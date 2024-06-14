Yet, to those close to Starmer, the obvious counter is quite simple: look at the polls. The idea at the heart of Labour’s campaign, as it was explained to me, is to establish in the public mind that this six-week period is not something distinct that must be “won”, requiring new tactics and policies and style, but is the culmination of a four-year campaign to persuade the public that they can do better in government than the Tories. A cynic might point out this is not exactly a hard sell. Still, to unveil a whole series of policies — or to even pull one or two “rabbits out of the hat” — would only undermine that overall strategy.

The whole point of Labour’s campaign, as implied by their manifesto, is that the Tories are in a state of constant chaos and so, they believe, their best strategy is to show the exact opposite. “Stability is change”, as Rachel Reeves puts it. Besides, look what happened to Theresa May in 2017 when, as Labour sees it, she took her victory for granted and threw it all away with an ill-thought-through policy designed to be bold: the “dementia tax”. Labour’s unspectacular manifesto launch revealed Starmer’s iron determination to avoid this fate.

Starmer has also displayed an iron determination to manage the revolt on his party’s Left, from politicians such as Diane Abbott and Faiza Shaheen, the rising Corbynista pin-up who hoped to stand for the party in Chingford only to discover at the last minute that she had been blocked for a series of tweets.

There is a visceral hostility felt towards Starmer from this wing of his party. I experienced some of it first-hand at the South Chingford Congregational Church Hall, where I listened as Shaheen’s campaign manager, Mick Moore, whipped up the crowd by raging against the “robots” who have taken over the Labour party and bullied his candidate out of standing for the party. Shaheen, herself, then stood up to fulminate against Labour’s safety-first incrementalism. “For them, politics is about changing the language a little bit and just getting enough to win power,” she declared. “They expect us to blindly tick the red or blue box and it disgusts me.”

Shaheen’s supporters were even angrier. “The Labour party has been hijacked by a gang of liars and crooks,” declared one we met outside. Another, Jeremy Corbyn’s former aide and close ally, Andrew Murray — who now works for the Morning Star — told me Shaheen had been taken out in a “factional drive-by shooting” which would come back to haunt the leadership. “It is an act of gross stupidity.”

With under three weeks to go, however, the Labour campaign could be described as many things, but not stupid. The Tories are continuing to slump after a campaign characterised by some of the most abject prime ministerial blunders imaginable. Meanwhile, the revelation that one of Sunak’s closest parliamentary aides placed a bet on an early election just days before his boss stepped out into the rain in Downing Street has revealed the fatal loss of discipline and seriousness within the party. The Tories simply no longer look like a serious party of government.