The launch of Old Queen Street Cafe and the UnHerd Club
Some snaps from the launch of our new Westminster home
Over the past week, UnHerd has been welcoming people to its newly opened building in the heart of Westminster.
The Old Queen Street Cafe, located just off Storey’s Gate, is open to everyone, every day — come by for breakfast, coffee, lunch, cocktails or dinner!
Upstairs, the UnHerd Club will play host to our ongoing series of talks, screenings, lectures and events. There are some spaces left for our remaining December events — check them out here — just subscribe to UnHerd to make sure you are invited…
Here are some snaps from the launch events:
Good to be able to put some full-length photos to names, and to see Unherd gaining further traction at this new location close to the heart of power.
Interesting move to Westminster. I’m sure the lease on that real estate wasn’t cheap. I’m guessing Unherd is positioning itself to more directly influence key decision makers, or at least raise its profile, and the profile of its brand of balanced journalism, with influential people.
I was glad to see Sunetra Gupta there. I hope her early stand against lockdowns hasn’t hurt her.
And inviting Katy b***s from The Spectator! Never hurts to befriend the competition. 🙂
“I’m guessing Unherd is positioning itself to more directly influence key decision makers,”
God, I hope not. Intercept, debate, and encourage to come to the ‘coffee house’ to express their positions, amongst a diverse ‘rabble’, maybe, but we hardly need any more ‘shady, quasi official sounding, research or lobby groups’.
Like the coffee houses of Old Edinburgh, hotbeds of the Enlightenment, hopefully this will become much the same.
Ah must’ve been nice to join an event with big Suze, looks like it was a nice party.
Endorsed by Michael Gove !!!! Oh dear…..
Looks great! Good luck with the new ventures. I will definitely look in on the cafe when I’m next in town.
Nice to see the faces (and bodies. Am I allowed to say that ? Better for sizing people up (is that heightism ?) far better/human than those ghastly, corporate, headshots) behind Unheard.
If I were to make comment, and I’m sure I’m wrong in this respect, it looks on the face(body, surely, given your last comment) of it that the Unheard team is a pretty ‘homogeneous’ group !
Are you next door to the spectator then?
