X Close

The aristocrats who martyred Trump America's elites aren't as smart as they imagine

Trump in New Jersey at the weekend (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Trump in New Jersey at the weekend (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

AmericaDemocratic PartyDonald TrumpelitesJoe BidenPoliticsUS
June 3, 2024   5 mins

I have no wish to add to the existential howl attendant on Donald Trump’s conviction in a Manhattan courthouse for a crime that I, like most Americans, would be hard pressed to explain. I don’t like Trump as a politician or a human being. He’s an agent of chaos and a narcissistic vortex of attention.

But I want to say a few things for the record.

When Hillary Clinton, from sheer paranoia, set up her own private server to conduct business as secretary of state, the FBI naturally took an interest. I worked for many years in a classified environment. If I had done anything similar, I’d be writing this from my austere prison cell. But Clinton wasn’t me. She belonged to a different class. The FBI rapped her knuckles gently, called her out as a bad example, but refused to prosecute.

When Joe Biden mishandled classified documents in an apparently egregious manner, he attracted the attention of a special prosecutor. The ensuing investigation proved without a doubt that Biden had violated the law. If I had done the same thing, and stashed government secrets in my garage near my trusty Rav4, I would never see the light of day again. But again, I’m not Biden. He belongs to a special class. The prosecutor’s report admitted Biden’s guilt but refused to prosecute because the president of the United States, leader of the free world, was too old and dotty to be held accountable.

Then there’s Trump. The New York State district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat with powerful political motives to bring down the likely Republican nominee. That should be a scandal but, in the ethical muddle of our age, it seemingly isn’t. The actual charges concocted by Bragg against Trump I leave for the legal experts to parse. None of them rose to the level of Clinton’s server or Biden’s garage sale of secrets. But Trump is the monster that haunts the nightmares of the privileged class. He must be prosecuted in multiple times and places, convicted, fined hundreds of millions, imprisoned, annihilated, pulverised.

The whole process stinks of desperation. If the progressive elites who run the Biden administration felt confident they could defeat Trump at the polls, we would hear Homeric laughter ringing from the White House and its pet organs in the news media. But Biden is terribly unpopular, even among his base. America’s elites fear and mistrust the American voter. They have lost faith in democracy, a system that in 2016 delivered the power of the presidency to the monstrous Trump, and they dream of a rising class of Platonic guardians, people exactly like themselves, with the right pedigree, the right opinions, the right manners, who rule not because they have won an electoral lottery but in perpetuity, as a reward for their superior virtue.

Convicting Trump as a political insurance policy brings us a step closer to a fatal turning point in American history. This country, Abraham Lincoln said, was founded on a proposition: that all are created equal. That proposition has liberated millions from within and attracted millions more from abroad. For most of us, it meant little more than being left alone by the cops and the structures of power. But for others, evidently, there was an expectation of utopia, of perfectly proportional equality in every dimension and transaction, that has failed to materialise. Dismayed, the progressive elites have turned their backs on representative democracy and now seek an aristocracy of virtue. The forms will remain the same but the substance, with a wink and a nudge, will respect caste and breeding.

Suggested reading
Trump is Hillary Clinton's spirit animal

By Kat Rosenfield

Can this really happen? To an alarming extent, it already has. A single monolithic class controls most of the key institutions of American life. Between a high official at the State Department or the FBI, an executive at Google or Nike, and an editor at the New York Times or NPR, the difference is scarcely noticeable. Conformity in word and gesture is mandatory. And these people have persuaded themselves that contemporary society is too complex for the public to navigate safely. Given the madness of social media, the prevalence of fake news and disinformation, the appeal to simple minds of post-truth populists like Trump — given all the chaos, there’s a need for stern measures. Information must be controlled. Prominent dissenters must be cowed into silence if they wish to keep their jobs. The cops must go after the populists and haul them off to prison.

In the present case, however, such tactics may backfire. It is remarkable to note how much of Trump’s popularity is a function of the intemperance of his enemies. After his defeat in 2020, Trump drifted downward in a semi-quiescent state. The announcement of his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination wasn’t greeted with wild enthusiasm. This exhausting reality show had been cancelled for a reason. Few were begging for a new season.

Then Biden sent the FBI to Mar-a-Lago, and the whole dynamic of the race changed. Trump was once again the centre of attention, the master of ceremonies, as he had been in 2016, and no one else could get a word in edgewise. His Republican opponents felt obligated to stand behind him. Trump crushed them without difficulty in the primaries. So it boiled down to a choice between Trump and Biden – and the latter is perceived by the public to be an inarticulate failed president, ageing badly, whose minions are attempting to cheat their way into another presidential term. A wistful nostalgia for the Trump years now permeates a large segment of the population.

Conviction could boost this trend by another level of magnitude. Trump is no longer Trump: he has been transformed into a living symbol of the progressive elites’ abuse of power and contempt for the principle of equality. The MAGA faithful are beside themselves with rage – but rank-and-file Republicans, who have always been ambivalent about Trump, are just as livid. Ordinary voters who lack strong political inclinations can recognise in Trump’s persecutors the traits of the class enemy. Many who embrace the American tradition of rule of law may overcome their distaste for Trump the person and align themselves with Trump the symbol. The political consequences for Biden would then be the opposite of what was intended by that first raid at Mar-a-Lago: devastating defeat.

