I have no wish to add to the existential howl attendant on Donald Trump’s conviction in a Manhattan courthouse for a crime that I, like most Americans, would be hard pressed to explain. I don’t like Trump as a politician or a human being. He’s an agent of chaos and a narcissistic vortex of attention.
But I want to say a few things for the record.
When Hillary Clinton, from sheer paranoia, set up her own private server to conduct business as secretary of state, the FBI naturally took an interest. I worked for many years in a classified environment. If I had done anything similar, I’d be writing this from my austere prison cell. But Clinton wasn’t me. She belonged to a different class. The FBI rapped her knuckles gently, called her out as a bad example, but refused to prosecute.
When Joe Biden mishandled classified documents in an apparently egregious manner, he attracted the attention of a special prosecutor. The ensuing investigation proved without a doubt that Biden had violated the law. If I had done the same thing, and stashed government secrets in my garage near my trusty Rav4, I would never see the light of day again. But again, I’m not Biden. He belongs to a special class. The prosecutor’s report admitted Biden’s guilt but refused to prosecute because the president of the United States, leader of the free world, was too old and dotty to be held accountable.
Then there’s Trump. The New York State district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat with powerful political motives to bring down the likely Republican nominee. That should be a scandal but, in the ethical muddle of our age, it seemingly isn’t. The actual charges concocted by Bragg against Trump I leave for the legal experts to parse. None of them rose to the level of Clinton’s server or Biden’s garage sale of secrets. But Trump is the monster that haunts the nightmares of the privileged class. He must be prosecuted in multiple times and places, convicted, fined hundreds of millions, imprisoned, annihilated, pulverised.
The whole process stinks of desperation. If the progressive elites who run the Biden administration felt confident they could defeat Trump at the polls, we would hear Homeric laughter ringing from the White House and its pet organs in the news media. But Biden is terribly unpopular, even among his base. America’s elites fear and mistrust the American voter. They have lost faith in democracy, a system that in 2016 delivered the power of the presidency to the monstrous Trump, and they dream of a rising class of Platonic guardians, people exactly like themselves, with the right pedigree, the right opinions, the right manners, who rule not because they have won an electoral lottery but in perpetuity, as a reward for their superior virtue.
Convicting Trump as a political insurance policy brings us a step closer to a fatal turning point in American history. This country, Abraham Lincoln said, was founded on a proposition: that all are created equal. That proposition has liberated millions from within and attracted millions more from abroad. For most of us, it meant little more than being left alone by the cops and the structures of power. But for others, evidently, there was an expectation of utopia, of perfectly proportional equality in every dimension and transaction, that has failed to materialise. Dismayed, the progressive elites have turned their backs on representative democracy and now seek an aristocracy of virtue. The forms will remain the same but the substance, with a wink and a nudge, will respect caste and breeding.
A nice point about Trump the person becoming Trump the symbol. The Democrats have been their strongest when they’ve managed to turn all the attention to the personal failings of Trump the man — all the TDS stuff worked well. But now they’ve created Trump as a symbol of injustice. He’s become the classic underdog, and they’ve become the classic jerks. Turning the election into the perfect trope of a gang of a**holes ganging up on an underdog was a major mistake by the aristocracy.
What has really struck me over the last few days is the unwillingness – even inability – of Biden supporters to see these trials for what they obviously are.
Liberal media pundits insist there has been no witch hunt, that justice has been served and scoff at anyone who suggests it makes the US look a banana republic. But those self same pundits were quite quick to make a similar accusation when Trump first took office.
Here’s just a flavour:
Rachel Maddow:
· Now we know they have been trying to gin up criminal prosecutions and criminal investigations into the president’s perceived enemies. That is politically motivated persecution ….. “I’ll roll in the FBI on you”, that’s how banana republics work
· Mr Trump is using the justice department to go after his political enemies. …. I feel worried about the prospect of the justice department being used as a tool of this president
· In our little Banana Republic any capable prosecutor can get a grand jury to hand down an indictment of something as innocent as a ham sandwich
Adam Schiff:
· They’re weaponizing the justice department to go after the president’s enemies ….. when you win an election you don’t seek to just prosecute the losing side
Don Lemon
· The president is using the justice department as a weapon
Joy Reid
· He’s threatening to prosecute his political rival – banana republic style.
Karine Jean-Pierre
· he’s using government resources to go after his political opponent
Jamie Raskin
· Going after his political enemies like a tinpot dictator in a banana republic
Anderson Cooper
· He’s trying to take out a political rival , criminally investigating an American political rival someone the president is worried about losing to in the next election
If they didn’t have double standards, these people would have no standards at all.
All their accusations were projections. All their fears of what Trump might do in office never happened, yet have been made manifest under Biden. They refuse to see it.
Self-awareness is for chumps.
“The first step towards getting smart is recognizing you’re an idiot.” –some Greek guy, slightly paraphrased.
Exactly. Interestingly, the last time I know this happened where the intelligents believed their superior education and intellect made them more virtuous and therefore deserving of governing were the Bolsheviks with an admiring progressive American following across the Atlantic.
This admiration for the Soviets refused to go away even following gulags or Holodomor where New York Times even in 1930s would strenuously deny any famine happening in Ukraine let alone a genocide at the hands of the Soviets. It was interesting to see the recent movie depiction of Oppenheimer in Manhattan project, within less than a decade of these events, progressives today are still trying to show the socialists as the good guys. These series of events led Orwell to writing his novel Animal Farm which created the phrase: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”. Given this background, it’s no coincidence for me that America is blundering into an Orwellian nightmare at this peak point of progressive “Wokeist” fervour.
Stepping back, I’m not sure if America ever had to choose between progress and liberty before. Perhaps the founding fathers assumed progress and liberty would always remain aligned. This works for a Puritan culture trying to build their city upon a hill running away from the old world, but what happens there’s no longer an old world to constrain them and you’re already the centre of the world?
If the Democrats were truly enlightened they would get over themselves, approach RFK and offer him the nomination. Biden could then gracefully step down as the Bridge President that he said he would be.
Just imagine holding a election with a serious candidate that might be able to beat Trump by virtue of…actually being a better candidate with an ability to unite and not divide. Then again, the Gatekeepers despise him just as much as Trump.