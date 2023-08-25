The New York Times is finally standing up to trans censorship
Advocacy groups have criticised the paper for its gender coverage
The New York Times is a righteously proud beast. It has Pulitzer-pulling power, a global reach and, by US standards, a long history. Yet for some years, the behemoth brand has been in the crosshairs of GLAAD, the media monitoring organisation which campaigns for fair representation of “LGBTQ people” (though with a focus on the TQ). Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has been the NYT’s reporting on the medicalisation of youngsters who identify as trans that has particularly enraged GLAAD.
Yesterday, the organisation parked a van outside the NYT’s offices, emblazoned in block capitals with the demand: “Stop questioning trans people’s right to exist & access medical care.” On X, formerly known as Twitter, GLAAD explained that the stunt was a response to “yet another biased, anti-trans article” and that the action was designed to hold the paper “accountable”.
The piece that sparked the protest is a sobering read — a lengthy, rigorous and balanced feature examining outcomes for patients and testimonies from staff at a US gender clinic. To anyone outside the trans activist thrall, the article seems almost painful in its restraint. There is no denial of the existence or the feelings of those receiving treatment to ease their gender dysphoria.
Yet, with predictable hyperbole, GLAAD claimed the piece pushed “debunked lies from an anti-trans extremist” and that it “ignored the science of healthcare for transgender people”. This interpretation is so misleading that it’s tempting to suspect the GLAAD activists didn’t bother reading the article before condemning it as heresy. Notably, the woman labelled an “extremist” has a partner who identifies as trans.
GLAAD has taken cheap shots at the NYT before. In February, a coalition of trans lobby groups including GLAAD hired a plane to pull a banner reading, once again in the preferred vernacular of block caps: “10k NYT readers say: better trans stories!”
Complaints levelled at the paper are almost comically ludicrous. These include the fact that a defence of writer J.K. Rowling was published “by a non-LGBTQ essayist” and that the NYT has declined to specifically “commit to hiring transgender reporters and editors”.
The paper treated these infantile demands with deserved scorn, publicly stating: “We understand how GLAAD sees our coverage. But at the same time, we recognize that GLAAD’s advocacy mission and the Times’s journalistic mission are different.” And on paper, the NYT‘s century-long mission is clear: to “give the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved”.
Of course, it has frequently erred from this mission in regards to gender dogma. Earlier this year it put out a piece misleadingly titled “Bans on transition care for young people spread across US”, with “transition care for young people” doing a lot of heavy lifting as a euphemism for life-altering surgery on children. A day later, it mischaracterised resistance against gender ideology as a movement spearheaded by the “religious Right” and “social conservatives”. In 2020, it confidently proclaimed that “transphobia is everywhere in Britain”, arguing a year later that there was “an active attempt to dehumanize trans people” in the UK. Despite this chequered history, progress is apparently now being made.
In the UK, trans advocacy groups, including Stonewall and Mermaids, have long maintained that the media is institutionally transphobic. But a small core of journalists and editors refused to be cowed, and they have now been vindicated. Most broadsheets have now covered the stories of youngsters who regret transition and the controversy at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
In the US, however, where the tradition of freedom of speech is supposedly revered, lobby groups such as GLAAD are still attempting to shame and silence journalists and public figures for doing their jobs. With its impotent and infantile display on the side of a van, the organisation positioned itself on the outside of the building where grown-up conversations happen. Meanwhile, on the inside, the journalists and editors at the NYT have continued to think, disagree and — it would appear — make progress.
I know 2 people through my partner who signed the open letter to NYT back in February. They are friendly in real life but I can’t help but hold some disdain for how ridiculous, shallow and facile their understanding of these issues are. So many “progressives” have given up their intellectual faculties to activist groups and just sign on to whatever it is they say makes them on “the right side of history”. It is very alienating
Rather than rational people being “transphobic” I think it’s obvious that these mentally unstable trans ideologues are suffering from an acute case of ‘ “factphobia”.
Progressives, as a group, are angry. Progressivism, as a movement, is born out of an indignation that justice is being denied someone, somewhere. I suppose there are happy progressives who support the rule of law, but I honestly have never met any. Progressives do not see their activities as a “cancelling” or a “silencing”. They see them as a crusade for justice, and justice holds scales and divides the “just” from the “unjust”. And, as everyone ought to know, the “unjust” do not deserve a platform or an “airing” of their perspective. They only deserve to be punished and silenced.
This piece is very reasonable. Unfortunately, when someone (e.g. GLAAD) is on a crusade to crush the unjust, reason has no place.
The right side of history is like an oasis in the desert and history is a very long game.
There is a significant clinical debate emerging in the US today, and it’s largley taking place in state courts.
The problem for conservative plaintiffs is that there are very likely a tiny number of genuine cases of children/teenagers being disturbed by this particular form of bodily dysmorphia – anorexia and bulimia being other equivalent complexes drawn from this pathology.
As I see it, the issue remains that eating disorders are not treated by hormone interventions or surgery. Whatever the visible pain of young people – often autistic – feeling that their bodily changes and their sexuality are tormenting them, the fact remains:
The US has found itself in rather an extreme transhuman clinical culture of transforming the bodies of the young in order to fit with a new set of social ethics linked to a particular world-view, dubbed ‘expressive liberalism’ (subjective perspectives on the body and freedom have ultimate legal and ethical validity).
To my mind, this question should go all the way up to the Supreme Court in the fashion of Roe vs Wade.
happily it is beginning to seem as if many of the recent trends in ‘progressivism’ are just too stupid to be sustainable within nominally pluralist liberal market societies. If ethnic minority votes continue to increase in favour of WC/ ‘populist’ policies then maybe you’ll see id politics going out of fashion as well
The NYT is so far from this stated mission that it can be considered a cruel joke. Pravda had about as much legitimacy as the NYT when it comes to political/social issues.
NYT is very, very late to the party in recognizing the horrible nature of trans activists – as well as many other Progressive activists (Antifa, BLM, etc.). They are trying so hard to be on the ‘right side of history’ that they take on any new social fad with no thought of the impacts. Like other so-called liberal groups, they are so enamored of the Civil Rights movement of the ’60’s that they keep trying to find similar causes, regardless of how damaging.
I have jus been listening to a programme on radio 4 about racism. The question can white people ever be victims of racism was addressed. One of the panel (Jaya Gordon Moore – I think) effectively answers no because racism is not just discrimination or mal-treatment of another based on race but includes power. The host responded by pointing out not everyone agrees with that definition to which she effectively replied then they need educating: the social sciences need to be taught in school so everyone agrees with her definition. I guess that is the left in action. They cannot distinguish between brain washing and education. The trans activists have long been ‘educating’ both staff and pupils in schools as well as workers in general.
The New York Times was always a paper that was happy to go after low-hanging fruit.
That no longer applies to the New York Times in any shape or form. They are closed minded and intolerant.
