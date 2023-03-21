The Dutch farmers’ party victory is a warning to the green movement
People across Europe are fed up with unfair environmental policies
Last week, Dutch voters went to polls to elect their provincial councils and the country’s Senate. The full results are now in — and show that the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) has won an even bigger victory than expected.
With over 19% of the vote, the BBB finished clearly out in front in a very crowded field. What makes this triumph all the more remarkable is that the party didn’t even exist four years ago. It has come out of nowhere to redefine the political landscape.
The dramatic rise of the BBB is a warning to the green movement. That’s because the party was formed in opposition to anti-pollution laws that threaten the livelihoods of thousands of small farmers. For this kind of movement to make so much headway in so little time in such a progressive country shows what can happen when green laws go wrong.
Nor is this a one-off. Most dramatically, there were the French gilets jaunes protests of 2018 and 2019. Though this violent eruption was motivated by discontent with life in general and President Macron in particular, the spark that lit the fire was anger at an increase in fuel duty. The tax rise was justified on environmental grounds, but the protesters saw it as an attack on the living standards of hard-pressed workers. Macron was forced to scrap the policy.
In Germany, support for the Greens — which is part of the coalition government — is now on the slide. Some polls show the party falling to fourth place behind the Right-wing populist AfD. Part of the reason for that is a proposal to accelerate the phasing out of oil and gas heating in homes. Householders will have to fork out thousands of euros for heat pumps instead. It doesn’t help that much of the electricity needed to power the heat pumps will come from coal-fired power stations — which Germany still relies on thanks to the Greens’ insane crusade to shut down the country’s existing nuclear power stations.
Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is encountering vociferous opposition to his plan to extend the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) — and especially his attempt to link the anti-ULEZ movement to the far-Right.
So are we seeing a popular uprising against greenery in all its forms? Probably not — as UnHerd’s own polling shows, big-ticket environmental objectives like Net Zero still command widespread support. The likes of Nigel Farage have tried to turn ecoscepticsm into the new Euroscepticism, but they’ve failed.
Inane slogans like “Net Zero is net stupid” are clearly not hitting home. However, what does rile up the voters is when green measures impose disproportionate costs on large parts of the population. Whether we’re talking Dutch farmers, German householders or motorists in the outer London suburbs, this is the worst possible time to be demanding large sums of money from struggling businesses and families. Such costs are even harder to swallow when fossil fuel companies are making record profits and the world’s virtue-signalling panjandrums are still rocking up to Davos in private jets.
It’s time to stop giving policymakers a free pass. It’s not enough for their policies to be green: they also have to be fair, and be seen to be fair. In this respect, the environmental movement needs to take the lead — because if its supporters don’t hold governments to account for badly designed and inequitable green policies, then others will.
“big-ticket environmental objectives like Net Zero still command widespread support”
People support Net Zero unthinkingly, because schools and the media have told them to.
They’ve accepted the conflation of CO2 emissions with air pollution as traditionally understood, and they don’t understand the global or historical situation.
What is the optimal temperature for a planet that has ranged from snowball to hothouse? What good does it do to pursue Local Net Zero aggressively if China, India and even Germany are still burning coal?
When you ask most people “Do you support Net Zero?”, you may as well ask them “Are you a good person?”. Some others who agree see it as a noble long-term ambition, but not something we should rush.
When reality starts to bite, people start to think critically. Rapid Local Net Zero is an ambition that doesn’t survive critical thought .
Quite! I see it pretty much daily in my work.
Ah all those poor stupid people who don’t understand, but it’s ok, because you’re here to correct their wrong think.
The irony is that you are in the minority, although not within this local tribe of deniers and sceptics thriving in the echoes of one another’s grumbles.
What you do get right is there needs to be a global concensus, as again called for by the IPCC yesterday in their stark report on the future.But it won’t happen.
“…big-ticket environmental objectives like Net Zero still command widespread support”. That’s because voters have not connected big-ticket environmental objectives with the policies which are beginning to immiserate their lives. But the attempt to achieve these big-ticket objectives will inevitably transform the lifestyles of western populations massively for the worse – you ain’t seen nothing yet.
For the record, ‘the Green movement’ is the entire political establishment in many countries. This Dutch result could be repeated in those countries – if voters are given the option.
A most interesting and encouraging essay, thank you.
The greatest enemy to the peace of the world is NOT Mr Putin and his incompetent Legions, nor even Chairman Xi and his Mongoloid Hordes, but the Green Movement *.
A more pernicious organisation would be hard to imagine, yet it seems to have the fanaticism of some first century monotheistic cult and thus is a clear and present damage to us all.
The epic Dutch Revolt of the late sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries was a stunning victory against the forces of orthodoxy, the Catholic Church, and Habsburg Spain, It is fascinating to see the Dutch are again in the vanguard of this new conflict with the Green Monster. Bravo!
(* An apposite term as Green has always been associated with Evil!)
Net Zero may “command widespread support” as Peter Franklin says but that is probably be due to widespread ignorance of its implications. Add to that the major lack of dissenting voices prepared to challenge all the green activist obsessions in politics, education and the broadcast mainstream media.
The last major piece of climate change scepticism I can recall seeing on British television was “The Great Global Warming Swindle” on Channel 4 in 2007! (still available on YouTube if anyone is interested).
With dissenters driven to the margins, denounced as deniers or dimissed as cranks and flat-earthers it is no surprise that a widespread majority believe that urgent measures must be taken to ‘tackle the climate emergency’.
And to keep that “emergency” pot boiling the UN/IPCC have just published their latest alarmist report. BBC’s Justin Rowlatt was gleefully brandishing it last night along with the stern message that we are not doing enough to ‘tackle the climate emergency’.
‘Net Zero is Net Stupid’ is a terrible slogan. How about, ‘Net Zero is Gross’.
It is time for the counter revolution. Get these idiots who want to stop life out of the way. The Green movement reminds me of behaviour of the settlers in New England – “We’ve got to a wonderful new country. Let’s make everyone as miserable as possible so we don’t enjoy it too much.” Puritanism.
Which reminds me. The decision on the future of Anglesey’s nuclear reactor (Wylfa B) is imminent. This has been shut down for a while but can be brought on line again at some cost. Wales is very Labour and full of Greens so things don’t look good. The problem is not only the reactor but also the new, improved power lines to bring it into the Grid. The farmers don’t want new power lines, unless of course you pay them a lot of money. The last time Wylfa was discussed, mid-Wales was full of protesters. Not exactly full maybe, but you know what I mean.
The boring bit follows.
Not everybody knows this but overhead power lines are bare wires – no coating. This is because the passage of electricity generates heat and the moving air is a natural coolant.
The development of Wylfa needs new power lines to join it to the grid. From Pembroke in the west of Wales there is a big 400kV transmission line along the south coast and into England. This is one of the main lines in the UK. Originally this was built to bring power from a large oil-fired power station in Milford Haven. When this power station reached the end of its life the Greens wanted it closed for good. In Greenspeak oil = bad.
So to feed west Wales the direction of the electricity flow was reversed. Power came from the east, from as far as England. But then there were problems feeding Tata Steel in Port Talbot. So a new, small power station was built in Port Talbot, next to the steel works – about 20 years ago. More naughty fossil-fuels. The Greens want this phased out but….
Where will West Wales get its power? Feeding from east to west over large distances leads to huge power losses so 10% (at least) of the generated power goes to heat. The answer is to refurbish Wylfa nuclear reactor and join it to the 400 kV line in the south. This means new power lines which ‘are bad for the environment’. How can that be?
Here we see that there are two environments – The Environment (capital E) meaning carbon and nasty gases and the environment (small ‘e’) meaning that people don’t want to see pylons. So, they say, take the power underground!!
This costs roughly 50 times more than going overhead but what is good for the environment is bad for the Environment. The underground cables get hot and need to be cooled and are surrounded by jackets of oil feeding back to underground tanks which are electrically cooled. What if there are oil leaks? Well, there are leaks and the underground system has to be constantly policed. In reality, overhead is the only possibility for large rural distances.
What is good for the Environment is bad for the environment and vice versa.
It’s good to see Dutch voters pushing back. They have the most senate seats, but not a clear majority. Will see whet happens – if smaller parties unite to control the senate.
Would like to know what the author means when he says most people support net zero. This is totally depressing. Anyone with any understanding of net zero cannot possibly support it.
