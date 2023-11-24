Will Ireland’s populist unrest come to Britain?
The Tories have presided over a seismic demographic change
Boris Johnson has made his mark on British history. As a result of his brief tenure as prime minister, Britain is now undergoing its most significant period of demographic change since the Anglo-Saxon migration.
Yesterday’s ONS statistics — showing net immigration figures of 672,000 for 2023, as well as its upward revision of 2022 figures to 745,000 — are entirely unprecedented. The gross figures, revealing that 1.2 million people entered Britain last year, are now equivalent in absolute numbers to the turn-of-the-century immigration wave that transformed America’s demographics. This led to a 40-year restrictionist policy geared towards allowing that far larger and more populous country to integrate its diverse new population. As a surely unintended result of Brexit, the majority of Britain’s new population wave now comes from outside Europe: indeed, this year more migrants came from Nigeria alone than from the entire European Union.
Until recently, conservatives were wont to observe that New Labour’s immigration maximalism transformed Britain. As just one result, London’s ethnic British population fell from 80% in 1991 to less than 37% today, a statistic with few parallels in world history. But the Conservative Party’s devotion to mass migration dwarfs Tony Blair’s efforts, and the results will be even more transformative.
In 2022 alone, Britain saw more immigration than from every year between 1945 and 2000 combined. Yet, at the same time, the Tories have managed to alienate liberals with their entirely performative restrictionist rhetoric, to the point that many of Britain’s self-declared sensible centrists seem to sincerely believe the Conservatives to be a Right-wing party edging on fascism.
Precisely the opposite is true: Britain is indeed ruled by political extremists, but on the opposite side of the spectrum. The Conservative Party’s chosen policies reveal our government to be open-border zealots, whose policies are supported by only a tiny fraction of the population. At every available opportunity, British voters have demanded a clampdown on immigration numbers, yet every Tory leader has increased them as a willed policy choice. When even Keir Starmer can describe immigration numbers under the Tories as “shockingly high” and “a failure”, we can appreciate how far our government has departed from centrist norms, as well as from trends across the rest of Europe.
The ONS figures come at an interesting time, when we compare Britain to our closest European neighbours. What distinguishes the UK from the rest of the continent is not just our government’s extremism on migration, but the political placidity of its native population. Just last night, Dublin saw unprecedented anti-immigration rioting after an Algerian migrant was suspected of stabbing four people, including three children, in a primary school. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders’s election victory, not to mention a majority among voters aged between 18-35, highlights how even proverbially tolerant, liberal European countries are responding to the continent’s mass migration experiment. Comparisons with France, Spain, Germany, Denmark and Sweden — our closest cultural and geographic neighbours — demonstrate what an extreme political outlier Britain under the Conservative Party has become.
Yet while the Tories are heading towards electoral oblivion, their radical migration policies present both a threat and an opportunity for Labour. On the one hand, Starmer can emulate the Danish Social Democrats, one of Europe’s few remaining governing Left-wing parties, whose political survival is precisely a product of its turn towards immigration restrictionism. The problem is that many among Labour’s activist base are, on immigration, as much British exceptionalists as the Conservative Party, ideologically committed to demographic change as a positive goal in itself.
But if we assume that Britain is not somehow immune to the strongly negative reactions to demographic change that have transformed Europe’s politics, then the most likely result, eventually, is the creation of a new political force on the British Right — or a convulsion to dwarf Brexit. The current order is a fragile interregnum: through this government’s failure to pursue moderate conservative policies, British Right-wing politics looks fated to move beyond mere conservatism.
Now one of oft cited reasons for many on Right supporting Bojo, despite all the warnings, was he got Brexit done didn’t he. Well putting aside he didn’t really as we’ll be tortured by it for years, would they trade that for a level of net migration a third of what he and his cabal bequeathed? Think about it. You were warned.
And before some jump on Bandwagon Braverman – why didn’t she resign when Bojo and the Sunak lowered the points and professions which opened the floodgates? Incompetence or Calculation, or both?
Fundamentally the mismanagement, fixation on rhetoric on Boats whilst c1 million walk through front door, failure to address Britain’s reliance on low wage, low productivity economy wedded and reliant on cheap labour, all stem from the abject failure of Right Wing Populism. All Slogan no Substance.
Durham Book Festival. The Royal County Hotel. They sound sedate, do they not? Yet many years ago, that was where David Goodhart introduced me to Malbec, so blame him. The net migration figures that have just been published are from when Suella Braverman was Home Secretary. Danny Kruger was Political Secretary to Boris Johnson, who abolished the requirement that vacancies in Britain be advertised first in Britain, and who wanted visa-free travel with India, the most populous country in the world. That wing of the Conservative Party supported Liz Truss, who pretty much wanted to abolish immigration controls altogether, as is the logic of the political choice, such as all economic arrangements are, to have a “free” market. Such a market has to be in goods, services, capital, and labour, which means people.
In London, when a million people marched peacefully for an armistice on Armistice Day, around a thousand rioted at the Cenotaph, injuring nine Police Officers, as had always been the intention from the decision to go equipped with bladed articles but not with firearms. They had not gone to shoot Hamas. They had gone to stab the Police. We are the 76 per cent for a reason, and in any case there now is a ceasefire. In Dublin, after perhaps one Algerian has committed a heinous crime, look what we see from the same people who rioted in London, and who will march there again on Sunday, since only “Tommy Robinson” wants to attend that event.
Such are the people who valorise Geert Wilders, whose sort the centrists wanted to keep legislating for us periodically in the European Council of Ministers, and permanently in the European Parliament. As with their support for the Azov Battalion and its ilk, to whose legislative will they also wish to subject us by admitting Ukraine to the European Union while reacceding the United Kingdom to it, they demonstrate that centrism and right-wing populism are both con tricks, designed to sell the same extreme and unpopular economic and foreign policies to different audiences by pretending to wage a culture war.
In reality, when the issue of immigration is researched in depth, at least in Britain, then concern turns out to be about the pressure on public services. 10 years after The British Dream, whatever else mass immigration may have done, it has definitely not, as David feared, weakened support for social democracy itself. So far from it, in fact, that the proponents of such either have to be starved of coverage, or have to be subjected to a torrent of hysterical defamation and abuse. People will then vote instead for the unpopulists, who do not in fact disagree with the eccentrists on anything very much at all. The reverse also applies, since Anywheres are in fact Somewheres, with a distinct culture and with many close communities, and since the sheer size of the popular majorities for everything from publicly owned utilities, to the ceasefire in Gaza, must include the majority of both.
