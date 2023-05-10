The British Left is moving beyond Labour
Keir Starmer should fear the Lib Dems and Greens outflanking him
It is one of the supreme ironies of recent years that, at the very moment Britain’s economic model — scarred by privatisation and outsourcing — comes apart, credible alternatives have disappeared from public view. Food inflation is now close to 20%, while companies such as Shell and BP report record profits. And while many see their living standards squeezed, the managing director of Harrods can openly admit that the “rich get richer” in a downturn. All of this should be fuel for the fire of socialist politics. Yet the two major parties look increasingly indistinguishable as they converge on issues like wealth taxes and public ownership.
There has, of course, been a stunning rise in industrial unrest — but for now this lacks electoral expression. On the contrary, one can argue that Jeremy Corbyn’s ban from standing as a Labour candidate, as well as Diane Abbott’s recent suspension, indicates the extent to which a project that came close to power in 2017 is now dead. The public may be scrambling for ideas after neoliberalism, but the Labour Left has already met its Waterloo.
And yet the results of last week’s local elections reveal little enthusiasm for Keir Starmer either. Of course, not every electoral triumph needs to resemble the euphoria of Blair or Obama: just ask Joe Biden. But there is a disconnect as both Starmer and Rishi Sunak race towards the centre, particularly on the economy, while the public yearns for change. Most Conservative voters support returning the Royal Mail to public ownership, while a majority of the public backs striking nurses and junior doctors. Yet such sentiments are routinely ignored in mainstream politics.
And so, from the embers of Corbynism, and a seeming ambivalence towards Starmer, an outline for the second half of the 2020s starts to emerge. In it, the Tories collapse — in the Red Wall to Labour and across their own heartlands to the resurgent Liberal Democrats — while the Greens emerge as a serious party across much of England. The principal beneficiary, at least in the short term, would be a centrist Labour government with little or no parliamentary majority. Indeed, yesterday Starmer left open the possibility of a coalition with Ed Davey’s party.
Under such circumstances there would be three forces steering Starmer in a more progressive direction — none of them from the party’s Left. The first is the presence of alternatives, namely the Lib Dems and the Greens, which would extract more concessions from a Starmer government than any dissenters in the parliamentary Labour party. After all, Starmer can’t withdraw the whip from Layla Moran or Caroline Lucas. If such forces are intelligent and self-interested, any deal would focus on electoral reform and tuition fees — two wedge issues of almost spiritual significance among Labour members, but which Starmer has little time for.
Secondly, the managerialism of the Labour leader may quickly prove inadequate given the scale of the challenges confronting him. With a large majority this would be mitigated, but in a coalition it presents a challenge. Ideas, particularly radical ones, can provide a momentum of their own. The vehicle for those is likely to come from thoughtful “soft Left” politicians such as Miatta Fahnbulleh, the party’s candidate in Camberwell and Peckham, and Faiza Shaheen, who is looking to win in Chingford.
Finally, large parts of the electorate which are critical in electing a Labour government are well to the Left of the shadow cabinet on issues like housing and public ownership. They may not be especially political, and were generally supportive of Starmer becoming leader, but there will be immense pressure on Labour MPs, particularly in large cities, to address the housing crisis. If that fails to happen, a deluge of voters, particularly those under 50, will quickly go elsewhere.
So there is still great hope for those causes the Left holds dear. But they are unlikely to find much leadership from within the Labour Party, with a few exceptions. Just as Brexit did for Corbyn, opportunism by other parties — on tuition fees, housing and proportional representation — could be Starmer’s downfall. The Labour leader’s biggest problem could be the quiet radicalism of simply expecting him to solve problems. After all, no prime minister has done that for quite some time. For now what seems likely, particularly given the resurgence of the Liberal Democrats, is that electoral reform is a necessary precursor for more socialist MPs.
It is curious to see that the word, ‘immigration,’ does not appear in this article. Particularly when housing forms a part of the discussion.
More generally I just don’t see this. PR is something that plays big on social media, but not in the real world. And I rather suspect that if serious moves will be made on tuition fees and debt they won’t be coming from the LDP. The Conservatives froze fees and inflation has done its thing.
Starmer is going to have to say something soon. He’s kept his cards pretty close to his chest, which is not totally unreasonable, but in offending no one he’s really not said much about what he will do. The most radical thing he’s done is kneel for BLM – and that image may yet come back to haunt him.
Being radical in problem -solving is easer than one might think, it’s making it stick that matters. Jeremy Corbyn did have some interesting ideas about corporate governance reform, worker representation and sectoral bargaining – but he (or perhaps more likely, the people around him) just got wrapped up in ludicrous spending commitments that fooled no one. Criticise Theresa May all you like, she was the first PM in a very long time to confront voters with the link between social care and house price inflation. She was broadly right, but couldn’t make it stick.
Public ownership of things is more I think of a possibility than credited, but I suspect it won’t have as big an impact as its advocates think it will.
The best case for Keir Starmer as PM is he picks 3 or 4 things and solves them. He wouldn’t even have to get it totally right – just keep the focus. I could absolutely see how a Labour government with a strong focus on a low number of things could work. Worst case is he becomes Justin Trudeau Mark 2. Sadly I fear the latter is more likely.
It’s always a bit of a daring enterprise to compare one country’s politics to another. But reading this article, a possible parallel jumped out: the current “traffic light” coalition in Germany, comprising the SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens.
It’s been a bit shaky tbh. They’re always arguing. Like Starmer, Olaf Scholz doesn’t really inspire a great deal of…well, anything. He’s not a very good leader: he’s just there. The Greens seem to be dying a death for one reason or another. Not least due to a graft scandal surrounding former star pupil Robert Habeck. Looks like the halo-bearing Greens are just the same as all other parties when they get to the top of the greasy pole of power.
I think the conservatives will see a resurgence at the next election. The AfD are doing well in the polls.
It might be interesting to see if such a coalition in the UK exhibits the same trends. I’m still thinking the conservatives could squeak a victory though, if they get a demonstrative win or two under their belts in the meantime.
So putting on my pessimistic glasses, Rishi Sunak cannot solve the problem of the BBC and Keir Starmer can’t solve the problem of the NHS – because both are too ‘sacred’ for their supporters.
That’s what happens when your MPs are managerialists rather than idealists. It’s true that idealists can be dangerous but we have not had any in power for a long time. The Establishment doesn’t take kindly to being told what to do.
How do you solve the housing problem without cutting through the planning restrictions that are the sacred cows of the Lib Dems and the Greens?
Netzero immigration is also not an option the left can choose.
