The EU’s green agenda is falling apart
Across the continent, voters are losing patience with the bloc's priorities
Not even a month after the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai ended with the usual slew of pledges to transition away from fossil fuels, reality is reasserting itself. This has been nicely captured by two recent headlines: “EU’s green funds are under the guillotine” according to Politico, while the Financial Times informs us that “EU countries are not on track to meet their 2030 climate target.”
Given current trends, it is unlikely that they will get back on track anytime soon. The electoral winds in Europe have shifted, especially since Right-wing populist parties made climate change policies one of the main targets of their campaigns. In Germany, the AfD’s Alice Weidel has openly stated that her party would tear down windmills and abandon the country’s 2050 Net Zero emissions goal. These sentiments are increasingly shared by other Right-wing parties from France to Austria, buoyed by continuous surges in the polls. With Europe on the brink of a recession, the climate agenda is unlikely to remain a top priority for voters — meaning it will also lose salience for politicians who have elections to win.
Once again, Germany is a bellwether. Combining environmental and austerity measures, the traffic light coalition in Berlin decided to cut diesel subsidies and increase the CO2 tax for German farmers. This would add a billion euros per year to the budget, but chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet underestimated the backlash from the agricultural sector. During protests in Berlin at the beginning of this week, the president of the German Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied, gave a stern warning to his government about upcoming protests. “We will be everywhere from January 8, in a way that the country has never experienced before,” he said. “We will not accept this.”
Europe’s agricultural sector feels increasingly squeezed by the EU’s environmental agenda, whether it is Dutch farmers and the use of nitrogen fertilisers, Irish farmers and the demand to kill up to 200,000 cows due to their methane emissions, or plans to reduce farmable land to make room for the EU’s “Nature Restoration Law”. There are further concerns, such as the import of cheap agricultural goods from Ukraine, which has already led to diplomatic issues between Kyiv and EU states Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.
That agricultural issues can swing elections became clear in the Dutch provincial elections of this year, when the Farmer Citizen Movement (BBB) shook off its underdog status to win the popular vote.
There is a growing perception that environmental policies and Net Zero are preoccupations restricted to an affluent elite which stands against everything that matters for the average person, especially cheap food and energy. What’s more, this is beginning to translate into significant political leverage for European Right-wingers. Once ridiculed as one-issue parties which only talk about migration, they are now combining the immigration question with the cost-of-living crisis, which could prove a potent combination in upcoming elections.
Do mainstream parties take notice? It would appear so. After proposing to slash funding reserved for renewable energy projects and emissions reductions, there were also suggestions for where the money should go instead: immigration and defence efforts. Obviously, some are starting to see the writing on the wall.
Thank you for not naming these non-elite, sane policy proposal parties as “far-right!”
Sadly he does refer to “far right populist parties” in the second paragraph.
Overall the article is good though.
Europe doesn’t want a manufacturing sector, doesn’t want to feed itself, and doesn’t want reliable transportation. One wonders where the tax revenues which sustain the lifestyles of the largely public sector workers, academics and NGOs who vote for these measures will come from.
The can will be kicked down the road with substantial borrowing – as it is now.
France and Italy in particular are beginning to run out of road on that strategy.
Hopefully the Swingometer of how to save the planet will run back the other way for a good few years.
I have been boring people about pollution, food miles, cutting down consumption and all that stuff for years. We were talking (at Uni, degree in physiology and ecology) about all this back 40 years ago.
No one was remotely interested until some clever people realised they could make money (ie: sell things) to people on the back of a slogan of “Doing the Right Thing”. The only politician I am aware off who tried to address the issues was Margaret Thatcher back in the 1980’s and she was ignored and laughed at.
The recent “plans” for NetZero have become a middle class affectation, virtue signaling, with little thought for those on low incomes both at home and abroad. If you want to destroy food production around Europe then don’t complain when prices rise and countries around the globe rack up prices and then geo-political issues turn up (closing the Red Sea to freight traffic for example) and the shelves start to look empty and Avocados and Almond Milk are unavailable.
And when there is a severe cold snap coupled with calm weather and those oh so beautiful wind turbines rest and there is no power for the cars, the heat pumps, let alone the mobile phones.
I would like to see saint Greta and her ilk walking the walk and not just talking the talk to show me how they are all “Saving the Planet”.
Anyway, rant over, I feel much better now!
Sunk Cost Dilemma. If you’re a brilliant academic and you’ve taken a collective oath and committed your life to resolving a problem through a specific solution (like reduced consumption), how do you back out of that commitment without looking foolish or alienating yourself from fellow collectivist?
Proponents of Degrowth Growth Economics that are now recognizing the impacts, have no good options because they’ll be considered traitors to the cause if they don’t plow forward.
“There is a growing perception that environmental policies and Net Zero are preoccupations restricted to an affluent elite which stands against everything that matters for the average person, especially cheap food and energy.”
Net zero is the most luxuriant of luxury beliefs. That’s why developing nations basically ignore all these international treaties, that’s why coal consumption still continues to set records.
EVs are great if you don’t have to rely on a vehicle for your livelihood, or if you can afford to buy a new car instead of used. Only someone schooled in the finest sophistry of Oxford and Cambridge can look at solar and wind energy and think this is the way forward, that 500 year old technology will fuel the next great economic boom.
The EU/Brit Progressive Elites have been captured by two deeply dangerous ideologies – Net Zero Climate Catastrophism & the toxic Race DEI derangement, whose anti discriminatory zealotry has spread hostility to enterprise & wealth creation. Our leaders have adopted the coercive Diktat and anti democratic impulses of the Soviet CCP. Yes they will be hammered by their electorates – because our both our energy and food security has been damaged long term. But this payback cannot come quick enough – see todays story that the Fake Tories are forcing through yet more coercive ill conceived boiler BS! As with lockdown, it is only a few raggedy backbenchers who fight for sanity against a weedy grouthunk liberal Executive on its knees to the State. And the ballot box gives us o escape from the madness. Labour are wedded to the Green Lies. Millibandism will prevail. And we will suffer blackouts, food shortages and worse while they pursue their neo-Pol Potism. Hashtag. No escape in UK. Viva the farmers and rebels of Europe.
The picture. Ursula von der Leyen goes Johannes Nepomuk?
