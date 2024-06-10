“The radical Right is winning on TikTok

This capacity for instant eloquence is used to powerful effect by the RN, as by other Right-wing insurgent parties, to convey tribal markers for their target demographics. In one recent “get out the vote” video, for example, Bardella captures provincial bourgeois Frenchness purely via his and Marine Le Pen’s appearance and backdrop, employing an aesthetic and context that will be instantly recognisable to the RN’s longstanding base of struggling small shopkeepers, the rural poor, and those fleeing high-immigration banlieues for the countryside.

The world they reference is one in which I spent time as a child, at a French school, supplemented by many subsequent visits. Not the stereotypical movie Frenchness of femmes fatales, romance, and baguettes, but a small-town, small-c conservative one of social convention, elaborate bureaucracy, and fierce pride in the minute details of regional culture. Denizens of this France have long been treated dismissively as moribund, ageing and irrelevant: the equivalent of the Brexiteers in England sneered at as “gammons”. In retaliation, they have voted in increasing numbers for successive Le Pen political vehicles, from Jean-Marie Le Pen’s long stint in the relative wilderness as a radioactive far-Right fringe figure, to Marine Le Pen’s first-round knockout at the Presidential elections in 2012, then 34% of the second-round vote in 2017, and 41% in 2022.

And increasingly, these older generations are joined by a younger and more net-native cohort, as polls and reports indicate that a significant proportion of Sunday’s Right-wing votes came from the young. Not so long ago, even conservatives believed this an impossibility: it was widely seen as axiomatic that every generation would lean further Left than the last. European think-tanks have been reporting for some time that the young are increasingly authoritarian; but perhaps it’s most accurate to say they’re more radical than their elders, including on the Right.

This should come as no surprise. Across Europe, as in the UK, a generation too young to remember the relative peace and prosperity of the Nineties has spent their whole adult lives amid the international polycrisis that began with the attack on the Twin Towers and escalated with the global financial crash. That’s been supplemented by rising climate anxiety, flattened wages, rocketing costs, migrant crises, and two years of pandemic. In this context, a social contract that appeared settled during my childhood is visibly unravelling, to the most obvious detriment of the young. Across Europe, economic stagnation, widening inequality, the unequal impacts of Net Zero policies, plus intensifying competition for scarce and expensive housing have all cumulatively fuelled a sense of intergenerational injustice and competition for dwindling resources.

This fusillade of bleak news affords the worst imaginable backdrop for the concurrent Europe-wide acceleration in net immigration. And while some youth have responded by breaking Left, a growing subset views immigration as the central cause and driver of their woes. For the non-elite youth dwelling in what Le Monde recently described as the “France of the forgotten”, for example, France (or indeed their England, or Germany, or Belgium) is a place of shrinking opportunities, rising costs, decaying infrastructure, and rural alienation. And its younger members feel as though they’re invisible, lost between the comfortable moral certainties of wealthy urban progressives, and a perceived influx of queue-jumping migrants with whom, increasingly, they experience themselves as competing for resources.

Now, every time the press reports an instance of intra-ethnic violence, the sense of grievance and injustice grows more intense. Bardella leans with casual insistence into the resulting anger and resentment: in April, for example, he responded to the murder of 15-year-old Matisse Marchais by an Afghan migrant, by calling Marchais “a victim of a senseless, uncontrolled immigration politics”. When another Afghan stabbed two others, killing one, for drinking alcohol during Eid, Bardella called it an “ensavaging” of French national life and warning about the encroachment of Islam.

Nor, as the Sorbonne-educated Bardella indicates, is this even confined to the poor and under-educated — or indeed to France. Recent uproar in Germany about the viral spread of an anti-immigration version of the Europop anthem L’Amour Toujours from East German warehouse parties to upscale Sylt parties suggests that European nativism is not, as the progressives insist, the sole preserve of the “left-behind” in other European countries either.