Why isn’t Canada’s trans cricketer more embarrassed?
Danielle McGahey is set to appear in a competitive international game
For a while, I thought: “why aren’t they more embarrassed? When male sportspeople barge into female categories, stealing places on teams and prizes reserved for women, why don’t they feel a bit, well, ashamed?”
It was one of the reasons I — along, I suspect, with many others — considered male intrusion on female sports unlikely to be a consequence of gender self-ID. However else it might be misused, surely no one would wish to stand on a podium looking so petty, so selfish and so deluded. If sports is about pride, wouldn’t that just be too degrading?
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It has just been announced that Danielle McGahey, a biological male, will represent Canada as the first trans cricketer in an official international women’s match. What’s more, McGahey isn’t remotely ashamed to be stealing the place of an elite female cricketer. All the rules have been followed: blood tests, declarations of gender identity, and all the rest. As long as a series of arbitrary hoops — none of which turn males into females — can be jumped through, McGahey assumes the right to pose as the injured party should anyone object.
The cricketer follows Lia Thomas, Veronica Ivy, Laurel Hubbard, Lindsay Hecox, Hannah Mouncey and CeCé Telfer. Objection to any exclusion of male people from female categories has been recast as trans people not being allowed to play at all. In tandem, it has transpired that women themselves are to be considered petty and selfish for complaining. Turns out we sceptics had a lot to learn.
The inclusion of male people in female sporting categories may not be the most important feminist battle, but it could be the most instructive. It exposes the degree to which people will bend, twist and outright deny everything we know about human biology to ensure that the same half of the human race gets whatever it wants.
We all know that women are not just men with lower testosterone. We all know that having a female gender identity (whatever that means) has no influence on one’s ability to run a race or kick a ball. Nonetheless, we have been obliged to pretend otherwise, lest one look — God forbid! — like a bigot who just doesn’t want to play on a team with someone whose haircut doesn’t match their sex assigned at birth.
Over the past few years, women have fought hard to defend and reclaim their own sports. All the while, they have been vilified by those who are nominally in favour of smashing the gender binary, but consider “winning” an inappropriate priority for anyone lacking a penis.
Recently, World Athletics, International Rugby League, Fina and British Cycling have been among those finally making moves to protect female categories. Given the historical exclusion of women from top-level sports, it’s a disgrace that these battles had to be fought at all, let alone that any wins for women continue to be framed as “bans” on trans people.
McGahey’s selection is grossly unfair. Then again, it’s an unfairness that is in keeping with the boorish side of male sporting culture, not least its desire to keep women in their place. If McGahey can be proud of anything, it is not challenging gender norms, but reinforcing them. There’s nothing binary-smashing about misrepresenting sex differences in order to take things which don’t belong to you.
McGahey claims not to have had any backlash “for just expressing who I am”. But what’s meant by that? Having long hair and calling yourself Danielle? Or behaving in a way that is completely in line with your sex’s disregard for female boundaries? Either way, why should anyone be surprised?
When you have a male body and compete against women, any prizes you win are for shamelessness, not sporting prowess. You show who you really are. The trouble — for women, at least — is how many people don’t care, just so long as the same sex gets to win.
Nothing new here, but well written.
However I want to make a different point: this is a comment a left under the article, by the same author, on “Emily” Bridges:
“I would like to point out that the author manages to go through her article without ever using a pronoun to refer to Bridges.
Although she does state that Bridges is male, i could not find a “him” in the text.
Coincidence?”
The same happens here. The article has been crafted in such a way as to avoid the use of any forbidden pronoun.
Stylists choice, editorial command or what?
Her previous article, about Gina Miller, contains plenty of pronouns; this shows this is not just a dislike, but a choice to avoid them.
I was about to say the same thing, but you got there first. Thanks for saving me the bother.
“McGahey’s selection is grossly unfair. Then again, it’s an unfairness that is in keeping with the boorish side of male sporting culture, not least its desire to keep women in their place.”
Uh uh, Victoria. You can’t dump this on us. This is on you guys – the Feminists. Yes, ‘trans women’ are awful for not taking stock of what they are doing when competing directly with women, but this was all enabled by feminists and their various ideologies. Quite often, it is women (feminist women) screaming the loudest for the rights of trans women. For some, it now seems they want to say, “Wait! We didn’t mean that!!!”
This is not the ‘boorish side of male sporting culture’ you’re witnessing, trying to ‘keep women in their place.’
Leave ‘Men’ out of it.
In pretending that men and women had similar talents, capacities and abilities and that with just a little encouragement women could do what men do was a terrible blind alley for 20thC feminism.
A far better approach would have been to say: women excel at certain things – socialising the young, teaching, home-making, caring for the sick, forming and maintaining relationships with other people, expressing emotions etc – and then fight to make their value higher within society. This was already happening in the late 19thC with Mother’s Unions and protections for widows and campaigns for better family allowances, minimum wages for men that could support a family and so on. Some ideas had flaws like the focus on temperance but still this was the right approach.
Now we are in a situation where 50% of women reach the age of 30 without having children with many of them destined for a life of involuntary childlessness. More than 50% are unmarried or divorced. And even with these sacrifices it turns out that they rarely outperform men in “men’s spheres”.
And now to cap it all – men are pretending to be women and stealing women’s things from them.
What a disaster!
Excellent. Literally nothing to disagree with in this article.
Except the blatant cowardice about using the correct male pronouns to refer to Mr Bridges.
The trans chaps are the tip of the spear, but the rest of the blade and the shaft itself is 100% female. How about feminists address that?
Lacan would call figures such as he and Lia Thomas the point de capiton, the quilting point of the new symbolic order expressed through the enormous levels of narcissism embodied in these iconic figures. They are a new people overcoming the ‘natural’ flaws of men and women – particularly the old type of woman.
Luckily, if Elon gets his way it won’t be too long before we are all improved with microchips and all this debate can go the way of the Dodo.
“The inclusion of male people in female sporting categories”
I’m sure there used to be a word for male people. Someone help me out. Min? Mon? Mun?
While I agree with the basic premise of the headline I really wish the author would leave men out of it. We’re not interested, it doesn’t affect us, why should we care ?
Women helped dig the hole they presently find themselves in. Just because some of the fellow diggers have decided to start burrowing in a different direction , even if they are men, does not mean all the other men are responsible or have to help women climb back out of the hole the’ve dug.
If women feel at the cutting edge of certain hostility, then it is only because Hell hath no fury like a trans-woman scorned, especially if that ‘woman’ in question looks like Dolly Parton, on steroids.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe