These days, we tend to interpret figures from long ago as if they lived just across the road. Such is the thesis of French sociologist Olivier Roy, who argues that an erasure of national cultural history is well underway. We are, he says, stuck in a perpetual global present: the collective memory banks that used to glue us together have been wiped and with them our understanding of the importance of historical context.
This phenomenon is particularly marked in feminism, made worse by those Utopian-minded thinkers who see the cherry-picking of facts or even untruths as a way to establish their own preferred values. Perversely, while many turn a blind eye to the appalling treatment of women in some contemporaneous cultures, historically distant women who sought to make a dent in the male-centred legal and cultural edifices of their own times are often condemned as morally imperfect, overly entitled Karens who didn’t pay enough attention to colonialism or classism as they made their arguments. Equally, what passes for feminist history in the popular imagination is lazily retrofitted to justify present cultural obsessions.
The really important stuff, it is sometimes suggested, began with a weighty-sounding aphorism by Simone de Beauvoir; then immediately passed through a regrettable stage of racism and self-absorption from middle-class white women towards other minority groups, before various African-American thinkers intervened to set them straight. Taking on some polemical energy from radical feminists in the Sixties and Seventies while carefully detaching from their awkward anti-pornography and anti-prostitution political objectives, feminism finally landed with some relief in the sunlit uplands of Judith Butler’s world, where it has stayed ever since.
Here the human sex categories got all sticky with gender fluidity and began to melt in the heat, to be replaced by a more pleasingly non-binary configuration: always-lipstick, never-lipstick, and sometimes-lipstick. “Consent” became a magical substance, changing objectively awful behaviours into things that are actually fun and liberatory for women, and we all could live happily ever after — or we would have done, had the dark triad of the Pope, Vladimir Putin, and pesky gender-critical women on Rainy Fascist Terf Island not banded together to mess it all up.
Into this yawning intellectual chasm comes a new book by Susanna Rustin, Sexed: A History of British Feminism. In the introduction, Rustin — a social affairs leader writer for the Guardian — sets out her stall: to explain why defences of sex-realism and sex-based rights have been so “pronounced” in the UK, relative to other Anglophone countries, by placing them within a tradition of British feminism reaching back to the 18th century.
Though with some qualms about the branding, Rustin is herself sympathetic to the sex-realist, gender-critical cause. This fact alone would make Sexed a symbolically important book, irrespective of its quality: to find a writer apparently at the heart of the modern Establishment Left, yet who unambiguously rejects transactivist talking points and insists on the political importance of sex, is a rare thing indeed. Luckily though, the book is also impressive in its scope and erudition. The narrative zips along faster than the King’s horse heading for Emily Davison, and elegantly compresses a lot of detailed information about important figures, trends and themes into a relatively small space.
“If anything, Rustin substantially underplays the extent to which the party has betrayed the thousands of gender-critical women that once were members or voted for them…’
And Kathleen Stock is still going to vote for them.
I think the whole public sphere and discourse is swallowed by by cognitive dissonance and ego. Each one drowning themselves out to for approval by the latest fetish and fad of ‘adolescent ‘ youth culture’ – zeitgeist. politicians duly noted. As the pool of voices gets bigger and bigger – so many professional writers (noting there was once the traditionists) and wannabes now – the lengths one goes to to capture and retain said ‘market’ gets harder and harder. One must get ever more reduced to minute detail and aggrandizement. Side note – take for instance the survey of youth now in the classroom, where once if asked ‘what do you want to be when you grow up” you would generally get say ‘fireman’ or ‘nurse’ or astronaut…….now you get I want to be an Influencer!!! Oh self-gratification and a quick buck – I want to be famous! It is all becoming ‘white noise’ (Unherd exception for the most part).
Feminism is now no different. I find the whole sphere increasingly unmoored from ‘reality’ – just like the politicians from both sides.
Our increasingly egalitarian lifestyle has afforded a class to naval gaze and amuse one -self of any minor detail of ‘discomfort’ and so called malaise. How often do I hear and find myself musing when we are away – oh do they sell lattes around here???? We have all lost our way.
Feminism – is being broken down now into self- pontification of minor discomforts and appeasements – grudges of our actual reality. That is the dissonance in the upper echelons I grow tired of hearing about. Entitlement and selfishness from many. The desire for one thing and the actual reality that bites hard back.
Following Oct 7, and the responses of The West, has been a ‘black mirror’ reflecting back just how far we have digressed from what we all originally held true – morally and socially. How self-deluded we collectively seem to have become. Feminism collectively was an absolute disgrace. Society and the elites have shown their true colours. It is sobering to say the least. For any women out there who has actually suffered domestic violence, rape, child sexual abuse, any person who has suffered the loss of a loved one to this, any women still held in subjective captivity at home, the women who are not allowed an education, for those that have escaped could have had no less than a stunned reaction, numb even, and heartbroken at the society they now live in’s true heart and intention in its very reaction – the lack there-of. The ‘mirror’ showed clearly what her contemporaries really think…….. absolutely nothing. Some even contempt. This has been a gaslighting of massive proportions. A dismissal and a silencing. A re-play of what the 1960s originally was all about. We are far from the 1960s now – Oct 7 showed just how far we have fallen.
Sexual Violence.
Where are the true discussions of actual sexual violence. Adolescents and sexual violence.
Instead, adults fighting adults over their own fantasies and wishes over and above the good of children and the self-sacrifice one must do for the collective good of everyone.