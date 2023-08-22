The 20mph speed limit is not safer or better for the planet
The anti-car lobby is damaging the UK
After TfL’s introduction of a 20mph speed limit on 125 miles of its roads by 2024, Welsh Labour has followed by imposing the same limit on “built up and residential areas”, which will come into effect in mid-September. The reasons given for the change are varied, but two that stand out are that the speed limit will save lives from collisions and that it will encourage people to stop driving and switch to walking and cycling instead.
The statistics used to justify the idea that the policy will save lives are slightly misleading. According to Roadwise, the chances of a pedestrian dying after being hit by a car at 30mph are 20%, while the chances at 20mph are a mere 2.5%. Yet it seems unlikely that a car driving at 30mph would hit a pedestrian at 30mph. More probable is that the driver will slam on the brakes and hit the pedestrian at a substantially lower speed. Reducing the speed limit will undoubtedly save lives from pedestrian collisions, but not as dramatically as proponents suggest.
The other issue that immediately stands out is that if people ditch their cars and get on a bike, this greatly increases their risk of suffering a life-threatening injury. The statistics bear this out. In 2021, 111 cyclists were killed on British roads, while 682 car passengers were killed. Yet in the same year, bicycles only accounted for 1.7% of all non-motorway traffic, while cars accounted for 75%. Adjusting the fatality numbers, we find that riding a bicycle is seven times more dangerous than travelling in a car.
Or consider another statistic. In 2021, for every one cyclist killed in a collision, there were 3.25 pedestrians killed. But once again there are vastly more pedestrians on the streets than there are cyclists. We do not have precise statistics on the number of pedestrians relative to the number of cyclists, but it seems reasonable to assume it’s at least 30:1. Using this highly conservative estimate, we find that a cyclist is almost 10 times more likely to be killed than a pedestrian. If we assume the ratio is 50:1, cycling is 15 times more dangerous.
These statistics indicate that the case for safety is clearly nonsense. Bicycles are one of the most dangerous methods of travel in modern Britain. By incentivising people to dump their cars and hop on a bike, we will only increase the number of collision deaths.
But what about the case for lowering emissions? This also comes up short. An extensive study conducted in New Zealand notes that standard mathematical models show driving at lower speeds increases carbon emissions. It also cautions that there is politicised literature on the topic. Research published on Future Transport London’s website, claiming that lowering speed limits will lower emissions, “does not appear to have been peer reviewed”, while statements on the site are a “misrepresentation of average-speed models”.
The truth is that the centre-Left and the Greens don’t like cars. Many of them are cyclists who think they should own the road. And so this small minority — recall, they make up only 1.7% of road traffic — is trying to restructure the transport grid in its own favour. Due to the overrepresentation of cyclists and anti-car types in local and national government, the rest of us are being subjected to the tyranny of the irrational bicycling oligarchy.
Very illuminating article. No mention of the plague of cyclists on pavements, though, or those who run red lights. As a pedestrian, the main danger to my health and safety when out and about is now unquestionably from pig-ignorant, self-important cyclists.
Or as I like to call them, “pignorant”.
Obviously the answer is to ban both cars and bicycles. Everybody should walk. Or ride trains. Good ol’ left-wing trains.
Good to see a trains-activist.
The emmissions issue won’t be around for long anyway when everyone embraces the joys of electric vehicles – which are of course heavier and therefore potentially more dangerous to pedestrians. So it’s a win win policy in the long run.
The modern liberal state wants cars off the road completely. They also want an end to small and medium businesses.
In their mind, cars belong to China and India. India currently puts less carbon into the atmosphere than the US, which can’t be right.
They have a lot of catching up to do and we should encourage them in that. US + China + India should aim for 80-90% of global carbon, the rest of the G8 10-20% and the developing world Net Zero (Africa and south-east Asia).
A hodge podge of stats used in a partisan way. Of course driving slower will save lives
Just like Communism will promote cooperation and abundance.
Though it’s also the sort of article that has the autotories making a mess of their corduroy slacks. Which is always good for a laugh.
Ya. What the author failed to compare was deaths at 20km/h compared to 50km/h. The policy is ridiculous, it is a war on cars, but the stats in this essay are misleading. Driving slower saves lives, but we can’t protect everyone from every perceived danger. There’s always trade offs in every decision, every law. If we take this kind of ridiculous safetyism to its logical conclusion, then we should ban all cars and bicycles.
The truth is that the centre-Left and the Greens don’t like cars. Many of them are cyclists who think they should own the road.
Up to that point I was almost taken in.
You’re over the target, sir. The “Sustainability” Lens presents the false impression of safety and well-being when in reality it does precisely the opposite.
Given the average speed in central London is something like 9mph as a result of road congestion ‘chance would be a fine thing’ springs to mind.
However as the Author well knows, but ignores, most 20mph Zones are in backstreets and cut throughs where cars will speed in a desire to escape the congestion. It’s these routes, away from the main arterial routes that are often gridlocked, that push bikes, pedestrians and of course children, schools and families are more present. A 30mph limit means drivers drive at 35-40mph, as we all well know too.
As regards push bikes, yes the risk of a serious injury a bit higher but cyclists tend to be much healthier overall, and that has societal benefits too. And besides is the Author saying they should all jump in their cars instead and increase the congestion? What does he want – the average speed to drop to 8mph perhaps? This is the crackers thing about the car mentality – it’s self defeating logic.
“Car Mentality” is just a hilarious epithet. Degrowth Economics is Ze Future!
