ever more heavily female. Gender critical feminists need to have a word with their peers.
The last Parliamentary Labour Party contained more women than men, and probably every one of those women would have called herself a feminist. All of two were gender critical, with perhaps half a dozen more who were sympathetic. At least one of that half a dozen has retired at this General Election, and at least one of those two would have struggled to have held her seat after the end of the university year even without the Green candidate that she had not faced in 2019.
Of 14 SNP women MPs, again no doubt feminists all, precisely one was gender critical, and both MPs who left the SNP for the Alba Party were men, as the Workers Party’s only MP was a man. 10 of the 15 Liberal Democrat MPs, two thirds, were women. Did any of them ever give anyone cause to call her a TERF? Nor did Plaid Cymru’s only woman MP. The only Green MP was a woman, and the most likely Green MP this time is a woman. It can never be said too many times that this whole situation has arisen under the Conservatives, of whom it is Penny Morduant rather than Kemi Badenoch who is typical. And so on. Gender critical feminists need to have a word with their peers.
The whole portrayal of this as feminists v trans, or even in this article as feminists v men (or men’s rights) is completely off kilter.
Women tend to be evenly balanced (pro and con) over trans in bathroom issues, men are more anti, older women are more anti than younger women, and feminists in general (as you point out) tend to be pro.
No woman that I have ever spoken to about this issue wants men in women’s toilets. We obviously move in different circles.
I read surveys.
I completely agree with both of your posts David, because, unlike David Morley’s observations, they do not confuse the origins of the trans movement with feminism and lay all the ‘deliciously ironic’ blame of trans activism at the door of feminists.
Far far too many women support this movement, particularly younger ones &/ ambitious careerists, particularly queer ones without children (Butler, Sturgeon). I see tonnes of misplaced empathy, as well as social contagion. However, the organised resistance to it is also mostly coming from women: Bindel, Rowling et al as well as grassroots movements like Mumsnet and feminist groups like Filia.
“queer”? Meaning what, exactly?
What happens when movements lose their way? Stuff like this, where anyone daring to point out the glaringly obvious – i.e. supporting violence against women is bad, period – is treated as the problem. Julie can almost recognize that, but cannot herself with lines like this: “Despite facing the worst men’s rights backlash in more than 40 years, feminists from all generations are uniting to fight back.”
Feminists are among the biggest cheerleaders of the chix with dix movement that is as anti-gay as it is anti-female. Men are not the ones attacking JK Rowling, nor were they the ones targeting Ms. Forester or the lady who suggested that violence against lesbians was out of bounds.
Feminism has the same problem as civil rights and gay rights – the inability to take ‘yes’ for an answer and claim victory. Every gay rights issue of my lifetime has gone in favor of the Gs and Ls. Opportunities for women have grown exponentially in that time and the same applies to racial minorities. But activism rejects solutions; it exists to perpetuate issues, not resolve them. And that’s why the reality is not that “the story isn’t over yet,” it’s that the story will NEVER be over. If it does end, the activists lose their livelihoods.
The whole problem with JBs take on this is summed up in this sentence. It’s silly. This is not a backlash – it’s about a specific group of activists wanting to push the identity politics agenda further than JB herself. And it is certainly not about men’s rights.
JB doesn’t like trans, doesn’t like men and doesn’t like men’s rights – so she bundles them all together and treats them as in cahoots.
(if you think identity politics = trans, please Google identity politics)
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/identity-politics/
Yes, I agree. Julie Bindel should recognise that the ‘men’ she’s complaining about are not normal people, who can be persuaded by reason. As Activists, they want to normalise themselves, which is impossible. People like Nicola Sturgeon seem to have no idea who they are dealing with, and giving them rights only adds fuel to the fire. Psychological disorders (yes, that’s what they are) cannot be resolved by merely passing laws.
Yes, we have to recognise that body dismorphia is similar to other psychological disorders such as anorexia, where the poor deluded sufferer cannot see reality any more. It is extraordinary that this form of mental illness has been elevated to a cause which all ‘right-thinking’ people should support.
Just to play devils advocate: both homosexuality and masturbation were seen in the past as signs of mental illness, as was promiscuity in women. Oral sex (giving) was seen as a masochistic perversion.
It’s all about consent. Women are unable to deny consent to having male perverts in their protected spaces.
As recently as the ‘nineties transvestism was understood as a comparatively harmless kink. If a man wants to exert control over a female body, dressing up as one is perhaps the lowest-violence path to achieve that. Making the cross-dressing more believable with drugs and surgery is a bit disturbing but still probably okay. It’s when he starts forcing other people to treat him as they would a female and/or invading female-only spaces that he needs to be stopped.
Bundling them all together and treating them as in cahoots… Where have I seen that before? Oh yes, every single one of your posts about feminists.
“In the time-honoured tradition of feminist activism, this work was unpaid.”
I agree – she just can’t help herself. This comment had me in stitches – who does she think should be paying for feminist activism ?
Surely nobody should be paying for anybody else’s activism ? JB clearly thinks we all owe her something in the same way many migrants appear to think that we owe them a life.
Julie Bindel does like men; she is just opposed to sexual perverts invading women’s spaces, as I am. The only way you can exclude predatory nonces from taking advantage of these lunatic policies is to exclude ALL men.
You might want to do a bit of research on JBs attitude to men if you think that. A good starting place is her admittedly comedic, but more telling than funny, idea of putting men in concentration camps.
Doesn’t sound like she likes men all that much to me:
will heterosexuality survive women’s liberation?
It won’t, not unless men get their act together, have their power taken from them and behave themselves. I mean, I would actually put them all in some kind of camp where they can all drive around in quad bikes, or bicycles, or white vans. I would give them a choice of vehicles to drive around with, give them no porn, they wouldn’t be able to fight – we would have wardens, of course! Women who want to see their sons or male loved ones would be able to go and visit, or take them out like a library book, and then bring them back.
I hope heterosexuality doesn’t survive, actually. I would like to see a truce on heterosexuality. I would like an amnesty on heterosexuality until we have sorted ourselves out. Because under patriarchy it’s shit.
And I am sick of hearing from individual women that their men are all right. Those men have been shored up by the advantages of patriarchy and they are complacent, they are not stopping other men from being shit.
http://www.radfemcollective.org/news/2015/9/7/an-interview-with-julie-bindel
Or if you prefer:
I would love to see a women’s liberation that results in women turning away from men and saying: “when you come back as human beings, then we might look again.”
I am going to donate to these brave women, is there a site I can access? “To the barricades”!
Good for Julie Bindel ! Voice of reason.
Putting aside its political content for a moment, GBNews was the only TV station to air this topic regularly. Sharon Davis, the Olympic swimmer, had a weekly slot and spoke intelligently about the issues. They interviewed Trans people from both sides of the debate and made a small but significant contribution in bringing the subject to people’s attention for which they deserve credit.
Surely, the cause of Sturgeon’s resignation was that she and her husband trousered £660k and bought a luxury RV from party funds.
Whose trousers were they?
The remarkable explosion of modern Maoism in Scotland has been linked to the nationalist cause in its pandering to the youth vote (free university tuition fees having a lot to do with that). But now the Far Left-camouflaging Greens have been removed from the equation, the independence cause is on a backburner.
However, the Left’s Cultural Turn persists and the Scottish Nationalist movement is bang at its centre in Britain. Might it be that women aged 35-75 years will actually put back the independence cause for a whole half century?