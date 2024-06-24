William is sunning himself on a bench outside Newtownards Town Hall. He’s a large man in his seventies with a rolling country accent. I tell him that I’m searching for Northern Ireland’s Tories. He chuckles, shakes his head. Does he know that the NI Conservatives are contesting this seat? His chuckle deepens. “I don’t think they know themselves.”
Standing as a Tory in Northern Ireland is like riding a Gloucester Old Spot in the Grand National. It takes some pluck. The word “Tory” has its origins in the Irish language (possibly from toiraidh, meaning outlaw), but that’s about the extent of the Conservative Party’s connection to the place today. The Northern Irish Conservative is the local representative of an indifferent blue mass, over the sea and far away. Occasional visits from London do not tend to go well, as Rishi Sunak found out in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter last month, when what should have been a simple press conference became a fiasco freighted with dire symbolism as he was asked if his party was akin to a sinking ship.
The Northern Ireland Conservatives describe themselves as “the positive, centre-right, pro-union alternative to the parochial politics which has blighted Northern Ireland”. In 2019, they won a vote share of 0.7%. It’s not difficult to see why. Unionists here can vote for the DUP or TUV, parties far more committed to the union and far more conservative than the Tories will ever be, while voters wanting a less strident unionism can opt for the UUP. Naturally, all of these parties have healthy representation in local government and the NI Assembly, which isn’t something the NI Conservatives can claim. Ask people over here why the Tories run candidates in Northern Ireland and they will shrug — the Conservative and Unionist Party must be seen to contest seats in all four nations of the UK, so they do, and eat their losses. That’s it.
Still, I was interested in these eccentric Tories, so far from the shires. What sort of person would stand for the Conservatives in Northern Ireland? It goes so against the grain that it’s almost punk. Such people would have to be tough, to have a certain dash about them. I had hoped to speak to the candidates about the campaign, but received no response to my requests for an interview. The party political broadcast was no help, just a turgid breakdown of Labour’s manifesto costings. There wasn’t much information online, either: a slim website, a small Facebook group, and an X account that has been suspended for weeks now. So I went to Newtownards, 10 miles east of Belfast, to talk to voters like William. If I couldn’t get a birds-eye view of the Tory campaign in Northern Ireland, I’d explore the ground instead.
Newtownards should have been a good place to begin my hunt. It’s the largest town in the Strangford constituency and has a strong unionist base. The Tory candidate is Barry Hetherington, a Fermanagh man who is the Deputy Chair of the NI Conservatives. There’s little chance of winning more than a handful of votes here. But then there’s little chance of winning more than a handful of votes anywhere in Northern Ireland. Having taken the trouble to stand, you might as well campaign. And yet there’s nothing.
Ironic, isn’t it? Unionist and Nationalist politicians have no answers to Northern Ireland’s problems. Both are a spent force.
If the Conservatives made a real effort, over two or three electoral cycles, they’d start winning. And the voters would have a real voice in Parliament.
And Northern Ireland could say goodbye to the poisonous politics that made the Troubles possible.