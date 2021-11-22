Opinion Rationalists are wrong about telepathy Steven Pinker's denialism reveals the prejudice of the scientific establishment BY Rupert Sheldrake . Waiting for his owner (Getty) Rupert Sheldrake is a biologist and author, most recently, of Science and Spiritual Practices November 22, 2021 RupertSheldrake November 22, 2021 Filed under: Faith & Meaning BiasCarl SaganCensorshipFaithHarvardPetspseudoscienceRationalismRationalityScepticismScienceStephen PinkerTelepathywikipedia Share: Steven Pinker likes to portray himself as an exemplar of science fighting against a rising tide of unreason. But in relation to phenomena that go against his own beliefs, he is remarkably irrational himself: he asserts that evidence is not required to assess the reality of phenomena he does not believe in, because they cannot possibly be true. How can a champion of rationality adopt such double standards? In his new book Rationality, Pinker is adamantly opposed to telepathy and other kinds of extra-sensory perception (ESP). His position is that they do not happen because they cannot happen. He freely admits that he pre-judges the evidence by claiming that these purported phenomena are extremely improbable, assigning them an infinitesimal “prior probability”, in the language of Bayesian statistics. He acknowledges that “believing in something before you look at the evidence may seem like the epitome of irrationality”, but he justifies his refusal to look at the evidence by classifying these phenomena as “paranormal’, lumping them together with seemingly unrelated topics like homeopathy, astrology and miracles. He then invokes an 18th-century argument against miracles by David Hume. As Hume put it, either miracles are impossible because they “violate the laws of nature” or because “no testimony is sufficient to establish” they contradict what has “frequently been observed to happen”. In Pinker's paraphrase: "Which is more likely – that the laws of the universe as we understand them are false, or that some guy got something wrong?" To clinch his argument, Pinker invokes physics. He is not a physicist himself, so he relies on the authority of Sean M. Carroll, a theoretical physicist who claims that the laws of physics rule out ESP. Other physicists disagree. Pinker rounds off his discussion by quoting Carl Sagan's mantra: "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." In a recent interview in the Harvard Gazette, Pinker explains why he rejects the "primitive intuitions" that lead most people to believe in ESP. He and his fellow rationalists "unlearn these intuitions when we buy into the consensus of the scientific establishment — it's not as if we understand the physiology or neuroscience or cosmology ourselves". Instead, they buy in as an act of faith. For readers wondering how acts of faith might bias our judgements, Pinker helpfully identifies “the Myside bias” as “probably the most powerful of all the cognitive biases, namely, if something becomes an article of faith within your own coalition, and if promoting it earns you status, that is what you believe”. This surely applies to himself. Is Hume’s argument against miracles relevant to ESP? Hume was writing about descriptions of biblical miracles. He was right that they are not frequently observed. But is telepathy a unique miracle that is said to have happened far away and long ago? No. It is frequently observed today. The most common type of telepathy occurs in connection with telephone calls. Research carried out in Europe and the Americas shows that most people say they have thought of someone for no apparent reason, and that person then called, or that they knew who was calling when they heard the phone, before looking at the caller ID or answering. Similar kinds of telepathy occur with text messages and emails. (I give details of these surveys and summaries of experimental tests in my book The Sense of Being Stared At). Telepathic experiences are not an extraordinary claim, but an ordinary claim. It is Pinker who is making an extraordinary claim by asserting that telepathy cannot happen and that most people are wrong about their own experience. Where is his extraordinary evidence? He has none, and, even worse, believes he doesn’t need any. Telepathy is frequently observed in animals. In random household surveys in the UK and the USA, roughly half of dog owners said that their dog anticipated the return of a member of the family by waiting at a door or window, in some cases more than 10 minutes in advance. About 30% of cats did the same. In many cases, people said that this happened when the person came home at a non-routine time, and by public transport or in unfamiliar vehicles such as taxis. The animals' responses were not simply a matter of routine or hearing familiar vehicles approaching; they seemed to depend on some other kind of connection between owners and their pets. Sceptics will reasonably ask whether people could be mistaken in making these observations. Perhaps people know who is calling because they are familiar with that person's habits and unconsciously anticipate when they will call. Or perhaps they think of people frequently and forget all the times those people do not call. Perhaps people dote on their pets and are victims of wishful thinking, remembering when their dog or cat was seemingly waiting for them, and forgetting when it was not. Perhaps, or perhaps not. Fortunately, science and reason provide a way forward: the scientific method. Scientists test hypotheses. Several researchers, including myself, have carried out hundreds of experimental tests of telephone telepathy to investigate whether random guessing explains the results, or whether something else is going on. For these tests, the subjects chose four people they knew well to serve as potential callers. Then, in filmed experiments, they sat beside a landline telephone, with no caller ID. For each trial, one of the four potential callers was selected at random and asked to call the subject. When the phone rang, the subject said to the camera who she felt it was, for example ‘Jim’. She was right or wrong. She could not have anticipated that Jim would be calling by knowing his habits, because he was selected at random. By chance, about 25% of the