Lia Thomas offers a lesson in feminism
The transgender swimmer is distorting the term
If only I had known! All these years, I’ve been doing feminism wrong — and I just needed a man to point it out. Feminism, it turns out, is about women validating men in all their lovely, feminine glory. It’s about cheering when a big bloke like Lia Thomas beats women at sport, pushing them into second place.
Failing to recognise this development as a triumph for women is “anti-feminist”, a category that’s new to me — and possibly to most women, who foolishly thought we’d got this feminism thing sorted out for ourselves. So thank heavens for two great brains who’ve come together to correct our errors.
Women are “using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs”, says Thomas in a new podcast. It’s hosted by Schuyler Bailar, a fellow transgender swimmer, who takes the argument even further: “In order to exclude anybody in the trans category, you have to reduce women to reproductive capacity, which is, in my opinion, extremely anti-feminist.”
You might think this is a bit much, coming from a movement that has campaigned vigorously to reduce women to a collection of body parts. It wasn’t feminists who tried to erase the word “woman”, replacing it with ugly neologisms such as “womb havers” and “people with a cervix”. It wasn’t feminists who offered accolades to organisations that agreed to censor their literature, rooting out offensive words like “mother”. Birthing parent, please!
This mangling of language is essential to trans activism, which needs to persuade the human race that it’s been wrong about biology for most of recorded history. Its aim is to conflate sex, which is an observable fact, with gender, which is a vague idea in someone’s head. And the next step is to force the rest of us to agree, as Thomas tried to articulate — I may have got the wrong verb here — on Bailar’s podcast.
Thomas isn’t content just to win women’s prizes, even though he is a biological male. He wants to be validated and he’s annoyed that female students on the University of Pennsylvania swimming team didn’t fawn over him in the way he wanted: “They’re like, ‘Oh, we respect Lia as a woman, as a trans woman or whatever. We respect her identity. We just don’t think it’s fair.’”
They’re right. A photograph of Thomas towering over a female swimmer, Riley Gaines, who has since become an eloquent advocate for women-only categories in sport, alerted a lot of people to just how unfair it is. What Thomas dismisses as “half-support” is the sight of young women struggling to be generous towards an entitled man who is making entirely unreasonable demands. Like walking around in the women’s changing rooms with his male genitalia on display.
That’s why we have feminism, folks. It’s a women’s rights movement, for those who are confused at the back, which evidently includes Thomas and Bailar. One is a man who has grown his hair and wants us to ignore the evidence of our own eyes. The other is a woman who’s had what’s euphemistically called ‘top surgery’ — a double mastectomy — and claims to be a man.
This isn’t what we used to call, back in the day, gender bending. It’s the opposite: a rigid interpretation of gender that supposedly overrides biological sex. Most of us are capable of looking at other people and sexing them correctly — and we’re not going to take lessons in feminism from individuals who appear to think it’s about telling women how to behave.
What’s the difference between Lia Thomas walking round a women’s changing room displaying his male genitalia, and a “flasher” in a raincoat!
Thomas is celebrated by the left and the media for his/her “courage” and living his/her “authentic self” (smirk). The raincoat flasher goes to jail.
Flashers in raincoats are not yet recognised as stunning and brave. But their time will come.
I believe erect, at times
One is supposed to be lauded for their psychosis and the other is a criminal.
Everything about him is odious. I have no problem with considered transitioning for adults, but this raft of self IDing posers, cheats, mentally ill, stalkers, criminals and the like need to be seen for who they are. And they need to stay out of women’s safe spaces and female sports.
Sports like swimming are physical contests, so while it is not the reproductive capacity per se that matters, it is the fact of the different physical development that accompanies that reproductive capacity that is the reason for women’s divisions. So, Lia is not wrong really, he’d just like everybody to pretend women’s sport is a theatre of gender identity, not a physical contest to recognize female physical/technical excellence in that contest.
What does all that have to do with feminism at all? Whether one is a feminist or not is really neither here nor there as it is about fairness.
Exactly right. Feminist or not – and I’m certainly no milquetoast male feminist creep – this is about being blunt towards and about a lot of very sinister gynophobes and child mutilators.
It is NOT about fairness. It is about reality. It does not matter if Lia Thomas was coming last in every woman’s race he entered. He is not a woman/female and so should not be allowed to enter a woman’s race (neither should any woman be allowed to enter a man’s race).
It is NOT complicated. Humanity have all understood this for millenia.
Because feminism gave up on fairness a long time ago to focus on intersection and promotion of females above males (i.e. not equality).
Thomas is no more a woman than I am, proud father and grandfather but not deranged into thinking I’m something I am not. May as well self identify as a snail or a rock; it makes as much sense.
