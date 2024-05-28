In 1882, General Charles Gordon rediscovered the Garden of Eden. This renowned military hero, who had played a significant role in quelling the Taiping Rebellion and was later to perish at the Siege of Khartoum, had been dispatched to the Seychelles to determine whether this archipelago in the Indian Ocean might be a suitable location for a British military base. Instead, he found himself following in the footsteps of Adam and Eve.
I recently took a stroll through Gordon’s supposed Eden, and must confess to sensing a certain kinship with his romantic speculations. To enter the Vallée de Mai, a forest of almost 50 acres on the island of Praslin, feels like a small adventure, a throwback to a time when the kind of burly colonialists envisaged by H. Rider Haggard would hack their way through dense undergrowth with machetes. It is what conservationists call a “primary forest”, an uninterrupted ecosystem that has been relatively unscathed by human interference. I can understand why Gordon thought he had stumbled upon the terrestrial paradise.
It only takes a few steps into the Vallée de Mai before the vegetation engulfs you on all sides. You can no longer see the road, only patches of sky through the ceiling of immense overlapping fanlike leaves. The forest’s isolation for millions of years has meant that it is home to many unique forms of flora and fauna, and it is now a Unesco World Heritage Site. “This is a special place,” my guide tells me. She isn’t wrong.
Gordon’s belief that this was mankind’s original home was expressed in a letter to the botanist Sir William Thiselton-Dyer, then assistant director of Kew Gardens. His case was based on multiple factors. Gordon was one of many religious thinkers of the time who subscribed to the belief in the lost continent of Lemuria, which was said to be the source of human life and to have sunk beneath the Indian Ocean. Before we learnt about plate tectonics, this hypothesis made sense of the corresponding natural features of Africa, Australia and the Indian subcontinent. In his letter, Gordon employs some creative and tortuous logic to connect the underwater clefts at the seabed, one of which runs in the direction of the Seychelles, with the four rivers mentioned in the Book of Genesis.
After spending some time in the Vallée de Mai, one senses a profound connection to a primordial era. While fantasies of Lemuria have long been discredited, there is a plausible theory that the area is a remnant of Gondwana, the supercontinent that broke apart approximately 140 million years ago. Its most famous plant, the coco de mer, bears a seed that is far too heavy to be dispersed by natural means. It is endemic only to Praslin and the nearby island of Curieuse, although it has been successfully grown elsewhere. One tree was imported to the Palm House at Kew in 1994, and another flourishes at the botanical gardens on Mahé (the largest island in the Seychelles), planted there by the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1956.
Let’s talk about that seed. I am ashamed to say it took me two attempts to lift it; in my defence I was hungover and unprepared for its weight. Each seed can be as heavy as 25kg, and can grow up to half a metre in length, making it the largest in existence. But it is the shape that has made it legendary. Once the husk is removed, it resembles female genitalia, complete with hair at the public region and buttocks at the back. One of the seed’s botanical names, lodoicea callipyge, comes from the Greek for “beautiful rump”.
Excellent – something I had never heard of prior that adds a bit of wonder…
Is AD looking to make a wider point here, using what he found in the Seychelles as a metaphor for us to seek to rediscover our own Garden of Eden?
I’m pretty sure this article isn’t just a travelogue – that’s not AD’s style. His referencing of the ‘weight’ of the reproductive parts of plants could be taken as a means of seeking to bring us back to our senses around the entire sex and gender debate. It’s too precious to become lost in the headwinds of contemporary culture.
Agreed. But I’m left with the questions and no answers.
I assume that ‘hair in the public region’ should have been ‘in the pubic region’, unless there’s a secret, private region we haven’t been told about.
Surely the ‘public region’ would be more widely known? Or perhaps, he was referencing the rainforests of the Brazilian.
Very cool article. Been wanting to visit there for a few years but now I am just that much more motivated.
Is the 11th paragraph printed twice supposed to embody that “omnipotent designer”?
I expected this article to be about an island here in the South Pacific where, thanks to its natural resources, its inhabitants are paid a living wage and don’t do any work. Needless to say, it has become a living hell. I’m not sure I’m pleasantly surprised to find a different sort of content since I don’t really come to UnHerd for botanical news–even if it is a fascinating plant.
That assumes the article is only about a plant, rather than the plant being symbolic of a much wider aspect of something familiar to us all, as alluded to in my earlier comment.
Andrew Doyle is not a botanist!