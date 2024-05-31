But she didn’t win. He did — and Hillary’s bitterness over this fact continues to get in the way of a realistic accounting as to why. The notion of the Republican candidate and Republican voters as something akin to an alien species reveals a bizarre insensibility as to how much Trump’s schtick is rooted not in conservative tradition, but in the aforementioned smug style that is so prevalent on the Left. When Trump takes to social media on Memorial Day and writes “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country”, he’s playing to the same contempt that had people chuckling alongside Hillary over the “basket of deplorables” line. When Trump stood in front of a crowd and declared the election had been stolen, he was traveling a path that had been thoroughly pre-greased by four years of open speculation that he was working for Russia, which had hacked the voting machines and tipped the election in his favour. Any sneer we can do, Trump can do better, louder and more shamelessly. The difference is not of kind, but degree.

Around the same time Trump first announced his presidential run, a rumour began to circulate that the bathrooms in his residence were outfitted with solid gold toilets. It wasn’t true, but it’s a remarkably vivid metaphor for his impact on American politics. Trump’s aesthetic is tasteless, ostentatious, vulgar; what’s running through the pipes, however, is just the same old shit. And despite the allegedly unprecedented importance of the forthcoming election, it’s hard to exaggerate how painfully familiar it all seems, like a TV show that has long since jumped the shark. We have the same characters, the same plotlines. We even have the same actual lines, as with Hillary’s interview. Alongside the allegedly unprecedented swipes at her fellow Democrats, she has also taken this opportunity to reprise her eternal grudge against James Comey, whom she believes singlehandedly cost her the election when he raised questions about her use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State, just two weeks before Election Day. “[Once] he did that to me,” she says, “the people, the voters who left me, were women. They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect.”

Every time Hillary raises this point — and she’s raised it a lot in the past eight years — I’m struck by how much it sounds like something Donald Trump would say, although he’d probably be more bombastic and throw in a few capitalised, trademark phrases for good measure (Very Unfair!). But the way Hillary talks about patriarchy and sexism is the same way Trump talks about elites and corruption. When she succeeds, it is in spite of these things; but when she loses, it’s because of them, a perfect rhetorical fortress within which her successes are always her doing, while her failures are never her fault.

I’m also struck by the people excluded from this narrative: the ones who were inspired not by her policy positions but by the history-making nature of her candidacy; the ones who checked the box next to her name for no other reason than First Woman President. In other words, the ones who voted for Hillary not in spite of her sex, but because of it.

“The subtext of Hillary’s loss is not that she, as a woman, was forced to play by a different set of rules than Trump. It’s that he beat her at her own game.”

Nobody likes to admit to being one of these people — I know, I was one of them — but Hillary’s campaign benefited enormously from the symbolic blow it allegedly dealt to the patriarchy, just as a certain number of Trump voters were motivated primarily by the thrill of dealing a slap in the face to smug elites. Indeed, the subtext of Hillary’s loss is not that she, as a woman, was forced to play by a different set of rules than Trump. It’s that he beat her at her own game.

What seems abundantly clear now, a flood of donations pours into Trump’s coffers in response to his conviction, is that this game has only ever been a sideshow, a distraction. That’s all well and good for the Republican candidate, who seems to view the presidency primarily as a vehicle for his own self-aggrandisement; this is his circus, these are his monkeys. But the actual business of policy change is happening elsewhere, and as the Dobbs decision shows, we ignore it at our peril.

All the performative resistance in the world won’t secure abortion rights for future generations of women; for that we need old-fashioned legislation and ballot initiatives, and with them, the cooperation and compromise that living in a divided country requires. The aesthetics of empowerment will never be a substitute for the unglamorous work of crafting policies and knocking on doors and persuading people to support your cause. And true, women have more power now than ever before in history — but the thing about women’s power is the thing about any kind of power. It’s not just about having it, or displaying, but using it.