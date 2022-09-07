Eight ideas the Ukrainian government calls ‘Russian propaganda’
A spokesman for the 'disinformation unit' responds exclusively to UnHerd
The Ukrainian Government has revealed to UnHerd the criteria for inclusion on its blacklist of Russian propagandists.
In July, the Centre for Countering Disinformation — a branch of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine — published a list of individuals who they deemed to be “promoting Russian propaganda.” As UnHerd reported at the time, the list included several high-profile Western intellectuals and politicians: Republican Senator Rand Paul, former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, military and geopolitical analyst Edward N. Luttwak, realist political scientist John Mearsheimer and heterodox journalist Glenn Greenwald.
Andrii Shapovalov, acting head of the operation, explained in a letter to UnHerd that the aim of the project was to identify individuals promoting narratives “consonant with Russian propaganda,” and that so far the list includes over one hundred “scientists, military personnel, journalists and politicians.”
The Center outlined the eight main “narratives” that they consider “consonant with Russian propaganda”:
Mr Shapolavov explained the criteria for inclusion on the list: “the persons got on the list due to promoting narratives that are consonant with Russian propaganda, includes speakers [sic] who are met according to the following criteria: they repeat narratives that resonate with Russian propaganda; do it for a long time and systematically; they are actively used by the Kremlin media in their propaganda.”
While some of the narratives listed are uncontroversially considered propaganda — such as the idea that “the events in Bucha are fake” — others are very widespread among Western commentators.
The idea that sanctions against Russia are not working, for example, is openly explored by mainstream publications such as The Guardian, The Economist and TIME Magazine. Writing in The Guardian in July, Simon Jenkins argued “Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history.” And The Economist suggested in August that the “knockout blow” sanctions need to deliver “has not materialised.”
Arguing that “a proxy war between NATO and Russia is taking place on the territory of Ukraine” and “The United States and NATO provoked Putin” are similarly contested.
The spokesman confirmed that it is a “flexible and constantly updated” document, and is aimed “first of all at citizens of Ukraine in order to prevent attempts to manipulate public opinion.”
Since the publication of UnHerd’s report on the 25th of July 2022, the list has been removed from the Center for Disinformation’s Website without explanation.
Pretty sinister stuff. Many of these opinions are misguided. People have a right to those opinions nevertheless. And arguing points that the Russians may also or may not be making proves nothing much about being a stooge or not.
The country is at war. So it is inevitably going to be over-censorious with opposing views. That doesn’t mean that western media can’t be critical of Ukraine. Despite Putin’s provocations, we’re not the ones at war.
Anyone who lived through the Seumas Milne years will hardly be surprised at the notion that pro Russian views can appear in the Guardian. Indeed, Milne can be given much of the credit for creating the concept of NATO as an expansionary military force engaged in a “drang nach osten” that can only be interpreted as a prelude to (and therefore already) an assault on Russia. Whether this makes Milne an actual Russian propagandist is another matter, but there can be no doubt that this view–and the vassal state “realism” espoused by the likes of Jenkins and Max Hastings are music to Russian ears.
This article didn’t mention the guardian, which was far better under Milne.
The mask slips. At least I have a few new names to add to my reading list.
Why the beating around the bush? It’s a kill list, or at the very least serves as the inspiration for one, and Darya Dugina is no longer on it. Many of those points are uncontroversial for a growing number of people. For instance, the idea that this is a proxy war between Russia and the US / NATO has been repeated, unchallenged and quite openly in US mainstream media, and if there isn’t a civil war in Ukraine, how does one explain that much (it seems the majority perhaps) of the fighting in the Donbass is being conducted by the Donbass militias who have of course been engaged in conflict with Kiev for the last eight years? In fact I don’t think there’s anything on this list of criteria that I would seriously challenge. The only controversial one being Bucha, but despite Russia repeatedly tried to get the matter thoroughly investigated, the UK (acting as president of the Security Council at the time) refused THREE times to launch an investigation. There are numerous narratives and theories around Bucha, but it seems no one with the wherewithal is prepared to hold an investigation. In my mind there can only be one reason for that, namely that they want the existing story to remain in people’s minds intact and untarnished so it remains a handy shortcut to have in any discussion that questions the whole Ukraine narrative. Should your voice mildly deviate from the orthodoxy on the war in Ukraine, the words ‘What about Bucha then?’ can be summoned with finalistic glee and if the questioning is in a public space, you are liable to be banned from it, as was the case with former Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, banned from Twitter, and also placed on ‘the list’,
“if there isn’t a civil war in Ukraine, how does one explain that much … of the fighting in the Donbass is being conducted by the Donbass militias…?” So, ahem, Donbas IS part of Ukraine?
Make your mind up Mr Bot, I mean Mr String. If the Donbas militas are engaged in a “civil war” then they must be Ukranian and Ukraine, I think I got me geography right, is not Russia or a Russian province/autonomous region/republic. Ukraine is, if I am to believe the results of the 1991 referendum and the charters of the United Nations, a sovereign nation and this sovereignty including -may I remind you- Crimea and Donbas- has been violated by Russia with its proxies in the Donbas.
Let’s tell it as it is.
Jenkins, as so often, is wrong. Net zero is the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history.
