Clacton-on-Sea is a funny old place. To reach it one has to drive through the smart commuter villages of the Tendring peninsula, the farthest extremity of north-east Essex, between Colchester and the North Sea. These villages have more than their share of big houses with big cars in the drive, grand late medieval churches and thriving agriculture. On the coast itself, just to the north of Clacton, is Frinton-on-Sea, a place so genteel that it only acquired a pub a few years ago, and when a fish and chip shop eventually opened there it was — presumably to reassure the locals — called The Nice Fish and Chip Shop. In the heart of the constituency Farage now seeks to win, it has a predominantly elderly profile: “Harwich for the Continent” the famous poster at Liverpool Street station used to read, referring to the port just outside the constituency. “And Frinton for the incontinent,” read the graffito.

Clacton, by contrast, has never been for the Continent. On the evening of Friday, 21 March 1969, Enoch Powell, the Godfather of Brexit, chose the even then mildly down-at-heel Essex seaside resort to make his first speech about why Britain should stay out of the Common Market. Powell had been sacked from the Conservative front bench 11 months earlier for making his “Rivers of Blood” speech about the dangers of mass immigration. Able at last to break free on other issues with which he disagreed with Ted Heath, he had joined Michael Foot to try to stop reform of the House of Lords (they succeeded), had railed against Heath’s naïve belief in a prices and incomes policy, continued to goad the party about its weakness on mass migration, but now fired an arrow closer than any other to Heath’s heart: rejecting his passion for British integration into a united Europe.

“Over the years since Powell spoke, Clacton has simply ossified, and then regressed.”

Powell announced “a unilateral declaration of independence”: he said “we do not need to be tied up with anybody… We are not a drowning man clutching at a rope or screaming for someone to throw him a lifebelt.” That mindset was the foundation stone of an ideology that finally bore fruit on 23 June 2016, 18 years after Powell’s death, when the British people decided they had enough of the European Union. Around 70% of the Clacton constituency’s inhabitants voted for Brexit; and it is the only place ever to elect a UKIP MP, Douglas Carswell, which it did at the 2015 election.