I have always felt a white-hot hatred for those Harley clowns, in their clown costumes, who gratuitously rev their stone-age V-twin engines as you sit outdoors trying to have a conversation. The only proper response, I believe, would be for some good Samaritan with a baseball bat to walk up and test the efficacy of those little Nazi hats they call helmets.
The new thing is modern V8 muscle cars (Chargers, Challengers, Mustangs and Camaros) with exhaust cut-outs. They are deafening, and they are everywhere where I live in San Jose (which is not one of the genteel areas). They are also illegal, of course, but we no longer enforce laws in California. Nor, apparently, in New York. For those not satisfied with inflicting low-level hearing loss, a special Platinum Asshole feature is available on the aftermarket. It alters the engine’s spark and fuel map to deliberately induce explosive backfires that sound like a 12-gauge shotgun at close range.
Julie Aitken Schermer, a professor of psychology at Western University in Ontario, Canada, conducted a study of people who modify their cars to make them louder, using a standard inventory of psychological traits. She was expecting to find narcissism, but instead she found “links between folks with a penchant for loud exhausts and folks with psychopathic and sadistic tendencies”. “The personality profile I found with our loud mufflers are also the same personality profiles of people who illegally commit arson,” she told a reporter. These are people who have a hard time with “higher-order moral reasoning with a focus on basic rights for people”.
The New York Times has taken notice of this trend. It seems one Miles Hudson, a 20-year-old man-child, has been terrorising downtown Seattle in the wee hours, making it his special mission to disturb sleep with his Dodge Hellcat. “Entire neighbourhoods are angry and sleep deprived,” a resident wrote to their local council member. One woman claimed that she lived with PTSD and woke up in fear because the backfiring vehicle sounded like gunshots outside her building. “This is the first time in 13 years that I’ve started seriously considering moving out of downtown,” she wrote. Another wrote in after 6am, saying the tiger-striped Hellcat had been revving up and down streets for two hours. “What will it take for this to end?” the man wrote.
Mr Hudson told a reporter at The Seattle Times in March that the city needed to focus its attention on other problems. “There are way bigger issues than a black man with a nice car who makes noise occasionally,” he said. His car is indeed nice, if by nice you mean expensive. It lists from $97,000-111,000. “No disrespect, but I feel like I’m doing my thing,” he told the officer who stopped him and recorded the interaction on his body cam.
The city has been super understanding of Mr Hudson’s need to do his thing. To watch the bodycam footage of the cop who pulled him over is to get a window onto Blue America, 2024. It is like watching a Hindu farmer trying to coax a sacred cow out of a rice paddy, without laying hands on it, speakin harshly to it, or otherwise running afoul of the Brahmins who insist on the cow’s protected status. The cop is real chummy. “Remember the last time I pulled you over?” He tries to ingratiate himself with the entitled twat by informing him that he is an ASE certified master mechanic, as well as a policeman. It appears to be an attempt to establish common ground: I can appreciate your car. Essentially he offers a change of jurisdiction, from that of the public authority to that of a shared subculture.
But this gesture is lost on our sacred cow, who can only repeat that he has 700,000 Instagram followers for his exploits. The cop tries to cajole him into perhaps taking his car to a race track. “I’m just saying… Just consider it, bro,” the policeman says. The cop’s deference is nauseating. At no point does he rise to the occasion and speak with authority on behalf of the common good. It turns out you don’t need to defund the police, you just need to delegitimise the idea of law itself, if by “law” you mean rules of civilised behaviour that apply to all.
The French writer Renaud Camus, known for his controversial “Great Replacement” theory, also coined the term nocence to capture what is going on here. Removing the negative “in-” from “innocence”, he left a word that meant nuisance or harm. He went so far as to form an “anti-nuisance” political party called In-nocence, making explicit what we all know: that the fabric of the world is torn by the small acts of cruelty and unconcern that make everyone else retreat from public space. This can have an unfortunate resemblance to conquest.
To summarise, multiculturalism is the death of society.
Culture is a thing. Culture is inherited from our parents and closest peers. There are different cultures with different norms.
