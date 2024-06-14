Every morning, at 6.30, Labour’s most senior officials gather at party HQ in Southwark to run through the day ahead. Keir Starmer, who is usually on the road, will dial in if he can. The meeting is chaired by Pat McFadden, the Labour leader’s campaign coordinator, though Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s most important aide, is ever present. The pair are de facto co-chairs on any matter of importance, often found huddled together away from the pack. This is when all of the most important decisions are taken: where the strategy for the day ahead is debated, the party’s pre-planned messages challenged, rebuttals agreed. The toolmaker’s son is taking no chances.
Afterwards, Starmer and an even smaller coterie speak over the phone to make sure everyone is on the same page. Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner, Bridget Philipson, David Lammy, Jonathan Reynolds and Wes Streeting are briefed — the core of the most working class cabinet to run Britain since at least the Seventies, and not coincidentally the first to target private schools as its signature policy. Class remains the great, unspoken frame of this election: the knight of the realm with a chip on his shoulder against the second generation child of immigrant doctors fighting a losing battle against the sense that he is simply too rich to understand modern Britain. The UK is not the classless land that Blair prophesised, but that is about as close to British egalitarianism as you can get.
By 9am, all the major decisions at Labour HQ are settled. The rest of the day is implementation. Come 11pm, many of the same figures are still there, preparing to head home for another fitful night’s sleep — only to do it all again the next day. This, then, is the grinding routine of a general election campaign, an unrelenting six-week sprint for power. When I asked one Labour aide how he was feeling this week, he simply replied: “Fucked.” They rarely see their families. McSweeney’s wife is hundreds of miles away, fighting for a seat near Glasgow. Starmer’s children are in school.
But so far, the effort seems to be paying off. Almost all polls put the party on course for a landslide that would make Tony Blair’s majority in 1997 look marginal, even if Labour is now only on 37%, less than Jeremy Corbyn won in 2017, and neck and neck with the SNP in Scotland. Still, this is the brutal efficiency of first past the post. Such is the projected scale of victory, in fact, that the Conservative Party has even started warning about a potential supermajority, while some analysts have suggested that there is an actual chance that the Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey could become leader of the opposition.
Starmer’s critics say the campaign might be hard work, but it doesn’t seem to be doing much — offering voters little, in the hope that hatred of the Tories will be enough. But such a defensive strategy exposes Labour to the charge that it does not have a plan for government, allowing the Conservatives to fill in the blanks over the final few weeks of the campaign — particularly by hyping up the prospect of tax rises to come. This, according to senior Tories, will certainly be their strategy.
Though the manifesto was criticised for saying nothing new, some analysts argued that it gave Starmer a mandate for a “quietly bold” agenda on climate, with more onshore and offshore wind, solar and an end to gas and oil. There is some truth to this, though in reality much of it only builds on what is already under way under the Conservatives. Others tried to argue that the Labour manifesto was potentially as radical as Labour’s in 1945. This is a harder sell. In the depths of post-war austerity and indebtedness, Clement Attlee built the NHS. Today, Starmer is maintaining Tory spending plans.
