When I first met Joseph Biden as a newly elected Senator in 1974 he was absurdly young and looked younger, but he had already suffered two tragedies: the financial downfall of his father from elegant affluence to poverty, and the far greater tragedy of the death of his wife and one year-old-daughter in a car accident.

He had just arrived at the Senate and obviously had not done anything of any importance — but already Tip O’Neill, who would himself become an influential Speaker of the House, said that Biden would remain a Washington political leader for decades. One reason he gave was that the State of Delaware only had 600,000 inhabitants, so that a Senator could meet a high proportion of the voters during his six years in office, ensuring his re-election if there was no scandal. But the other was Biden’s exceptional self-control, which he demonstrated after he lost his very young wife and infant daughter.

In later years, I had multiple occasions to see Biden’s self-discipline at work as he set out to become an influential figure in shaping US foreign policy, starting as a junior on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He rose to become the Committee’s Chairman — a role that can be of very great importance in shaping US foreign policy when a serious conflict is underway, and opinions are divided. Many on the committee knew much less about foreign affairs than he did, but Biden carefully refrained from exposing their limitations — as I saw for myself when called to offer my own opinion.