When will Britain’s New Towns stop feeling so new? “Old Labour ideas are right for new times,” insisted Keir Starmer at party conference last year. Yesterday’s manifesto launch embodied this spirit: “A Labour government will build a new generation of new towns,” it declared.
But what of those that already exist? Once imagined as bastions of social democracy, many in the South East have, since the Seventies, been reliable bellwethers of broader national voting trends. Even today, despite Labour overstating the significance of their residents, the long story of New Town politics remains fascinating as much for what it reveals of the observers as of the observed.
Once conceived by the Labour government in 1946, 11 New Towns were designated in the first phase of construction, with eight forming a ring around London, intended to draw a population of almost 400,000 from a capital then considered dangerously overcrowded. The hopes expressed by Lewis Silkin, Minister of Town and Country Planning, in introducing the legislation seem impossibly utopian in these more jaded times. Silkin himself was unembarrassed in channelling Sir Thomas More and thought it “not unreasonable to expect that that Utopia of 1516 should be translated into practical reality in 1946”.
Silkin believed “neighbourhood units, each unit with its own shops, schools, open spaces, community halls and other amenities” (what we might call today a “15-minute city”) would bring people of all classes together. When, having attended some community facility or event together, New Town residents left to go home, he did “not want the better-off people to go to the right and the less well-off to go to the left. I want them to ask each other, ‘Are you going my way?’”. The true measure of New Town success, he said, would be “the kind of citizens they produce, by whether they create this spirit of friendship, neighbourliness and comradeship”.
Though Conservative critics may have felt differently, this was not ostensibly a party political appeal. Rather, it speaks to a short-lived moment in British politics when this old country was fundamentally reimagined and a new more rationally organised, socially just and classless society believed possible. It’s no spoiler to state that such extravagant hopes were destined for disappointment, but it’s worth dissecting both their trajectory and the thinking that underlay them.
Stevenage was the first New Town to be designated, in November 1946, and it was one built, more than literally, by its construction workers. Of the first 2,000 houses completed by the Development Corporation (all what we would now call social rented), over a quarter went to building workers and their families. This was a unionised workforce that came to take a leading role in tenants’ associations, community campaigns and local government.
Indeed, the working- and middle classes are not even close to internalizing such attitudes today. Is that a good thing? From the anekdotes the author presents it is quite understandable that ‘normal people’ responded positive to Thatcher-like policies. Personal responsibility and the feeling you can make it on your own without being held back are attractive values. However, what those who still have to sell their labor tend to forget is that even if one is doing well, they are bound to lose it again in a ‘deregulated’ crony system with capital accumulation as its main feature.
The right to buy and becoming a property owner is great. Similarly, many home owners today are quite optimistic after their house prices skyrocketed (with help from the central banks). But while those in the middle class gained a home and some wealth, the ultra-wealthy accumulated hundreds of homes and hundreds of millions in additional wealth. Give it one or two generation and they will buy everything you had while your children en grandchildren will be back in the proletariat. Already a generation grows up that does not care about the right to buy but would settle for a right not to be homeless. That renting something entails spending 80% of your income on someone else’s mortgage seems a given for this generation. Moreover, the ultra-wealthy now own so much they wield a lot of influence over government policy and thus make sure the government will protect their assets. What all of this shows is that the reality of class is still very much alive. It is important to stay organized. But it remains to be seen if people can find actual solidarity again, society is much more fragmenten.
An unorganized working- and middle class are no match for capital accumulating elites. Nor are you part of that elite if you’re upper middle class. In the end, the masses mostly just have their numbers and if you forget that, you will find out the hard way.