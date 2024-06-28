When I first met Joseph Biden as a newly elected Senator in 1974 he was absurdly young and looked younger, but he had already suffered two tragedies: the financial downfall of his father from elegant affluence to poverty, and the far greater tragedy of the death of his wife and one year-old-daughter in a car accident.
He had just arrived at the Senate and obviously had not done anything of any importance — but already Tip O’Neill, who would himself become an influential Speaker of the House, said that Biden would remain a Washington political leader for decades. One reason he gave was that the State of Delaware only had 600,000 inhabitants, so that a Senator could meet a high proportion of the voters during his six years in office, ensuring his re-election if there was no scandal. But the other was Biden’s exceptional self-control, which he demonstrated after he lost his very young wife and infant daughter.
In later years, I had multiple occasions to see Biden’s self-discipline at work as he set out to become an influential figure in shaping US foreign policy, starting as a junior on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He rose to become the Committee’s Chairman — a role that can be of very great importance in shaping US foreign policy when a serious conflict is underway, and opinions are divided. Many on the committee knew much less about foreign affairs than he did, but Biden carefully refrained from exposing their limitations — as I saw for myself when called to offer my own opinion.
But it was Biden’s eight years as vice-president for Obama that tested his self-discipline to the very limit. After serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, hearing both officials and experts speak at length on the issues of the day, he had accumulated impressive expertise on the most important issues of the day.
During that period, it was by speaking with Obama himself that he could be most influential — but only if Obama listened to his advice. But he did not. That was most unfortunate because on the two largest issues, Iraq and Afghanistan, Biden was 100% right and his opponents including Dr General Petraeus, the darling of the media, was 100% wrong.
Biden’s position on Iraq was that Iran would control the entire country unless its influence was limited to the Shi’a parts, by separating a Sunni regional government in addition to the Kurdish regional government. Obama, however, ignored Biden’s advice, and the result is that Iran now does what it wants in Iraq. It was the same in Afghanistan, where Biden maintained that the US would gain nothing from the billions of dollars and lives of the US soldiers it was losing to train the Afghan Army. He insisted that it was a total fraud, that Afghanistan’s so-called officers bought promotion with bribes; he knew that Tajiks only fight for other Tajiks, Uzbeks for Uzbeks, Hazarahs for Hazaras, and never for the abstraction called Afghanistan.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Biden’s senile confusion is barely changed from 4 years ago. Go back, watch the interviews, listen to the debates. But here’s the thing: the media refused to mention it and explicitly writing the words “Biden has dementia” on comment forums – even Guido Fawkes – got your comments sin binned. The reasons given for this policing of thought varied but a common one was none of us are medics, we can’t diagnose from afar, his colleagues are utterly confident these are all Trumpist smears. The conspiracy of silence four years ago was about keeping Trump out of the Whitehouse.
So what’s changed? Well, it is now seemingly fine to discuss the mental state of Joe Biden. Another thing that’s changed is Joe Biden is currently the President. Surely, if these concerns about his mental health are real, we should be reading articles demanding he resign now. But we’re not, we’re discussing him not competing for election in November. It turns out, Biden’s mental wellbeing, his ability to govern today, is not the concern here, losing to Trump is the real concern. So nothing has changed. The faux concern for Biden is just a thinly disguised panic to find another candidate because this one can’t stop Trump winning in November.
The 25th Amendment still exists.
I have always thought that the Democrats should have picked Biden to run in 2016 (instead of the unctuous Hillary). I know he didn’t want to run then, but he might have if they’d pressed him hard enough. That probably would have preserved us from the first Trump Presidency, and Biden’s present condition would have been less of an issue if he was closing in on the end of his second term. After all, even Reagan was a little “worse for wear” in the final year of his Presidency.
Who is “us” here ? I assume we’re mainly British here. Not sure that we should expect to have any say in US elections. Let them choose who they want. Fairly sure you wouldn’t be cheering too loud if you felt that the US had undue influence over UK elections.
Aside from which, was there anything really that bad – or worse than 2021-2024 – with Trump’s actual policies from 2016-2020 ? Actual policies, rather than all the bluster and big talk he never got round to doing (Hillary Clinton’s still at large after all).
That was Biden with a week of prep, no live audience, a broadcast delay by Dem-friendly CNN, no drug test, no follow up questions.
My father-in-law died with dementia and parkinsons. If you show me a doctors letter which says Biden has the exact same I won’t doubt it for a moment.
The author is hardly making a convincing case for Biden’s supposed expertise at foreign policy. Iraq is a sovereign country and the United States has no right to force federalisation upon it. Furthermore, the incompetence of the Afghan military hardly justifies handing the whole country over to the Taliban on a whim. It seems to me that Biden’s present failings regarding foreign policy had a great deal of foreshadowing.
Who would they replace him with though? That is the question….
Other senior Democrats are either too decrepit themselves – you rarely see Senator Schumer or Nancy Pelosi speak publicly, for example, they are visibly elderly – or, if younger, are far too leftist to win battleground states, like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes, Senator Warren, or the current Vice-president.
In other words, there are no electable replacements, and the election – US election campaigns effectively last about a year – is less than 5 months away.
America has a largely center-right constituency, unlike Europe or the UK, who are largely center-left. The US never had a formal aristocracy as part of its government, and still has strongly libertarian beliefs. For those and other reasons it tends to reject state paternalism, which has become the raison d’etre of the progressive left, which dominates the Democratic party.
Biden is far too senescent, physically, to govern, but was also chosen because he was seen, incorrectly, as one of the few moderate Democrats with a national following. He wasn’t at all a “return to normalcy.” Instead, chaos reigned.
Trump is only a few years younger, but is in full command of his mental faculties, and more importantly has a relatively successful record in economic and foreign policy. Biden’s presidency has been a combination of bad luck, horrible choices, and glaring mismanagement, driven by an ideology that many US voters dislike. And the fact that he’s very clearly enfeebled leaves the impression that no one is in charge.
The senior democrats must have been aware this was coming, and aware for a long time. They can pretend to the public, but behind closed doors they must have been having discussions for a while – this is chronic deterioration, not a sudden unexpected trauma.
As a party of schemers and spinners, who use scenario planning and focus groups constantly, they must have some prepared some sort of plot. By allowing an early debate, and being prepared to hang Biden out to dry, we presume there must be a contingency plan.
Perhaps the belief was that the Trump conviction would have knocked him out of the running and they could then install anyone – most probably Hillary, who’s being doing more press recently – against a fatally damaged Trump.
But with Trump holding up, and perhaps strengthening given the awful optics of the NY judgements, Clinton might just tank badly if she steps in, to a huge groan from the American public. Harris is very poorly regarded. That leaves Newsom who has a national profile, or some relative no-name, and still rumours of Michelle Obama. Perhaps the schemers have out-schemed themselves. But, of course, the Democrats are very, very good at elections. Do they have any other tricks up their sleeves…?