Why is Nato preparing for World War III?
Prioritising remilitarisation over economic growth is dangerously short-sighted
Last week was a truly strange time in the British Isles. In his first major speech as British Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps said that Britain should prepare for war with China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in the next five years. Meanwhile, in Dublin Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and touted the “huge potential” of deeper economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
Ireland and Britain are both close allies of the United States and are stitched into the same global security architecture. Why, then, is one country preparing for war while the other is boosting ties with the supposed enemy? The only possible answer to this question is that the Irish government does not think such a conflict is going to take place. So, who does?
The answer appears to be Nato, which last week announced it would begin drills for a third world war. Yes, Nato wants to prepare for World War III — that is, a global conflict which would likely escalate into a nuclear war and destroy the world. At surface level, it would appear as if the adults have left the room. A closer look provides even more evidence of this.
Consider Shapps’s newly defined axis of evil. Taken together, these countries boast a total of 8.2 million troops, counting both active army personnel and reserves. Yet shortly after his apocalyptic speech the Defence Secretary was on the defensive, insisting that the British Army would not dip below 73,000. Even adding America to the mix produces an army which pales in comparison to its supposed adversary: the US Army, currently in the midst of a terrible recruitment crisis, has a total of 1.07 million troops. If the UK and US tried to take on the four countries on Shapps’s blacklist there would be eight enemy troops to every British or American soldier.
Then consider how we would get those soldiers from here to there. Earlier this month it was announced that UK aircraft carriers cannot be sent to the Red Sea thanks to a shortage of sailors. As in America, the British military is experiencing an extreme shortage of personnel due to a recruitment crisis. Is this reversible in the five-year time horizon Shapps is giving for World War III? Not a chance. Is he then suggesting that Britain should conscript all military-age men to fight the new axis of evil? How might that poll with the public?
The reality is that these machinations can be boiled down to Nato’s attempt to regain relevance against the backdrop of a deteriorating situation in Ukraine. The alliance threw all its weight behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s nation, and it is no secret that the war is not going well for them. On Saturday Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed that Ukrainian concessions are necessary to bring the conflict to an end, and reiterated his opposition to Kyiv joining Nato. The alliance’s backup plan appears to involve preparing the Western world for total global war and potential nuclear annihilation. Watching on, it is hard not to be reminded of the black comedy of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove.
In the past few years, it has become popular to posture over conflict with Beijing. Politicians and talking heads say that we must rearm to meet the threat of a rising China, yet we are never told what this conflict would look like and how we would win. Nor are we ever instructed on when the militarisation will take place, how much it will cost or how it will work. It is always signalled that this remilitarisation will happen at a vague point in the future. Perhaps it is time for proponents to fill in the blanks.
In the meantime, countries such as Ireland are cutting trade deals and becoming wealthier — and so more powerful and influential. In a nuclear age, with many large powers, military might is far less important than economic strength because an all-out war would only lead to all-out obliteration. Britain needs to decide. Does it want to go down the route of remobilisation, allocating men and money away from growing the economy and toward the building of a large army? Or does the country want to build bridges in trade and commerce and try to make itself more prosperous and influential? Right now, it seems like Britain doesn’t know.
Maybe, but surely to take our eyes off the ball and pretend that economic influence on its own will deter the likes of Putin is naive. I don’t think this is a case of either/or, but both. In working with our partners in the democratic world, we must aspire to both a healthy economy and a credible defence force. After all, there is no accounting for crazed autocrats – they are liable to do anything, and we are living in increasingly vexed and volatile times. Why can Ireland afford not to do this? Because it doesn’t have to worry about mounting a credible army – the US, primarily, has its back.
“The only possible answer to this question is that the Irish government does not think such a conflict is going to take place. So, who does?”
The Irish Republic is entirely reliant on other countries, principally the UK, for its defence. There was a bit of a stink about it recently (https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2023/05/08/who-protects-irish-skies-the-secret-air-defence-deal-that-dates-back-to-the-cold-war/). So it is hardly surprising that Dublin does not beat the war-drums. Whether Varadkar’s cosying-up to the Chinese will go down well in Washington and Brussels is another matter altogether.
Does that matter ?
The central fact, is that Ireland doesn’t expect world war.
NATO seems rather eager for it.
Geopolitics is back with a vengeance; the “energy transition” has turned out, so far, mostly to mean unilateral economic disarmament in favour of Russia and China. The west appears to be saying enough.
The answer to the original question about Ireland’s policy is really very simple. They’ve been freeloading on defence since 1922, assuming that Britain and/or the US would take care of it for them if needed. So they’re free to indluge China. For now. Until we demand they pay their own way.
I’m astonished the author is unaware of all this. But actually, I’m not. Not based on his previous articles.
All rather similar to the way that Ireland has been allowed to develop as a freeloading tax haven within the EU and actively collaborated with big US companies in tax evasion (yes, evasion – the IP of these companies was not invented or developed in Ireland as they claim).
Ireland isn’t “indulging” China, merely making a trade deal with it.
Thereby assuming and hoping, like the article, that world war isn’t inevitable.
What a wicked assumption ! What an evil hope !
What wars is Ireland likely to face? It’s mostly likely to suffer a war within its own borders that anywhere else.
And when you talk of “freeloading on defence” – there are few scenarios in the modern world where Ireland is invaded where either Britain or the US weren’t heavily involved and where Ireland was not a belligerent.
Low tax rates? Growth? Budget surplus? Talking of trade with international growing markets? Ireland is living the Brexit dream without all the fuss of leaving.
Si vis pacem, para bellum.
What a load of codswallop. The writer has put forward two contrasting positions: war or trade, as if either would be the exclusive way of moving forward.
As for Ireland “gaining in influence” if it manages to secure a few trade deals with the CCP… give me strength! What “influence” would that be, since it’s not even able to exert anything more than a very minimal influence within the EU, to which it’s beholden for any influence whatsoever, having carefully managed to evade participation in any live conflict as a national entity since its inception?
The quoting of troop numbers is also highly questionable. There are troops, and there are ‘bodies in a uniform’, as we can see in the Ukraine. Any planning for a possible WW3 would be standard for an overarching body such as NATO. Failure to plan means failure to fail. What does the writer suggest the generals do instead? I’d expect a much more thoughtful piece from this author, and an ‘off-day’ is allowed, but still…
Leaving the EU has made us far more reliant on the US and aligning with the US means being dragged into its aggressive foreign policy and militarised society.
I would rather be in the EU but there’s no point leaving one bloc to enter another with all sorts of baggage and no more freedom. Let us abandon both and, as the author suggests, play all tables.
Unless we can send pensioners or immigrants to war we have no chance of building a decent army. Today’s young aren’t going to want to fight for their landlord’s freedom. Go for amoral growth.
Britain is likelier to be harmed by Islamic terrorists than by Putin.
So what are we and NATO proposing to do about Islamic terrorism ?
Ship millions more in and hope they forget their religion when they join in the DEI mandated denunciation sessions.
Some people in the West want war with Russia, China, and North Korea more than they want war with us. The first two want to do business while the third just wants attention. In the US, politicians have been craving war with Iran since the days of McCain, and it’s no better an idea that conflict with the other three.
War is, however, good for business and always has been. Plus it gives our tinhorn tyrants the ability to rule by fear, as they did during the great Covid freakout. NATO may want war but who is NATO really? It’s the US. I’m reasonably sure that one candidate, the one against whom heaven and earth are being moved, does NOT want war.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe