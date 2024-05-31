Sometimes, I feel a little bit bad for Hillary Clinton — and not just because she missed out on a history-making presidency by a paltry 80,000 votes. It’s because she’s a feminist icon who will nevertheless always be remembered for coming second to an undeserving man. That Hillary began her life in public service as a first lady to a philandering husband, and ended it as first runner-up to the first President to be convicted of multiple felonies: there is something a little bit sad about this sidekick-to-second-place arc, a sense of so much promise going unfulfilled.
It was especially palpable on that night in 2016 at the victory party that wasn’t, her supporters weeping with rage and disbelief as the stage remained empty, the proverbial glass ceiling un-shattered. When Lena Dunham wrote that she felt paralysed by Hillary’s loss, people made fun, but they also saw her point. A plan a lifetime in the making, and this is how it ends? Hillary Clinton did everything right, and Donald Trump did everything ridiculous, and yet: he was the one on the way to the White House.
Of course, this is just one way of thinking about it. The other holds that Hillary was simply a loser — not in the pejorative, Trumpian sense of the word, but in the sense that she was the second-place finisher in a popularity contest for which there was no consolation prize. Hillary was once described by Barack Obama as “likeable enough”, but not enough to win the presidency, and it’s fair to say that she has been more or less obsessed with this ever since. There was the literary autopsy of her failed run for president, aptly titled What Happened; a documentary series, Gutsy, about female success in a sexist culture; the thwarted victory speech repurposed as a Masterclass (in what, one wonders: grudge-holding?). Beneath it all is a palpable bitterness, the 21st-century female politician’s version of Marlon Brandon’s lament from On The Waterfront: I could have been a contender!
And now there is an interview, published in the New York Times ahead of its inclusion in The Fall of Roe, an upcoming book which describes how, “at a moment when women had more power than ever before, the feminist movement suffered one of the greatest political defeats in American history”. The authors are of course referring to the Dobbs decision that left abortion rights in the hands of the states, but they could just as easily be talking about Hillary, who continues to insist that she did not fail, but was failed, by the Democratic Party and its voters. They were the ones who refused to heed her warnings about the threat posed by Trump to abortion rights, to gay rights, to the future of democracy itself; she also fears they are still not listening.
“Most Democrats, most Americans, did not realise we are in an existential struggle for the future of this country,” she says. “This election is existential. I mean, if we don’t make the right decision in this election in our country, we may never have another actual election.” A cynic might point out that this is only the most existential election since the last one, which was the most existential since the last, and so on.
Twenty years ago, on the first Wednesday in November in 2004, I went to use the restroom at work and found a woman my age standing at the sinks, washing her hands and sobbing. I asked if she was okay. “He conceded!” she wailed — the “he” in question being Democratic candidate John Kerry, who had lost the previous day’s election quite unequivocally to the incumbent, George W. Bush.
I thought of this woman on election night in 2016; there seemed to be versions of her everywhere, their features twisted with something wilder and more desperate than mere disappointment. This wasn’t what they wanted, but more than that, it wasn’t what anyone wanted — at least, not anyone they or I knew. Where were these troglodytes pulling the lever for the man who every person in our peer group referred to, groaningly, as “the worst president ever”? Who were they? Did they even exist?
If ever there was a damning indictment of Obama’s judgement of others’ character, this is it. Hillary Clinton is one of the worst politicians I have ever seen. By which I mean that she’s bad at it; she’s really bad at it. In all her attempts to court the votes of the people she comes across as a malfunctioning robot programmed by someone who had once heard of ordinary people. It’s baffling, because her husband is one of the best politicians I’ve ever seen. He was not a great statesman, but he had obvious talents, and the chief disappointment of his presidency was that he squandered said talents pursuing his own appetites. Apparently when Bill was on the stump Hillary, ironically a Tracy-Flick teacher’s pet if ever there was one, was not paying attention.
What I hated about the 2016 election was that we were given a choice between two con artists; I would have preferred a match-up between Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz, because regardless of what you think of their positions at least they were positions sincerely held, and we could have had a debate by real politicians about real issues. Instead we got those two. Put it like this: advance polling revealed that any generic Democrat would beat Donald Trump by a healthy margin, and any generic Republican would beat Hillary Clinton by an equally healthy margin; it’s a testament to how bad the two candidates were that the election was so close.
“This wasn’t what they wanted, but more than that, it wasn’t what anyone wanted — at least, not anyone they or I knew. Where were these troglodytes pulling the lever for the man who every person in our peer group referred to, groaningly, as “the worst president ever”?”
If Kat was just a little bit self-aware, this sentence would have leapt from her computer and bonked her in the head. She is shouting to the world that she lives in an insulated bubble that excludes anyone whose opinions aren’t a mirror image of her own. That, by itself, is more than a mere clue that she also virtue-signals about her love of diversity.
But I can understand that Kat admires Hillary as a feminist icon. Hillary has always been an example to young women, promoting the message that whom a woman marries will define her and her chances for life. It is precious that Hillary, of course, is contemptuous of Tulsi Gabbard, who had the temerity to rise to national prominence on her own accomplishments.
I also found Kat’s comment about ‘flyover country’ charming. No nose-in-the-air pomposity there. Not much.
I agree. The author was steadily rising in my estimation following a series of incisive articles, but this diatribe has set her way back down again.
It reminds me of the attitudes displayed by establishment Remainers towards those (including myself) who voted for Brexit, as if it were a form of insanity.
I must admit I interpreted this article differently from you. The article relies on the author’s self-awareness in relation to her beliefs, and her peer group’s beliefs, about Trump and the Republicans. She is able to stand outside those beliefs and explain them to us. She’s also able to recognize what her peers couldn’t, or wouldn’t, recognize: that Hillary was an unlikeable, smug person who believed she deserved to be president and that the wishes of the electorate were mostly irrelevant.
The world is going through a period of profound change and our political systems simply haven’t caught up yet. In the meantime, we’ll be treated to the gerontocracy (Hillary, Trump, Biden…) squabbling among themselves about old grievances until a new generation of leaders emerge.