Another of the central tenets of identity politics is that all oppressions are linked, so LGBTQ+ rights are the same as Palestinian rights, and so on (never mind that same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Gaza). This is why so many Western activists see the Palestinians as akin to black slaves and the Israelis as plantation owners, with a total lack of embarrassment about their historical ignorance. Israel and Palestine have nothing in common with the gay rights movement in the US or the desegregation of the American South, and while stupidity plays a big part in why so many people in the West believe otherwise, there are other issues, too. For some people online with big followings, there’s a lot of brand-building going on here, as they loudly reassure their followers that Palestine and Israel are a simple matter of good versus evil. Few things attract more followers than reassuring them that they’re good and this other group is bad.

But the enthusiasm with which the West has taken up this idea suggests something else, too: how better to absolve your guilt about your own country’s historical wrongs than by dumping them on other countries now? The sheer volume of comparisons between anti-black racism and Israel’s behaviour strongly hints that there is more than a little displacement going on. It is, I think, no coincidence that it was South Africa that accused Israel of genocide. In a gruesome twist of irony, only a week beforehand, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, welcomed Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a Sudanese warlord whose militia is accused of genocide in Darfur. Still, what better way to cleanse oneself of uncomfortable accusations than to point the finger at someone else?

It has been an especially strange time to be a Jewish woman on the Left. When we explain why we might not want trans women in our single-sex spaces, referring to past experiences of male violence, we are accused of “weaponising our trauma”. When we talk about our fear of Hamas, because Jews have some experience when it comes to genocidal fascist groups, we’re accused of “weaponising the Holocaust”. Women in general — like Jews — tend not to be believed when they describe violence committed against them; according to a recent annual report from the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, only 5% of reported rapes result in charges being brought, never mind convictions. So, when stories started to emerge fairly soon after October 7 that Hamas had committed horrific sexual violence during the pogrom, I knew the reaction would be bad.

The October 7 rapes of Israeli women and men were so brutal that Meni Binyamin, the head of the International Crime Investigations Unit of the Israeli police, said it was “the most extreme sexual abuses we have seen”. One woman was found with a knife in her vagina and her internal organs removed. Others were shot in the vagina and breasts. Witnesses reported a woman begging to be killed as she was passed between Hamas fighters, a woman being stabbed in the back while she was raped, terrorists cutting off a woman’s breast and playing with it in the road.

And yet, it took UN Women 50 days even to acknowledge that these sexual assaults had happened. When Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, was asked why, she reportedly replied that the evidence of rape was “not solid”, even though there was video footage of Israeli women with blood-sodden crotches and reports from witnesses about dead Israeli women’s mutilated vaginas. On October 30, almost 150 “scholars in feminist, queer and trans studies” signed an open letter implying that to support Israeli women was to endorse “colonial feminism”. Not a single UK charity that purports to protect women from violence condemned Hamas’s brutality — except Jewish Women’s Aid. Southall Black Sisters expressed sympathy for people killed in Gaza and Israel, but overlooked Hamas’s taking of hostages when calling out contraventions of international law. Sisters Uncut, which was formed in reaction to the UK’s government’s cuts to services for victims of domestic violence, staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street Station demanding an Israeli ceasefire. After I wrote an article in the Jewish Chronicle asking how this fitted in with their feminist credentials, they replied with a statement saying that the reports of Israeli women being raped were merely “the Islamophobic and racist weaponisation of sexual violence that presents it as an Arab, as opposed to a global, problem”.

In an attempt to make people believe what had actually happened, the IDF compiled and edited the footage they had from Hamas’s GoPro cameras, made it into a film, called Bearing Witness, and took it around the world to show small, carefully selected audiences. Most journalists who watched it wrote about how traumatising they found it. Others had different reactions.

The far-Left activist Owen Jones, The Guardian’s most high-profile journalist, went to a screening and afterwards posted a 25-minute video review. He claimed that “the purpose of the film was made very clear: that we were to ‘bear witness’, as it was repeatedly put, to the horrors committed by Hamas and also make the PR case for Israel’s onslaught against Gaza”. Others who attended the screening told me that no one said any such thing — the purpose was to provide video footage of the pogrom. “If there was rape and sexual violence committed, we don’t see that on camera,” Jones added, apparently unaware that the IDF had already said it only included footage that “preserved the dignity” of those killed. The body of a burnt woman with no underwear on “is not what you consider conclusive evidence of rape”, he asserted.

Jones’s trajectory is typical of the modern far-Left. After making a name for himself by writing about social class, by the mid-2010s he was focusing increasingly on identity politics, especially trans issues. Now, he tweets primarily about Palestine and calls anyone who disagrees with him a defender of genocide. Questioning the rapes of Israeli women was the perfect crescendo.

Still, when progressive-Left identity politics takes you to a place where you are jazz handsing away the rapes of Israelis, maybe you should ask yourself if this movement has outlived its purpose. It reveals such vanity, but also such bankrupt intelligence, this desire to outsource any critical thinking to an external, prefabricated ideology. Perhaps the thing that surprises me the most about human nature, even in my mature middle age, is how enduring this desire is.

This an extract from Blindness: October 7 and the Left, an essay published by Jewish Quarterly.