It’s half past midnight on the Isle of Benbecula — far, far away on the outer edges of Europe — and Angus Brendan MacNeil MP is getting into his stride. “If you want Scotland to stay, you should want Ireland back too,” he says with a glint in his eye, beer in hand, sure he’s got me this time. I hesitate, mistakenly, and so he ploughs on.
“Send Ireland back into poverty and depopulation like Wales and Scotland! Tell them they’ve got a Barnett formula and how lucky they are! That Limerick wouldn’t have that roundabout if it wasn’t for the Irish Barnett formula! Up the Union!” I concede, it’s a good point.
MacNeil is a crofter turned politician from an island 60 miles south of Benbecula called Barra — the last in the island chain variously known as the Outer Hebrides or the Western Isles, from where nothing but ocean lies to its West until you reach Labrador.
In this election he is standing as an independent — “an independent for independence on independence day”, as he put it — having been kicked out of the SNP last year after clashing with the chief whip, angry at the party’s failure to push hard enough for independence after Brexit. His main rival and the favourite to win the seat is a journalist friend of mine, Torcuil Crichton, one time Daily Record reporter turned Labour politician. Both are Gaelic speakers from the islands; only Crichton is a unionist who believes the British state can use its heft to improve people’s lives out here, particularly when it comes to the green energy revolution. “GB Energy” is, I realise, the first big-state, pro-Union policy to come out of Westminster in decades. Whether it will be enough to save the Union in the long term is less clear.
MacNeil’s point about Ireland is, to me, the central challenge for the British state today: does it even work? Look at any of the small countries that have either seceded or all-but seceded from their one-time masters. Are any of them doing worse than Scotland? How would “rejoin the United Kingdom” fare in an Irish referendum? We don’t talk much about the fact that Ireland left as the poorest part of these islands, only to become the richest today. For those like me who feel an emotional attachment to the Union, who feel British and would like Britain to remain, Ireland stands as a living, breathing challenge.
This is not a new challenge. In 1810, just nine years after the union between Britain and Ireland, the Irish unionist William Cuasck-Smith began worrying about the gaping divide between what he called the “theory and principle” of the union and the “vile system” of its administrative reality. “How have the promises made by Unionists to Ireland been kept,” he wrote to his friend J.W. Croker, the MP for Downpatrick. “Has a single step been taken to mitigate the evils which that arrangement was destined to reduce?… Has a step been taken to console the pride and soothe the exasperation of a country fallen from its high esteem? Can a Unionist avoid blushing when he contrasts the performance with the promise?”
Ah, the example of Ireland: a country that, since independence, has existed in a state of suppressed civil war apart from brief periods such as the 1920s and 1970s when it was in a state of actual civil war; where priests abused schoolboys and girls who had sex were used as slave labour in laundries, that for three generations was so dirt poor of that perhaps a quarter of the working population emigrated to stay alive. They did the worst jobs, were treated with contempt and were the butt of many hilarious jokes, but it was still better than what was on offer at home. Today its largest political party is an offshoot of a terrorist organisation and its economic success is mainly founded on being a tax evasion scheme for multinationals, a sort of cross between Panama and Iran. Ireland’s economy is owned by Apple and Google far more than North Sea Oil is owned by Shell and those roundabouts in Limerick were probably paid for by scrounging EU development funds.
And by the way, the people of Benbecula do get an annual cheque from London saying ‘spend wisely”. Aren’t those dysfunctional hospitals in the Hebrides entirely the responsibility of the Scottish government?
I’m not sure that an anti-irish diatribe is exactly what is required to maintain and strengthen the Union – nor indeed an anti Scottish one! Of course it’s a well known SNP strategy to try and piss off as many English people as possible so that the Union can be dissolved that way.
It’s kind of grudging and ridiculous not knowledge the Island has made enormous economic advances and changes. EU structural funds? Ok, well yes – supporters of the EU would say that’s a benefit of being in the EU. Ireland is now a net contributor – well then Ireland is then a wealthy country, possibly partly because of those earlier structural funds transfers. You can’t have it both ways!
The Irish Catholic church used to have far too much baleful influence and the fact that the state ignored what was going on in so many religious institutions was disgraceful. However that situation has radically changed. The influence of the Catholic church is far weaker that used to be. But even here, many British right wingers don’t seem to.know whether to celebrate or abhor this fact – but then again so many of them have completely incoherent views in their post liberal rage!
Well, Ireland suffered from decades of net emigration until they became pro-Big Business.
And then it turned out that they didn’t like immigration so much.
Here is a place on the edge of Europe where the British state was once present, building things and employing people.
There, in a nutshell, is the problem. What the state giveth, the state taketh away.
Indeed.
When I last went to the Western Isles 20 odd years ago, every fence and post had an EU sticker on it as the canny locals extracted endless grants for everything under the sun. Most of the houses were renovated as pretend ‘crofts’ with money from the crofting commission.
So in that sense, the inhabitants are like internalised third-worlders who expect constant help but affect to despise the hand that feeds them and constantly bemoan their lowly status.
Civilisations and Empires crash and burn or just fade away; maybe our attempts to intervene and ‘level up’ are on a hiding to nothing. If left to their own devices, most of these places would just be depopulated and left to revert to nature and would that be so terrible?
I notice that after a big revival since the 70’s (funded by Westminster yet again of course) the Welsh language is once again in a nosedive and to be fair, why would anybody bother to learn it, never mind spend millions teaching it to less than a million people ?
My mother was Welsh and obviously it’s part of our Celtic heritage and a beautiful language in some ways, but it really has no effective place in today’s world. Yet another luxury pursuit on someone else’s money.
The central theme running through this article – that the U.K. has been de-industrialised with attendant serious resultant economic and social decline – is surely correct. It also correctly notes that this has been accompanied by handouts from a London based Government effectively financed by the City. This is a truly awful and unstable state of affairs which continues apace ( see current destruction of the U.K. oil and gas industry and the massive financial transfers between the Banks and Government with ever greater Government spend and debt ).
Regional independence movements are a strong symptom of the effects of this decline from industrial prosperity to financial servitude. More state, more tax and more subsidy will never turn things round. We all have to start working and creating wealth again. We must stop borrowing from others and stand on our own feet and provide for our own needs. It will be very tough but living on borrowed money and handouts is both demeaning and ultimately unsustainable. However, none of the main political parties will enable this to happen – they all insist Government will fix everything by spending more on services – which is a terrible delusion.
I found the stuff about Ireland a bit pointless and distracting, but this line:
“We are, in effect, Manhattan surrounded by Portugal, only without the weather or pasteis de nata.”
Ouch!
Article states some pretty brutal home truths.
Except it is so blatantly untrue. Along with the repeated rubbish about Britain being so “poor”.
He also ignore the fact that Ireland subsists on international tax arbitrage more than anything of genuine economic value they create.
This is the most profound admission a Lefty has ever made.
“It was not unreasonable for people to vote against a system in which they were so poor they required large fiscal transfers just to make the status quo tolerable. “
Eh? Firstly, why do you think is a Lefty? He is a rather good political reporter in my estimation. I do realise that so many commentators on this forum seem to misunderstand the difference between reporting on something and advocating it!
Secondly was Margaret Thatcher a Lefty? Her governments had the singlish biggest influence on the current industrial and economic landscape of the UK. We have deep rooted structural problems, in part because of the pattern of the Industrial Revolution – and they are not easy to solve, as the efforts of many British governments over decades have shown
Limerick is in Munster on the West Coast of Ireland. Limerick has plenty of roundabouts because the global transfer pricing tax avoidance scheme that is Dublin pays for them. Limerick is still one of the most disadvantaged parts of Ireland, comparable with many small towns in the UK. If Munster and the rest of the West Coast of Ireland decided on independence from Dublin, Limerick would not have plenty of roundabouts.
Dublin was the wealthiest part of Ireland before the Union of Ireland and Great Britain and has remained so after Ireland seceded. The West Coast of Ireland was the poorest part of Ireland before the Union of Ireland and Great Britain and has remained so after Ireland seceded.
Independence doesn’t change geography. Economic activity always drifts to the trading centre of a geographic area, with staging posts towards the centre that themselves become regional economic centres. The periphery is always poorer except for specific and locally unique industries. But everywhere can’t have specific and unique industries. The trading centre of Western Europe is the sea between France, England, and Benelux, and the rivers that flow into that sea; there stands the huge financial hubs of London, Amsterdam, Brussels, etc. Edinburgh and Dublin are successful trading posts connecting their periphery to this centre. Short term changes in tax and incentives might allow some places to buck the trend, but for most places and the long term, geography rules economic development.
Part of me would love to see Scotland secede from the UK and go it alone. The reason is simply that if the Scots think they can make an Ireland-style success of an independent Scotland with the existing political class in charge, they have a very nasty shock coming.
Ireland, after the financial crisis, was forced to take on €60billion of new debt to cover its own banks insolvency, had to introduce austerity at a level of harshness that looked almost sadistic, but pulled out of the deflationary slump this would have inevitably caused for one reason only: it was in the Euro and had a 12.5% corporation tax rate that attracted multinationals to declare their entire European earnings in Ireland for tax purposes. Ireland consequently has a higher GDP/capita than the USA, almost the same as Norway (which achieves the same through enormous oil exports relative to its small population).
Now, how would an independent Scotland achieve something similar? Let’s assume it gets independence only to cede it again immediately to Brussels and that this doesn’t cause ructions between the two halves of the Scottish independence movement, and that it somehow gets itself into the Euro without too much trouble (again, near-impossible). What’s the trick it has up its sleeve to artificially boost the GDP per capita, like Ireland or Norway? Especially given that nearly 600,000 Scots work in the public sector, that many of these work in departments that are whole-UK, not just Scotland, and that therefore a large proportion of them will be out of their jobs as the public sector functions are repatriated to rUK?
Oil revenues? Yeah right. Even without the idiocy around the politicisation of North Sea drilling licences and the frankly silly assumptions the Scots have been using about how much territory they’d get in the event of secession, they’d need to sell $300bn worth of oil per year to match Ireland’s GDP/capita.
Are they going to steal Ireland’s multinationals by offering an even lower corporation tax rate? Well they can’t because there’s that 15% minimum corp tax convention everyone’s signed to now, and Brussels in any case possesses an ambition to control EU member states’ corporation taxrates anyway to put a stop to precisely this sort of nonsense (which is a reckoning Ireland has coming too, quite frankly).
So does this mean Scotland couldn’t make independence work? Not in my opinion, no, it’s just that it would have to go through a very bad period of retrenchment to return to the sort of society it was a century ago, when it was one of the richest countries in the world. Good news for Scotland in general, very bad news indeed for its political class.
The problem I have with all Scottish independence parties at the moment is that they don’t actually want independence.
They just want dependence on a different benefactor, with more of their pals in charge of the local distribution.
I would make a few points here in Benbecula in the Western isles appear to very different from Orkney or Shetland, neither of whom remotely enthusiastic about becoming part of an independent Scotland. They have a very different, Norse identity. Edinburgh while somewhat less remote than London is likely to interfere more. The councils of those Island groups have agreements on the retention of some of the wealth derived from oil and gas extraction. This is extremely unusual in the UK apart from the big devolved administrations, and probably leads to a much less grievance based culture. I understand that much as in Norway they’ have invested much of this money quite wisely. This doesn’t seem a model with the concentrated source of wealth that is really applicable elsewhere in the UK.
Secondly are not fiscal transfers almost a major part of what a state is all about – and almost inevitable unless there’s perfect economic convergence? But there are undoubtedly huge wealth differences between parts of the UK. Lisa deep rooted and difficult to solve as governments over decades have found and it’s a glib to put it mildly to suggest that Scotland becoming independent would manage to solve them. The Scottish government has wide ranging devolution powers today – and it is not a notably well performing country on economic social or health metrics.
These huge regional divides are a legacy of the Industrial Revolution which was very regionally based, to be followed by a long drawn out followed rapid de-industrialisation. Then the UK did not modernise and make more productive it’s industrial base to the extent that other rising industrial powers notably Germany and the United States – did. Nationalisation – and specifically the way nationalisation was carried out along with terrible industrial relations refurb the element lean to the police relative economic decline of the UK. Behind all this was the deeply entrenched British class system, and the deep rooted (again) slight disdain for working and excelling industry of upper class cultural attitudes. In Scotland you can add to this the depopulation of much of the countryside by the Scottish landowners (it should be remembered) and the creation of huge estates – devoted first of all to sheep rearing and then to deer stalking.
The Irish case was very different. Firstly, although there was a Union between Britain and Ireland from 1800 it did not solve the religions question. The two populations of Great Britain – mostly Protestant and Ireland mostly Catholic – very different, perhaps irreconcilably so. Catholic emancipation was delayed for decades. Also Irish industrial development was not encouraged, except in one part of the country and there were great linguistic and cultural differences. Then the British did look down on the Irish for much of this time, they were playing for backwardness that you could argue British policy encouraged. Despite this it seems that Home Rule short of full independence might eventually have been made a success were it not for two factors:
1) the threatened armed rebellion of northern unionists in league with the army and indeed much of the Conservative Party in 1912 to 14 (apologies to the right wingers amongst us here – but this is undoubtedly historically the case).
