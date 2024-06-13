The strange thing about the build-up to these Euros for England is how settled everything feels. There is some doubt at left-back, but only because Luke Shaw’s fitness is uncertain, and there is debate over who should play alongside Declan Rice in midfield, but eight of the 11 players who will start against Serbia on Sunday are known, and nobody has any doubts about shape or style. That is not normal and it is testament to Gareth Southgate’s success since taking the job in 2016 — even if the injury to Harry Maguire and the friendly defeat to Iceland have exposed a new anthill of doubts.
Southgate’s contract expires in December, an enlightened piece of timing that means a decision on his future, whether he will lead England into the next World Cup, does not have to be taken in the emotionally heightened circumstances of the immediate aftermath of the Euros. The sense of stability is unprecedented in English football; the contrast to what is going on in British politics unavoidable. Barring something remarkable between now and the election on 4 July, Southgate will have been manager under five different prime ministers — and he missed David Cameron by only a couple of months. Even Alf Ramsey, who spent more than a decade in the job, only got through four.
But perhaps the inversion makes sense as politics has become increasingly footballised. As Westminster has become characterised by hyper-partisanship, leaders playing to their base with outrageous claims and demands for a change at the top as a panacea to any ill, so the England manager has become increasingly statesmanlike.
And yet, it is precisely because of Southgate’s achievements that there is pressure, precisely because he has been there for so long that there is some impatience. If England can’t win something now, then when will they ever break the drought that has endured since 1966? Since the 2018 World Cup, the narrative has shifted: Southgate is no longer the waistcoated magus, conjuring remarkable performances from an unexceptional squad; he is the dull bureaucrat holding back a generation of unprecedented creative talent. Perhaps a Keir Starmer parallel is a stretch, but sometimes the country just needs a refreshing dose of dullness.
The boring truth, as ever, lies somewhere between the two extremes. Southgate’s three unexceptional years in charge of Middlesbrough — which ended in relegation — would never have been enough to have made him a serious candidate for the England job in normal times. But in the context of Sam Allardyce having been forced out just 69 days after his arrival by the Telegraph’s underwhelming sting — which revealed nothing more than his willingness to accept huge sums of money to give speeches overseas and to offer advice to agents seeking to comply with the Premier League’s third-party contract regulations — England just needed somebody available and uncontroversial.
Southgate had been England’s Under-21 manager and was working with the FA on its various development programmes — making him at least partially responsible for the glut of attacking talent he is now supposedly restricting. He never sought the top job, rather it was thrust upon him. As he led England through qualification and then to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, there was a sense of him as a Richard Hannay figure, an accidental hero. Set against the chaotic backdrop of the Brexit negotiations, Southgate seemed an old-fashioned English hero, modest and decent in his waistcoat, his strength nothing flashy or extravagant but a quiet determination, backed up by dogged research.
Woke corporate Yes man. The footballing equivalent of Rishi Sunak. Quarter final exit.
Good Lord, the author is actually serious, I thought this was some kind of satire.
How settled things feel? Maybe he didn’t notice the miserable defeat to Iceland in the last match?
Or how the utterly milquetoast Southgate is incapable of getting the best out of individuals such as Foden, Bellingham and Saka.
How it feels is unchanged – England have an exceptional squad led by a man with plenty of knowledge but distinctly lacking wisdom and application.
There is the odd time I completely agree with you. This happens to be one of those times.
“He has been an excellent England manager, the best since Alf Ramsey, who also battled constant accusations of overcaution.”
That’s just not true. Bobby Robson and Terry Venables were both far better than him.
I do think that Southgate rescued the England team in many ways from a culture of cliques and deserves credit for that. But he is not a top class manager.
He lost the semi-final and final because he has not managed at the highest level.
Over the years I have seen England managers make bizarre squad and team selections. Leaving out Jack Grealish ranks right up there. Good managers get the best out of talented players, they do not leave them at home.
I’d agree with that assessment of Southgate’s relative standing behind Robson and Venables. I suspect Grealish was omitted because his form dropped off a cliff with City after he was burgled, and was consistently left on the sidelines there during the latter half of the season by Guardiola. Similarily with Rashford, who no longer has the focus required at the very highest level.
You can tell just how good the current England players are, as they got to a major final – despite this woke-obsessed amateur trying to stop them attacking.
It’s not easy to support the England team now given the conspicuous absence of English players. International football is a charade nowadays.
Good article, the last sentence is telling. For the Euro 2020 final, Italy made a couple of substitutions around the 55″ minute mark while Southgate introduced Bukayo Saka relatively late into the game (70″). Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were brought on AFTER extra time for the penalty shoot out, this would have placed an extra burden on these players in my opinion. Southgate may well have asked them if they were confident to carry this out, they were unlikely to say no to him.
Brought on to win it for Diversity. The George Floyd Euros
The thinking might have been, imagine those players scoring the winners in a penalty shootout of a finals tournament at Wembley. If so, it was monumentally ill-judged. They should have been brought on earlier.
I suspect you meant “monumentally”, but were auto-corrected by the thought bot.
Yes, laziness on my part. I’ll edit it. Thanks.
Yes, if England win it, it will be flagrantly weaponised against whites. The England team is a front in the culture war. It is used to push the anyone can be English and or ethnicity doesn’t matter if you’re white narrative.
Having supported and watched England for over 60 years, I have to say I no longer care greatly how the team do, and some players and their clubs seem to take the same view.
And I don’t bother to watch our friendlies, I have some paint I need to watch drying.
Ditto the Premier League, it’s all about the money nowadays. I now only really get excited about my local League 1 team.
Southgate’s significant achievement was forming a cohesive squad again after a decade or two of club cliques and misery. Getting to the semi final of the 2018 world cup at a point when there was fairly low expectations around the national side was also an achievement of sorts. However, England faced only two good opponents, losing to each (Belgium twice if including the 3rd place play off).
This began his run of extremely fortuitous draws. England’s only real scalp in a major tournament being German in the previous Euros – probably the worst German side in my lifetime.
Failing to beat Italy in a home final with effectively a one goal start was a bottle job of enormous proportions. Bringing Rashford and Sakha in the last seconds to take penalties was ridiculous – particularly when considering two players with pace to burn and an ageing Italian backline – this either forces Italy back or gives the opportunity to win on the counter.
There is a good piece here about how England football teams are seen as a front for the left in the culture war. https://theheritagesite.substack.com/p/english-triumph-and-leftist-lament