answers would have been right. In fact, in hundreds of trials, the average hit rate was 45%, hugely significant statistically. You can see a film of one of these experiments and the results of many randomised experiments published in peer reviewed journals here. We found similar positive effects in experiments on email and text-message telepathy. I have also carried out more than a hundred filmed experiments with dogs that behave as if they know when their owners are coming home. The filmed evidence showed that the dogs anticipated their owners’ arrivals even when they returned at random times, unknown to them in advance, and in unfamiliar vehicles. You can see a test independently filmed by the science unit of Austrian State television (ORF) and results of numerous tests published in peer-reviewed journals here. Pinker is not alone in his denialist stance. He is a prominent member of an advocacy organisation called the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry (CSI), which publishes the Skeptical Inquirer: The Magazine for Science and Reason. His CSI colleagues include Richard Dawkins and the philosopher Daniel Dennett. CSI's well-funded campaigns are designed to discredit "claims of the paranormal" in the serious media and the educational system. Organised skepticism is remarkably effective, and CSI has an international network of affiliated groups, as well as many local skeptic chapters and online vigilantes, ever ready to 'debunk' the paranormal. (In the UK, organised skeptics use the American spelling with a 'k' rather than the British spelling 'sceptic' to indicate their affiliation with the American Skeptic movement.) With their support, Pinker thinks he has bought into the "consensus of established science" — but this consensus is sometimes illusory. His understanding of scientific consensus is not based on empirical data, such as surveys of scientists' opinions worldwide or on experimental research, but rather on the beliefs of his CSI colleagues. He puts his faith in a denialist coalition in which rationality is unfortunately scarce. Their echo chamber is now greatly enlarged through Wikipedia. CSI encourages groups like ‘Guerrilla Skeptics on Wikipedia’ to train committed skeptics as editors and administrators. Dogmatic skeptics currently control practically all the Wikipedia entries on subjects they regard as ‘paranormal’ as well as the biography pages of those who research these taboo topics, including me. The Wikipedia entry on parapsychology portrays the entire subject as ‘pseudoscience’. The entry on pseudoscience defines it as “statements, beliefs or practices that claim to be both scientific and factual but are incompatible with the scientific method”. By this criterion, Pinker is a practitioner of pseudoscience. He makes statements that claim to be scientific and factual but which violate the scientific method by ignoring the evidence. His particular kind of pseudoscience is especially damaging. As a professor of psychology at Harvard, he models dogma and prejudice in the heart of the scientific establishment. How different from one of his predecessors at Harvard, William James, who was refreshingly open-minded and curious about experiences that could not be readily explained. If Steven Pinker is prepared to defend his views on telepathy in a public debate, chaired by UnHerd, I would be happy to argue that it is more rational and scientific to look at the evidence than to ignore it. Join the discussion Let me tell you a story: My wife and I were touring in France and stopped at a rest area. I sat at a picnic table while she went for a wee. I got to thinking about France in the war. Then thought of a German friend called Brigitte and her rape by Russian soldiers at war end. Then thought that in France the name Brigitte is spelt the same but has a soft ‘G’ rathern than a hard one. Then of the English name spelt Bridget with a sound somewhere between the French and German. My wife came back to the table and put a small metal disc on the table she found in dry mud thinking it was a coin. I cleaned the mud off and saw a dog tag with a European telephone number. The name on the tag was BRIDGET. I still have it. Did I see the disc and read the name subconsciouly ? It was several yards away and covered in mud. Why did I not start with BRIDGET ? Maybe telepathy is far fetched but it is only an attempt to explain an observed phenomenon we do not understand. They thought fire was an element once. Quantum physics appears to tell us that something can exist in two places at once. Or does it ? Is time linear, lumpy an illusion …. I am a logical, left-brained person who had a corporate career. At a point I went looking for God on the basis that there is so much unknown/unexplained by science and also because it begged the question – are all the spiritual or religious people stupid and/or wrong? That isn’t possible. I found organized religion not a natural home for me for many reasons. In my quest I came across ‘spirituality’ and asked that I be given proof. This seemed like unreasonable demand, because having faith is also at the heart of spirituality. Maybe I am lucky, because I was given concrete proof so many times that it changed my life forever. I was also called on to have faith for a long time that something would happen – in the face of this seeming impossible. I held the faith and the impossible happened. There are more things in Heaven and Earth Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy (science). Those who make claims must provide the evidence, not the other way around. Discrediting Steven Pinker for wanting to see real evidence and not just theories that can’t be verified is a cheap and simplistic attack on someone who is trying to stick to the facts. This article seems out of place, but that’s understandable because many people can’t accept that you can’t always explain something. But that doesn’t mean it’s right to come up with an answer to explain something. If you don’t know, you may have to accept that you don’t know. Not knowing means being honest. That’s a hard pill to swallow for those who just don’t want to hear the truth. I wonder if the lead image isn’t also misleading, since looking into a crystal ball has nothing to do with telepathy, or have I missed something? I think a lot of the problem stems from the fact that “science” never works the way scientists say it does, or the way it’s supposed to work. Max Planck identified this problem way back in the 1920s. If, for instance, a theory is universally accepted as fact within the scientific community, it takes years, even decades to shift it, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, mainly because too many scientists have too much career capital invested in the theory. Thus, if Scientist A posits a new theory which overthrows the old, it will almost certainly be rejected regardless of data. It will then be quietly examined in the universities, not by the faculties but by the students, many of whom will surreptitiously accept it but will keep their belief quiet until they fan out into the career structure and enough of them rise high enough to make it safe for them to “come out”. I have seen a lot of stuff in my life and I cannot remember any conclusive ESP, but then I think it too mundane a thing – too close to the physical reality of the chemical body and normal physical world, so it would come under rules of physics for the very greater part, and they are mostly just what you see. Till subatomic, then there are a great many things which defy particle and mass physics.. ‘Quantum Entanglement’ is the easiest one to look up – called ‘Spooky’ by Einstein, Schrodinger, of the Schrodinger’s Cat, figured out and named this phenomenon. Entangle particles, separate them by miles, change one and the other one changes with no time delay at all. And then I think supra-atomic exists as well, that which is past the physical, but not one we can use, only maybe believe and see some of its ways, like Religion, as it also cannot be proven to the like of Pinker. (‘Pinker – ‘give me a hammer, if I can hit it with a hammer I’ll believe in it’.) “Quantum entanglement is one of the uber-bizarre phenomena seen when things get itty-bitty, or inside the quantum realm. When two or more particles link up in a certain way, no matter how far apart they are in space, their states remain linked. That means they share a common, unified quantum state. So observations of one of the particles can automatically provide information about the other entangled particles, regardless of the distance between them. And any action to one of these particles will invariably impact the others in the entangled system.” https://www.livescience.com/what-is-quantum-entanglement.html Anyway, quantum physics is full of this stuff – just try ‘String Theory’ to get really weird… So, no, I do not think ESP is prevalent, or have an opinion of if it happens – but go a stage higher up the non-mundane ladder and things begin to not be so down to earth. Like I always say, I have been to a lot of weird places and situations, and I have come to believe in Karma, and Jungian Synchronicity for two examples – not to bore you with the why, but out there away from every day, normal, life things are not so nailed down into reality/non-reality. Where the physical world begins to cross with the ‘Spiritual’ World (although I hate that word as it has all these occult, magic, connotations – and those I do not believe in for another reason I will not bother you with.). Religions are not to be blanket denied – that is too presumptuous for us tiny creatures. I have always disliked Pinker, I think he is a smug a**, and that he is wrong, like Dawkins, to persecute Christianity. But whatever.. “Hamlet: Swear by my sword Never to speak of this that you have heard. Ghost: [Beneath] Swear by his sword. Hamlet: Well said, old mole, canst work i’ th’ earth so fast? A worthy pioner! Once more remove, good friends. Horatio: O day and night, but this is wondrous strange! Hamlet: And therefore as a stranger give it welcome. There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” Exactly! Except for the part about God. But then religion is not science. ESP is claimed to be. This is why you should read multiple sources and not regard any one author as an infallible source of truth. It is human nature to do this, I suppose as history and social media seems to suggest (as it is a shortcut) – and certainly the circus that is the publishing industry would prefer you stick to their approved list of fashionable writers. But the only way to properly understand anything is to read widely, think and come to your own conclusions. Euclid once said to Ptomely there was no royal road to geometry, and this remark obtains in many other fields of human endeavour. Good post. But I think a distinction should be made. Acquired characteristics and Mendelian genetics are part of the same wider theory, and now that we know more are complementary, even built off each other. A similar occurrence could be seen with Newtonian law and Einstein’s theories – for example the prediction/calculation of the existence of Uranus. In both cases, they either built on what was there before or refined the knowledge. In the genetics case acquired genetic characteristics do not render Mendellian genetics incorrect. In the case of telepathy, it is not suggested or supported by anything, and for it to be true it would render a lot of what we assume about the world untrue, incorrect. This distinction is not insignificant. All very sensible. But on Lamarckism: It is stil not true that giraffes got their log neck buy each generation stretching theirs a bit and passing on the improvement. The original Lamarckism remains disproved. Epigenetics is a different mechanism, with different pootential and different effects. Epigenetics may have been delayed because its critics as a way of reintroducing a discredited theory – but, then, some of the early proponents may have seen it as exactly that. But note: epigentics did eventually prevail despite being on some levels a special case of a dreaded Lamarckism process – albeit at very, very, short time spans and designed to be reversible as ‘learnt behaviour’ from an evolutionary perspective. Not that this should be surprising, brains and genetic reaction potentials are all ways in which genes increase their fitness by being adapatable to different environmental conditions, they are special cases under the Darwinian umbrella. In optimisation algorithms there is a similar example of this strategy in the use of memetic algorithms that have short term learning capacities as opposed to more simplistic genetic algorithms. 