Social development is a thing. Humans have a range of social development. Social development is inherited partly by genetics and partly through culture. Some of us are less socially developed.
Force is a thing. We can use force to control the observance by others of cultural norms. Force can only be applied to a large group of us if a large majority of us in that group already accept the cultural norms being enforced. Force is not something most of us are comfortable or able to use so we outsource it to others in our group.
Geographic space is a thing. Geographic space is finite. We are induced by our numbers to share geographic space. The way we share geographic space is governed by culture and social development and the use of force.
A society is a thing. A society is a group of unrelated humans sharing the same geographic space submitting to a common culture in return for the norms of that culture being universally observed. The universality of culture in a society causes that society to collectively enforce its cultural norms with only minimal need for force. Since culture and social development are inherited, society is also inherited.
When different cultures try to share the same geographic area, the different cultural norms sometimes conflict. The different cultural norms are often not reciprocated. Conflict and lack of reciprocation also extend into each of the cultures because there is no longer a universality to enforce collective observation within and across those with different levels of social development. Force cannot be used to resolve conflict and lack of reciprocity for these are no longer commonly agreed. Force can only be applied to the cross-cultural norms, but with no universality we come to see force framed in opposition to our culture and us individually. Control of force becomes an escalating, culturally defined power struggle even as the scope of control of that force shrinks.
History everywhere shows that culturally defined power struggles always descend into civil war until one culture dominates or a self-appointed external imperial-like force seizes control. History shows these cultural denouments can last millenia and destroy both states and empires. And yet here we are willingly stoking this catastrophe.
I feel like there is some sort of subtext to this article, rather as if it is dancing around what it really wants to say, or who it really wants to talk about. I dunno, may just be my imagination.
I do like the billboard idea at the end though.
All those “assholes” backfiring and barely a mention of the rising Californian methane count.
IDK. There are some interesting threads here, but the author struggled to put it all together. I think he would have benefited from some experienced editing. I don’t want to crap on the author because there are some interesting arguments here.
Totally agree about the rupture of the social contract. When someone can impose their will on others without consequence, the state has failed in its obligations. Not a good development at all.
Matthew Crawford’s books are that way too: Shop Class as Soulcraft, The World Beyond Your Head, and Why We Drive. All really good in parts but the ideas do not really tie together well. I’m not sure if that’s a bug or a feature.
Still, I read anything he writes, and enjoy it. A lot of his ideas have made it into my book on cars and carmaking. And I found UnHerd because I saw a link to a Matthew Crawford article years ago and clicked on it. It brought me here, and I’ve stayed.
Yeah, it’s funny. I enjoyed the way it rambled. It sort flowed. Almost like a monologue in a bar!
Public drunkeness is not now nor has it ever been a social problem in the UK.
In fact it’s practically obligatory.
Wonderful!!
I was going to make a joke here about Modelo’s ad campaign claiming that hot-dog vendors were somehow “fighters”, but then I found out they actually did that exact commercial, and now I am sad. Life has gone beyond parody.
Even the UK has a heritage involving that sort of thing. Remember when the Hacker Government took on the EU over the “euro-sausage”?
Be careful what you hope for. Your vw muscle car could win the small horse race.
With reference to the picture accompanying the article. Is it just me, or do the teensy, tiny, wheels on these big cars just look a bit ……erm……un-masculine ?
Maybe it’s just a cultural thing ?
That is a “Low Rider”, so it bounces up and down on hydraulic rams. They all look like that. For more information, listen to the Cypress Hill song of the same name. It explains everything.
A tolerant liberal society relies on one thing. Put simply. Not being an arsehole.
Unfortunately that basic fact would appear to have been lost to most of what we now refer to as liberals. I would have described myself as a liberal once. But in the end look where it has got us.
To all the liberals and the leftists out there I ask you this. Look at the society we have created. Really look at it. Is it the very thing you dreamed of?
Executive Summary: San Jose is a bit of a dump, but some of the people who live there drive cool cars. (There was also something about French people, but I didn’t understand any of that).