“He has been transformed into a living symbol of the progressive elites’ abuse of power and contempt for the principle of equality.”

I don’t give a hoot about Trump, but I care a lot about my country. I find elite pretensions to be a kind of self-deluded nihilism: they are not as smart or as capable as they imagine, and they are willing to bring down the temple of democracy so long as it buries their enemies. An Ivy League education has apparently bestowed on them no understanding of history — no clue of how hard it is to fix a nation once it has been broken.

Imprisoning political opponents is what the Putins and the Castros do. It shouldn’t be allowed to stand here — it isn’t who we are or have ever been. As our Founders understood, the aristocratic principle invariably fails because the aristocrats are unworthy. Outside the courthouse, after his conviction, Trump said that the true verdict would be delivered by the American people on Election Day. I can only hope that he’s right.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and the author of ‘The Revolt of the Public‘.

mgurri

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ian_S
Ian_S
1 hour ago

A nice point about Trump the person becoming Trump the symbol. The Democrats have been their strongest when they’ve managed to turn all the attention to the personal failings of Trump the man — all the TDS stuff worked well. But now they’ve created Trump as a symbol of injustice. He’s become the classic underdog, and they’ve become the classic jerks. Turning the election into the perfect trope of a gang of a**holes ganging up on an underdog was a major mistake by the aristocracy.

2
0
Reply
Paddy Taylor
Paddy Taylor
29 minutes ago

What has really struck me over the last few days is the unwillingness – even inability – of Biden supporters to see these trials for what they obviously are.
Liberal media pundits insist there has been no witch hunt, that justice has been served and scoff at anyone who suggests it makes the US look a banana republic. But those self same pundits were quite quick to make a similar accusation when Trump first took office.
Here’s just a flavour:
Rachel Maddow:
·        Now we know they have been trying to gin up criminal prosecutions and criminal investigations into the president’s perceived enemies. That is politically motivated persecution ….. “I’ll roll in the FBI on you”, that’s how banana republics work
·        Mr Trump is using the justice department to go after his political enemies. …. I feel worried about the prospect of the justice department being used as a tool of this president
·        In our little Banana Republic any capable prosecutor can get a grand jury to hand down an indictment of something as innocent as a ham sandwich
Adam Schiff:
·       They’re weaponizing the justice department to go after the president’s enemies …..  when you win an election you don’t seek to just prosecute the losing side
Don Lemon
·        The president is using the justice department as a weapon
Joy Reid
·        He’s threatening to prosecute his political rival – banana republic style.
Karine Jean-Pierre
·        he’s using government resources to go after his political opponent
Jamie Raskin
·        Going after his political enemies like a tinpot dictator in a banana republic
Anderson Cooper
·        He’s trying to take out a political rival , criminally investigating an American political rival someone the president is worried about losing to in the next election
If they didn’t have double standards, these people would have no standards at all.
All their accusations were projections. All their fears of what Trump might do in office never happened, yet have been made manifest under Biden. They refuse to see it.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Paddy Taylor
2
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
25 minutes ago
Reply to  Paddy Taylor

Self-awareness is for chumps.

1
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
52 minutes ago

“The first step towards getting smart is recognizing you’re an idiot.” –some Greek guy, slightly paraphrased.

1
0
Reply
Emre S
Emre S
29 minutes ago

they dream of a rising class of Platonic guardians, people exactly like themselves, with the right pedigree, the right opinions, the right manners, who rule not because they have won an electoral lottery but in perpetuity, as a reward for their superior virtue.

Exactly. Interestingly, the last time I know this happened where the intelligents believed their superior education and intellect made them more virtuous and therefore deserving of governing were the Bolsheviks with an admiring progressive American following across the Atlantic.
This admiration for the Soviets refused to go away even following gulags or Holodomor where New York Times even in 1930s would strenuously deny any famine happening in Ukraine let alone a genocide at the hands of the Soviets. It was interesting to see the recent movie depiction of Oppenheimer in Manhattan project, within less than a decade of these events, progressives today are still trying to show the socialists as the good guys. These series of events led Orwell to writing his novel Animal Farm which created the phrase: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”. Given this background, it’s no coincidence for me that America is blundering into an Orwellian nightmare at this peak point of progressive “Wokeist” fervour.
Stepping back, I’m not sure if America ever had to choose between progress and liberty before. Perhaps the founding fathers assumed progress and liberty would always remain aligned. This works for a Puritan culture trying to build their city upon a hill running away from the old world, but what happens there’s no longer an old world to constrain them and you’re already the centre of the world?

1
0
Reply
T Bone
T Bone
7 seconds ago

If the Democrats were truly enlightened they would get over themselves, approach RFK and offer him the nomination. Biden could then gracefully step down as the Bridge President that he said he would be.

Just imagine holding a election with a serious candidate that might be able to beat Trump by virtue of…actually being a better candidate with an ability to unite and not divide. Then again, the Gatekeepers despise him just as much as Trump.

0
0
Reply