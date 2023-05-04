Robert Kennedy Jr: America needs a revolution

Video

06:30

The 2024 outsider on Biden, Ukraine and Covid misinformation

by UnHerd Staff

For decades, as a scion of the Kennedy family and environmental litigator, Robert F. Kennedy Jr was considered an establishment hero. In recent years, however, his rhetoric against Covid lockdowns and vaccines sealed his reputation among most commentators as irresponsible and potentially dangerous. So, since he announced that he was running for president two weeks ago, challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, he has presented the establishment media with something of a conundrum. He is already polling at 20% — should he be ignored or interrogated?

UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers invited RFK Jr. to the studio to discuss his campaign promises and get behind the controversies.