Who is Sir Keir Starmer, really? It’s fairly clear that the British public have difficulty with this question. Although by now they’ve probably picked up that he’s the son of a toolmaker, much else remains obscure. On the face of it, he seems like a composite of clashing characteristics, as if found in a children’s mix-and-match book: the legs of a blokeish Sunday five-a-side player; the torso of a family man nipping off to B&Q; the head of a successful barrister. A poll last month asked which wild animal the politician most resembled, and concluded he’s one third tiger, one third skunk, and one third lizard — not even 100% mammal.
Partly you know who a politician is by what he says he wants, but here things get especially murky. As has been detailed by Jon Cruddas in his recent book, A Century of Labour, Starmer ran his 2020 leadership campaign by appearing to embody every historical Labour-associated tradition simultaneously. Liberalism, ethical socialism, pluralism, welfarism, and statism were all in the mix somewhere. Since then, to the fury of some who reluctantly supported his leadership, he has reneged on many of the more socialist-sounding pledges. Now nobody seems quite sure what role he is adopting any more.
Interpretations of his background commitments differ wildly. Peter Hitchens thinks he’s “far-Left” bordering on Trotskyism; Jordan Peterson predicts that should he win, Britain will be “Venezuela for 20 years”. The New Internationalist says Starmer is a “cold-hearted Blairite”, and Corbyn’s former advisor Andrew Murray scornfully dubs him a “centrist liberal”. Bequeathing us a particularly distressing image, George Galloway has declared that “Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside”. In terms of sheer range, then, Starmer appears to be the Cate Blanchett of British politics.
This week brought a new performance to pore over, in the form of a filmed walk-and-talk with Gary Neville in the Lake District, a location for Starmer family holidays when he was young. “How did you find this place?” marvelled an incredulous-sounding Neville, as if Sir Keir had hacked through dense jungle foliage rather than trundled up the M6 like everybody else.
Here again, though, the video signalled as little information as a plain white T-shirt worn on matchday. Along with a few repeated manifesto pledges, we learnt that the Labour leader puts “country first, party second”, believes in “action not words”, wants to “return politics to public service”, and is aiming for a “decade of national renewal, fixing the fundamentals”. On “day one, sleeves rolled up”, he plans to “hit the ground running”.
In fact, this is Starmer playing the fictional character created during focus groups before the Labour leadership election, as described in Deborah Mattinson’s book Beyond The Red Wall. In 2020, at the behest of influential policy group Labour Together, Mattinson drew together Northern town-dwelling former Labour voters (dubbed “Red Wallers”) and more prosperous city-based current Labourites (“Urban Remainers”). Each side was separately asked to create its ideal political party, complete with its top three possible leaders. Red Wallers chose Sir Alan Sugar, internet finance guru Martin Lewis, and Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin. Apparently unafraid of looking clichéd, the Urban Remainer team chose Michelle Obama, Hugh Grant, and “a young David Attenborough’”. The two teams were then brought back together in a “citizens’ jury” in order to thrash it all out.
