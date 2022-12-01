About
by UnHerd Staff
Thursday, 1
December 2022
Event
17:54

The launch of Old Queen Street Cafe and the UnHerd Club

Some snaps from the launch of our new Westminster home
by UnHerd Staff
Exterior of the UnHerd Club and Old Queen Street Cafe

Over the past week, UnHerd has been welcoming people to its newly opened building in the heart of Westminster.

The Old Queen Street Cafe, located just off Storey’s Gate, is open to everyone, every day — come by for breakfast, coffee, lunch, cocktails or dinner!

Upstairs, the UnHerd Club will play host to our ongoing series of talks, screenings, lectures and events. There are some spaces left for our remaining December events — check them out here — just subscribe to UnHerd to make sure you are invited…

Here are some snaps from the launch events:

Miriam Cates MP, UnHerd Executive Editor Freddie Sayers, Michael Gove MP and Pamela Dow
UnHerd Editor Sally Chatterton, Matthew Goodwin and Lucy Denyer
UnHerd Deputy Editor Jacob Furedi
Jess De Wahls, UnHerd‘s Freya Sanders, Sarah Ditum, Janice Turner and Louise Perry
Olga Polizzi, William Shawcross and Baroness Finn
Flo Read and Esther Watson (both UnHerd)
Freddie Sayers, Katy Balls and Cleo Watson
Viscountess Grimston, UnHerd Chief Commercial Officer Melissa McAdden and Bim Afolami MP
Naaman Brown and Inaya Folarin Iman
Red Tory meets Blue Labour: Philip Blond and Maurice Glasman
Sally Chatterton, Charlotte Pickles and UnHerd‘s Olivia Ward-Jackson
Sebastian Payne, Dominic Lawson and Matthew Parris
Sir Paul Marshall, Konstanin Kisin and Lady Marshall
Sonia Sodha, Naaman Brown, Ayishat Akanbi and Mercy Muroki
Helen Lewis, Hadley Freeman, Andrew Sullivan and Freddie Sayers
Freddie Sayers and Sophie Winkleman
Alex Caccia, Sunetra Gupta and Madeline Grant
Andrew Doyle, Justin Webb and Freya Sanders
Flo Read, James Billot, Aris Roussinos and Rob Lownie (all UnHerd)
UnHerd‘s Nicholas Harris and James Sean Dickson
UnHerd COO Sebastian Giraud, Elizabeth Linder, Melanie Price and Latika M Bourne
UnHerd‘s Panda La Terriere, Esther Watson and Cecily Watson
The UnHerd team

Join the discussion

To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.

It's simple, quick and free.

Sign me up
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
8 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Murray
Steve Murray
2 hours ago

Good to be able to put some full-length photos to names, and to see Unherd gaining further traction at this new location close to the heart of power.

4
Reply
J Bryant
J Bryant
2 hours ago

Interesting move to Westminster. I’m sure the lease on that real estate wasn’t cheap. I’m guessing Unherd is positioning itself to more directly influence key decision makers, or at least raise its profile, and the profile of its brand of balanced journalism, with influential people.
I was glad to see Sunetra Gupta there. I hope her early stand against lockdowns hasn’t hurt her.
And inviting Katy b***s from The Spectator! Never hurts to befriend the competition. 🙂

3
Reply
Tom Lewis
Tom Lewis
1 hour ago
Reply to  J Bryant

“I’m guessing Unherd is positioning itself to more directly influence key decision makers,”
God, I hope not. Intercept, debate, and encourage to come to the ‘coffee house’ to express their positions, amongst a diverse ‘rabble’, maybe, but we hardly need any more ‘shady, quasi official sounding, research or lobby groups’.
Like the coffee houses of Old Edinburgh, hotbeds of the Enlightenment, hopefully this will become much the same.

1
Reply
Emre S
Emre S
1 hour ago

Ah must’ve been nice to join an event with big Suze, looks like it was a nice party.

2
Reply
Graeme Kemp
Graeme Kemp
36 minutes ago

Endorsed by Michael Gove !!!! Oh dear…..

1
Reply
Matt M
Matt M
1 hour ago

Looks great! Good luck with the new ventures. I will definitely look in on the cafe when I’m next in town.

0
Reply
Tom Lewis
Tom Lewis
1 hour ago

Nice to see the faces (and bodies. Am I allowed to say that ? Better for sizing people up (is that heightism ?) far better/human than those ghastly, corporate, headshots) behind Unheard.
If I were to make comment, and I’m sure I’m wrong in this respect, it looks on the face(body, surely, given your last comment) of it that the Unheard team is a pretty ‘homogeneous’ group !

0
Reply
Arkadian X
Arkadian X
39 minutes ago

Are you next door to the spectator then?

0
Reply