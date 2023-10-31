The DEI industry has an antisemitism problem
University staffers have gone well beyond criticism of Israel in recent weeks
The diversity, equity and inclusion industry has been dented by several recent antisemitism disputes. George Washington University postponed a diversity summit last week over concerns about the “current climate”, after a student group projected messages onto a campus building reading “glory to our martyrs”, “free Palestine from the river to the sea” and “GWU is complicit in genocide in Gaza”. The university wrote that the postponement was related to campus safety as well as the “pain” felt by students.
Institutions across the country — and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) departments in particular — appear to be reckoning with the same problem. The advocacy group StopAntisemitism found in its 2022 report that the majority of universities it evaluated did not include Jews in their DEI programs.
Speaking to UnHerd, Cornell law professor William A. Jacobson claimed that at his university “opponents of Israel seek to racialise what is a religious and national conflict to put together coalitions of students ‘of colour’ versus ‘white’ Israel and Jews”. He suggested that this process has accelerated since the university announced an anti-racism initiative in early June 2020, following the killing of George Floyd.
Cornell came under scrutiny after history professor Russell Rickford said he was “exhilarated” by the 7 October Hamas attacks, and the FBI is currently investigating recent antisemitic threats made against its Jewish student centre.
“I’ve not seen any response from feminist and women’s rights groups, which overlap significantly with the pro-Palestinian groups, to the use of rape and sexual abuse by Hamas, including rape of dead Israeli women,” Jacobson said. “It may be old fashioned Jew-hatred, but I think more likely it is because campus ‘social justice’ movements, including at Cornell, have been conditioned by the DEI obsession with race to view Israeli Jews as so uniquely evil that resistance ‘by any means necessary’ is promoted, embraced, and excused.”
In March, Tabia Lee found out the extent of the DEI industry’s targeting of certain viewpoints. A former faculty director for the Office of Equity, Social Justice, and Multicultural Education at De Anza Community College in Cupertino, California, she was fired from her position after hosting Jewish speakers on campus to discuss antisemitism and the Holocaust, and attempting to host a multifaith heritage event.
“I saw antisemitism on a weekly basis in my two years as a faculty ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ director,” she wrote in the New York Post this month. “Toxic DEI ideology deliberately stokes hatred toward Israel and the Jewish people.” Lee characterised the industry as “built on the unshakeable belief that the world is divided into two groups of people: the oppressors and the oppressed.” Within this, “Jews are categorically placed in the oppressor category, while Israel is branded a ‘genocidal, settler, colonialist state’”, and “criticizing Israel and the Jewish people is not only acceptable but praiseworthy.”
Last week, Sophia Hasenfus — a diversity, equity and belonging officer at MIT — came under fire for liking a tweet which claimed that Israel is guilty of genocide and does not have a right to exist. Meanwhile, City University of New York (CUNY), which has been subject to several Title VI complaints for alleged antisemitic discrimination, hired Saly Abd Alla, a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) supporter and former civil rights director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as its chief diversity officer in 2021.
The problem isn’t limited to academia: former head of diversity at Google Kamau Bobb was moved to a different department at the company in 2021 after a blog post in which he wrote that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war” and an “insensitivity to the suffering [of] others” resurfaced.
In the same year, a report from the conservative Heritage Foundation found widespread and inordinate hostility towards Israel in the Twitter activities of university DEI staffers. Tweets they wrote, shared or liked about Israel included numerous mentions of apartheid, colonialism, genocide and the targeting of children, the report found. While Israel was referenced three times as often as China, 96% of the tweets about Israel were deemed negative. The corresponding figure for tweets about China was 38%.
To claim that it has a “problem” is to implicitly claim that there is something functional about it.
No, the “progressive” left has an anti-semitism problem. Since the DEI industry draws 100% from that group, of course they have one too.
Everyone with a brain figured out 3-5 years ago that “anti-racism” = racism. It’s just racism against white people and Western culture, which is every bit as deplorable as any other kind of racism.
“The DEI industry has an antisemitism problem”
It’s not really a bug. Its better described as a feature.
And this is why:
“the industry as “built on the unshakeable belief that the world is divided into two groups of people: the oppressors and the oppressed.” Within this, “Jews are categorically placed in the oppressor category”
DEI programs are, as a simple matter of definition, inherently racist.
So colour me surprised that they turn out to be anti-Semitic as well.
These oh-so compassionate student groups call for a ceasefire – little noticing that there had been a ceasefire in place already, until the 7th of October. And that it was not the Israelis who broke that ceasefire.
They weep at pictures of children in Gaza that they share online, yet claim the atrocities committed by Hamas have been exaggerated or even fabricated.
3 weeks ago we saw a massacre, a pogrom, a crime against humanity. A literal act of genocide perpetrated against Israel, against Jews. Anyone who cannot see that, or tries to claim equivalence with Israel’s response, has entirely lost their moral bearings.
Many “Pro-Palestinian” students are doing so because it is a fashionable cause. They have been fed propaganda – much of it false – throughout their education, and so fail to recognise that what they think is Pro-Palestine, it is just as much Anti-Israel, and a tissue-thin cover for “Anti-Jew”.
Anyone who chants “From the River to the Sea” ought to understand the implication, that they are chanting for Jews to be driven out of their homes and killed. Chanting that should recieve the same response as appearing in public with a swastika tattooed on your forehead.
Most of these “Liberal” useful-idiots would claim that their hearts are with the oppressed- somehow ignoring the centuries-long oppression of Jews.
Noticeably, the students other favourite Cause is Anti-Capitalism which, on the Left, is tellingly shot-through with anti-Semitic tropes of Rothschild puppet-masters and Jews controlling global finance.
When set against all the people suffering in wars all around the world, I wonder if “Liberal” students ever stop to wonder why they are herded so easily into caring so much more about this specific conflict, and the fate of the Palestinian people on a tiny piece of scrubby land, than any other? What sets this conflict apart, other than because it involves Jews?
Many students would claim they’re only demonstrating because they care so deeply about the plight of innocent muslims caught up in sectarian violence, attacked by a well-equipped modern military. If that was true then where were the marches against Saudi Arabia bombing Yemen? If targeted bombing of Hamas in Gaza will bring hundreds of thousands to the street to protest, where were these people when Saudi’s airforce deliberately targeted Yemeni civilians in airstrikes?
After the crushing of Syrian protests, or Iranian protests by their own authoritarian Govts – who routinely beat, torture and kill dissidents, where were these useful idiots with their keffiyehs and flags then?
Where have been the demands for Ukraine to call a ceasefire? Or to only answer Russian attacks “proportionately”. Why was Zelensky not being criticised from the front pages of every liberal paper for the death of civilians caused by his retaliatory strikes against the aggressor?
If these student activists genuinely had the welfare of Gazans at heart then they’d condemn Hamas, but they don’t. They call Gaza an “Open Air Prison” – but never stop to realise that Hamas are the jailers.
If they want peace, where are the placards denouncing Hamas? Where are the calls for the safe return of hostages? These are not protests for peace, these are not demonstrations For Palestine. Thery are against Israel. Against Jews.
Presumably these students have heard of the Holocaust? They have some inkling of how it began? Having seen the demonstrations against Israel, having taken part in them, can these students really pretend what happens next will be a surprise that they couldn’t see coming? All the while claiming it was something they were powerless to prevent?
Shame on them
Every cloud