2) the British reaction to the Easter rising -although justified in its own terms during the First World War – radically turned Irish public opinion against Britain. This probably indicates that the relative content of the Irish population in the late 19th and early 20th century was quite superficial – and could easily be turned by some trigger in an anti-British and anti-Union direction.
I live in Orkney, after having lived in Wester Ross in the Highlands for 20 years. The dynamism of Orkney and Shetland is very reminiscent of that of modern day Ireland. The constant focus of politicians on economic development, the substantive efforts made by communities to retain their populations, especially the young, the freedom of local media to criticise public services and spark debate on contraversial issues, the way competing businesses collaborate for the greater good and, in general, the absolute refusal of people here to accept managed decline as the best future they can hope for could offer valuable stories and lessons for other communities in the UK.
The problem is no one from the media ever reports from here. If they come to Scotland at all it’s to the Central Belt or the west coast (where they’re presumably actually also on holiday).
It’s telling that Orkney and Shetland receive more attention in the Gaelic media than from London or Edinburgh.
P. S. Is that really a photo of Benbecula? Looks more like Skye to me. Why not show some respect for the people of the Western Isles by using an actual photo of the place?
All these people want is free English money
“Barnet is not enough. Scottish nationalism was born in the era that oil was discovered. Suddenly, it was Scotland’s oil not Britain’s…” And that perfectly sums up Scotland’s attitude to the union: what’s yours is mine, what’s mine’s my own.
And in terms of military capability, as Portugal would have been to Imperial Germany.
I don’t think Britain has abandoned Scotland as much as the London Elite have abandoned the whole of Britain.
So many wars, so many lives to keep Scotland under English rule. All seems laughable.London ought to declare Greater London and Kent a Singapore city state. No more dough to Leeds Edin urgh or Belfast.
All states transfer wealth from the wealthy areas to the pooer areas. The problem with the UK is that it’s been all about London for decades. The focus on banking and lack of concern for industry being at the root of it.
It would be ‘interesting’ to see London separate, but only if the two parts used a separate currency. Initially the London £ would rise, the rUK £ would fall, making London richer in the short term and the north more competitive again.
I think such ideas amount to technocratic, clever fixes. The problem is deeper; big cities outside London, somehow, (I don’t know how) need to become more enterprising and fiscally independent.
The same can be said for Scotland and Wales where I come from. I think the first step is to stop blame the English and the Tories and work out what barriers are preventing your citizens from being more enterprising.
It’s not really technocratic. If a country splits into two parts why wouldn’t there be a currency for each?
You can see the same effect in the Eurozone – the southern countries have a currency that is too strong, the north a currency too weak. So the north grows and transfers some of that wealth south. But psychologically that feels like the north is supporting the south and causes resentment, and the south gets lazy.
I agree the blame game is too simplistic, but it is also quite difficult to understand so it’s perhaps not surprising.
London’s banking sector would need to shrink if the London currency area was to shrink to just London. It is the implicit guarantee of the UK state and the huge Sterling currency area it controls that allows a large banking sector to exist in the Sterling area. A smaller London state with its own currency would not be able to offer as large a financial guarantee and so its banking sector would need to shrink. To see this effect, just look at Dublin in 2009. The Irish banks had over extended themselves like those of London, but it was only the UK government, with the biggest balance sheet of taxpayers, that had the borrowing capability to bail out both London banks and Irish banks. Ireland received more than £3bn from the UK, and the UK was able to borrow this because of the size of the Sterling currency area.
Agree entirely – that why I said it would be ‘interesting’ and that London would be richer ‘initially’. It’s a point not made often enough, likely because it’s little understood and not immediately obvious, that big global cities like London rely on the ‘provinces’ around them (with dismissive comments such as the reference to Potugal in the article being common).
The ex-London UK, including the other nations like Scotland, but also the north and midlands of England, are to an extent suppressed so London can earn the money. It’s a putting all your eggs in one basket kind of strategy, as Putin has alluded to on a couple of occasions, and proved disastrous in 2008, which we are still suffering from and will be for years to come.
What on earth are you on about ?
Scotland begged to join the union with England in 1707. No one forced them.
Where are all these wars and lost lives then ?