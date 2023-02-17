Can The New York Times resist the trans backlash?
The paper is facing internal dissent over its gender coverage
When even The New York Times publishes an op-ed defending J.K. Rowling, perhaps the game is up for the activist lobby.
Until recently, the NYT had turned a blind eye to science and reality (i.e. that human beings cannot change sex) and instead churned out inflammatory and dangerous nonsense, some of it catalogued by UnHerd. “Transphobia is Everywhere in Britain” wailed the Gray Lady in 2020. The following year NYT readers were led to believe that, here in the UK, there was “an active attempt to dehumanize trans people”. It’s just not true — and I say that as a trans person in the UK — but when ideology eclipses reason, inconvenient truths can be quietly ignored.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
However, it seems that things have shifted and for the better. Over the last year, the NYT appears to have changed its tune: “The Battle Over Gender Therapy”, published June 2022, explored critically the treatment of transgender-identified youngsters. Last month, a feature article considered the issues that arise “When Students Change Gender Identity, and Parents Don’t Know”.
Rather predictably, not everyone is pleased. On Wednesday, hundreds of writers sent an open letter to the associate managing editor for standards at the NYT. In short, they were outraged that the newspaper was reporting issues in a way they did not like. To justify their censorious approach, they asserted that “a tiny percentage of the population is trans, and an even smaller percentage of those people face the type of conflict the Times is so intent on magnifying.” Nothing to see here, in other words.
Those that called themselves “cis” launched into an emotional appeal: “We have seen those we love discover and fight for their true selves, often swimming upstream against currents of bigotry and pseudoscience fomented by the kind of coverage we here protest.” But trans people don’t need their pity: I’d rather they treated us as human beings, just like everyone else. We do not need to be recast as special or different, and certainly not used as a stick with which to beat the NYT.
If that was not enough, GLAAD jumped on the bandwagon. The once proud Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation parked a truck outside the Times building demanding that the paper stop “questioning trans people’s right to exist and access to medical care”. This was a cheap ploy.
If the NYT was concerned by these attacks on the freedom of the press, the paper went ahead with this week’s piece “In defense of J.K. Rowling”. In the most measured of tones, opinion columnist Pamela Paul concluded, “You might disagree — perhaps strongly — with Rowling’s views and actions … But nothing Rowling has said qualifies as transphobic”. Quite right. But Paul went further, warning:
Rushdie was demonised by one kind of fanatic; Rowling has been demonised by another. When emotional campaigns displace rational debate, we are in dangerous territory, reversing back into a world of superstition, religious fervour, and witch hunts. Will the NYT hold out? We can but hope.
How did a, supposedly, reputable newspaper get into that state in the first place?
Because the online subscription game means abandoning all notions of journalistic standards in order to appeal to a narrowly defined market segment willing and anxious to pay to have their prejudices reenforced.
I would recomment reading Bad News: How the Woke Media is Undermining Democracy, by Batya Ungar-Sargon, this gives a history of what has happened to newspaers in the US. It’s not really applicable to UK papers, but I found her arguments to be very convincing about, particularly, the New York Times.
Thankyou.
My normal rule is that if it happened to you yesterday, then it will happen to me tomorrow.
“It’s not really applicable to UK papers,”
I respecfully disagree. Look what’s happened to the Guardian, and especially the poor bloody Independent, in relation to which I feel desperately sorry for Andreas Whittam-Smith.
historical perspective: read _The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times’s Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History_ by Ashley Rindsbergrecent changes where ‘finding out the truth’ was made subordinate to ‘engagement’ which then became ‘giving our subscribers what they want to hear’ read _Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy_ by Batya Ungar-Sargon
That journalism went from being a blue collar job to a university graduate job is a large part of the problem, too.
This is not the end, nor is it the beginning of the end, but maybe the end of the beginning.
To quote a well known man.
Maybe peak radical trans is coming to an end as people are able to question the methodology and get other views published?
End of GIDS, Sturgeons problems, articles such as this seem to point to some changes happening.
I am off an age where a notice in a lodging window saying “room available; no blacks, dogs or Irish” could appear. Thankfully many, many things have changed since those days. This whole trans rights issue thingy is the first of any of these changes where increasing the “rights” of one group diminishes the rights of another.
Accepting peoples ethnicity, sexuality, sex, religion, lifestyle preferences does not decrease my freedoms. Whereas trans rights clearly reduces the right of women and girls substantially.
Maybe we can get to a place of accepting trans people without the need to push aside another grup?
Until all this cr*p started I had actually no issues with trans-people, I had sympathy for what they had to go through and accepted them for what they were. What I have a problem with (in addition to women’s only spaces) is the medical abuse of children, and the indoctrination of children to accept unreality as real and ignore scientific fact.
Exactly right. I have a close relative, a 14 year old girl, who has been caught up in this vile paedophiliac child mutilation cult. It’s an extremely serious safeguarding issue. She needs to be protected from trans activists.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe