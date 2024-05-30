In housing, similarly, we restrict supply by making it harder and harder to build new units, especially in city centres where demand is the highest. Meanwhile, we subsidise demand by providing government-guaranteed mortgages and by offering huge tax breaks for anyone who purchases real estate, especially investors.
And in K-12 education, school districts around the country are trying to stamp out charter schools, which increase supply, while at the same time arguing for higher and higher per-pupil spending. The cost to educate one child for one year has increased 173% (adjusted for inflation) since 1970, and half the kids still can’t read.
The pathologies of these sectors all follow similar patterns. Politicians proclaim their desire to “protect” quality and “help” consumers. Industry lobbyists step up to write bills that restrict supply and subsidise demand. Prices go up. Providers become more and more reliant on the government for their profits. Consumers become more and more reliant on the government to afford homes, healthcare, and schools. Instead of investing in innovation, providers spend their money on political donations and lobbyists. Politicians become dependent on those donations. Consumers demand more and more help because prices are going up, and they’re getting ripped off. And the beat goes on. “It really is a self-reinforcing process,” says Kling. “People don’t understand that the subsidies drive up prices, so they keep demanding more.”
In a 2020 book, I called this phenomenon the Bleeding Heart & the Robber Baron, because it represents a political alliance between the compassionate and the greedy. It goes a long way toward explaining so much of what is wrong with American public policy and the economy. It also explains what Bloomberg has called the “chart of the century”. Below is economist Mark Perry’s infamous inflation chart, showing that certain sectors of the economy have seen dramatic inflation in recent decades, even while other sectors have seen prices decline.
The top seven components of CPI — all of them in the Bleeding Heart sectors of education, health, and housing — have seen inflation of 56-210% over the last 25 years. Meanwhile, almost all of the other sectors have seen prices remain flat or even decline by up to 90%.
Using Kling’s insights, the tech investor Marc Andreessen has labelled these Bleeding Heart sectors as the “slow” sectors. According to Andreessen, the reliance on government largesse leads to “slower productivity growth, slow adoption of new technologies… and then as a consequence of all of that, rising prices”.
Tragically, neither party wants to talk about this. Both Democrats and Republicans have participated in — and benefitted from — this new age of Robber Barons. Democrats fight new housing in the cities; they forgive student debt; they subsidise the consumption of health insurance and healthcare. Republicans, meanwhile, support big tax breaks for real=estate investors; they pass huge entitlement programmes that subsidise the purchase of subscription drugs; they back the privatisation of giant lending companies that enjoy de facto government guarantees and therefore dominate the mortgage market.
The biggest barrier to change will be those who benefit from the current policies, as many of us are addicted to one or more of these revenue streams. Providers, the modern-day Robber Barons, will resist any efforts to shut off the spigot of public subsidies. They will also fight any efforts to allow their competitors onto a level playing field. And understandably, the average American will be reluctant to give up his or her subsidies until the prices start to return to a normal level. “I wouldn’t describe the economy as addicted to it,” says Kling. “The economy would be fine if all of it went away. But I think the political system is addicted to it.” It’s not going to be easy, but the first step for any addict is admitting that you have a problem. And Arnold Kling is telling us the truth about our problem.
Excellent, excellent essay. This is Unherd at its very best.
As a landlord, I can testify that this is true. I object to the term “greedy” however because my actions are merely rational. I am happy when a tenant is able to move out and buy a house. I want them to be stable and successful but I’m not their parent and I’ve yet to have a tenant volunteer to pay extra to help replace the roof, for instance.
I make agnostic decisions to get the highest return on my investments and noticed recently – quite by accident – that more and more of my leasing is to subsidized tenants and those delivering social services, e.g. group homes.
I am about to end the leases of several “normal” tenants because subsidized tenants are exempt from the municipality’s rent control regulations and will pay higher rents. Ironically, the long-term tenants probably voted for these regulations out of self-interest and now will have to move because of it. Rent control does nothing to “solve” housing affordability, it just reshuffles the incentives of each side in strange ways.
My biggest competition is housing owned by non-profits. They are much more experienced in directing the gusher of government spending in their favor and are exempt from property taxes (usually ~10% of gross revenue). In practice, they still respond to the same capitalist impulses to grow their “mission” because it supports staff compensation and executive bonuses.
On the other hand, I’ve never once heard of a non-profit housing agency selling or trading a building like for-profit investors do. Their portfolio just becomes a black hole, removing liquidity from the rental market and reserving units for subsidized and/or special purpose tenants.
Ivan Illich has a compelling theory that regulation passed for “safety” and such merely succeeds to ensconce middle-class tastes as the minimally acceptable standard of living. This seems true as every new “affordable housing” project has better amenities and quality than 75% of existing housing stock. It almost seems comically bimodal: live under a bridge until you get a spacious two-bedroom apartment with R-50 insulation and high-efficiency appliances.
I suspect the only possible solution is substantially more housing diversity. But this would require accepting forms of housing that don’t fit middle-class sensibilities. Crowded rooming houses, not-to-code buildings, temporary structures, etc. I don’t see that happening so it seems the government’s solution – as this article implies – will be to continue the economically inefficient model of using taxpayer money to sell a dollar for fifty cents.
You are kicking out your working tenents to make way for people on housing subsidies.?..charming..With capitalists like you we dont need socialists to destroy the remaining productivity of our society.. enjoy your subsidy farming, i wont say i wish you the “rational” result of your behaviour – but this kind of short term profiteering from government subsidies wont end well for anyone – i hope you have the balls to tell those hard working peasants yourself to go live somewhere else
He doesn’t makle the rules. He doesn’t even agree with them. But what can he do ? He has to operate with the rules he’s given.
The article is bang on – the prime fault is with governments and regulators for creating these rules. Just as with bank regulation. Or big tech. Or big pharma pricing.
All of this sounds very familiar to me as a Canadian. Our Prime Minister even recently said the quiet part out loud, admitting that housing needs to retain its value, regardless of affordability concerns, because it represents a significant part of people’s retirement plans.
Due to catering to older people and investors (often one and the same), our big cities missed the mark on balancing density and livability.
This is why I think we need not just gentle density but gentle urbanity, built beyond existing metropolises, to provide people with the spaces they want. We’re going to have to look beyond city limits to fix our urban planning mistakes.
I just read Basic Economics by Thomas Sowell. Yes, I am painfully ignorant, but all of this is explained by Sowell in plain language. I’d recommend it. One of the few books I’ve read that made me feel marginally less stupid by the end. If only politicians would read it…….
Yep, things are bad and getting worse as we move further from a free market.