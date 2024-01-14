Oleksiy Arestovych: Zelenskyy’s challenger

Video

15:00

The President's former spokesman has become his fiercest critic

by UnHerd Staff

At the start of the war in Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych was the spokesman for President Zelenskyy and one of the most recognisable faces on Ukrainian TV. His nightly briefings on the status of the war earned him the nickname the “therapist-in-chief” and at one point his approval ratings were second only to the President. Since then, he has become a fierce critic of the Zelenskyy administration and has left the country to avoid multiple prosecutions. Now he plans to run for president against Zelenskyy at the next election.