No, Eddie Izzard, we aren’t going to take you seriously
The comedian claims he has 'boy and girl genetics'
Few figures are as polarising as Eddie Izzard. There seems to be no limit to the number of interviews with and profiles of the actor, most of them admiring. The latest, an interview in the Guardian, includes his claim to have “both boy and girl genetics” while at the same time asking to be taken “seriously”. It’s hard to imagine any other subject where such nonsense would go unchallenged, but there is a bigger problem with the media’s fawning approach to transgender celebrities.
Referring to Izzard or any other trans-identified man as “she” is profoundly insulting to women. In this instance, it happens to be the Guardian talking to Izzard “ahead of the release of her new film”. The word “her” has no place in that sentence, creating an immediate sense of cognitive dissonance. We know that something is being waved in our faces, challenging us to object to our own erasure. Pronouns are only the beginning, which is why trans activists have made them such a central part of the demands they make on the rest of us.
Once you uncouple someone from biology, you’ve denied the age-old assumption that we are able to determine other people’s sex by looking at them. Man or woman? Her or him? Like most women, I know instantly, because the ability to identify a man is essential to assessing risk. It’s one of many reasons why I’m outraged when I see a man referred to as “she”, regardless of whether he’s a celebrity or a sex offender.
For years we were told that using someone’s preferred pronouns was a matter of “being kind”, when it’s nothing of the sort. “Look at this obvious man and dare to challenge a suffocating orthodoxy that insists he’s a woman,” is what it says. Suffocating and silencing, because once you accept that, everything else flows from it — men demanding to be in women’s refuges, changing rooms and prisons.
All those people adding “he/him” or “she/her” to their email signatures are telling us they accept the argument that someone’s sex is a matter of personal choice. If one challenges them, they will retreat into talking about something called “gender identity”, which is invisible and — for most purposes — irrelevant.
It’s a form of gaslighting, promoting an ideology that’s hugely controversial, not to say scientifically illiterate. When a newspaper or website does it, it’s making a conscious decision, lining up behind the idea that men can become women at will. It could only happen in a culture where women’s legitimate concerns are laughed at and disregarded.
Women’s rights are sex-based. If you muddy the definition of the word “woman” by including men, you destroy those rights. Single-sex spaces become mixed. Crime statistics suggest there’s been a mysterious upsurge in women committing sex offences. Vulnerable women who object to the man in the next hospital bed are told there’s no male on the ward.
Celebrities love being interviewed, particularly when they have something fashionable to say about gender and identity. It may seem harmless, but it isn’t. Some sections of the media are positively revelling in their own surrender to misogyny. And we shouldn’t be afraid to call it out.
Pronouns are actually quite useful. Any applicants I see using them are immediately binned and they/them are not even considered for interview when I’m hiring.
What is a 61 year old doing referring to themselves as a “boy” or a “girl” , or both? This individual is neither. Just infantile.
You jest but that is actually a thing which in some parts of the world they are now being asked to accept.
I was reading recently about a 50 year old man in Canada who identifies as a 13 year old girl and was allowed to enter a girls swimming event. Changing rooms and everything.
It all makes me wonder why anyone bothered with the effort of taking the Catholic Church to task for their behaviour all those years, when straight away apparently advanced societies were just going to wave creepy grown men through to have access to children.
COMEDIANS’ UNION: “We Demand To Be Taken Seriously!”
“My friends used to laugh at me when i said i wanted to be a comedian. They’re not laughing now.”
[Bob Monkhouse]
It has come as something of a shock that Eddie Izzard gets away with still identifying as a comedian.
“When all are sexless there will be equality. There will be no women and no men. There will be but a fraternity, free and equal. The only consoling thought is that it will endure but for one generation.”
-G.K. Chesterton
And we’ll all look back at that generation and say what idiots they were.
“both boy and girl genetics”
This shouldn’t need to be said, but you’ve either got XX or XY chromosomes.
Unless you’ve got something rare like Klinefelter’s Syndrome, that is.
The Guardian should have challenged him when he said it.
Now that is comedy gold!
Thank you, Joan, for being the ‘dog with the bone’. Rhyme not intended but a compliment to you for not letting up on this endless nonsense. I saw an interview Izzard did on YT, with the director of a new film he is in. Both were saying that, in the future, opposition to trans ‘rights’ will be seen as dinosaur-like as opposition to gay rights. No, Eddie, they are polar opposites. In the future, when trans ‘specialists’ (i.e the people who promote this ideology through clinical means) face litigation and (hopefully) custodial sentences, promoters of this poisonous dogma will feel some degree of shame (an optimistic shout, but one can hope.) I agree with the author that the blind use of preferred pronouns by people who should know better is collusion. I know people who choose to use them – they are the useful idiots – so valuable for any ideology to prosper.
Actor, comedian, commentator, politician – his self-definitions know no bounds, and his talent in each of those areas is mediocre at best – and i’m “being kind” there.
Claiming to have “male and female genetics” is simply his foray into self-defining as a biologist.
I’m a black lesbian refugee, trapped in a CIS-gay oppressors body who identifies as a wheelchair user. Why in God’s name won’t anybody take me seriously ?
He’s got Tos*er genetics
‘Some sections of the media are positively revelling in their own surrender to misogyny. And we shouldn’t be afraid to call it out’.
It’s not misogyny. It’s just a self-delusion that shouldn’t be indulged.
Izzard is a complete idiot. Giving him a platform is utter foolishness. “Boy and girl genetics?” Does he know even basic biology? This is simple: call his bluff. Have him do a DNA test. XX = Girl; XY = Boy.
( Yes, I know that there is the very rare XXY genotype. Kleinfelter’s Syndrome affects approximately 0.04% of males in the general population. )
Feelings are real, but they are not facts. As poverty of aspiration is a real feeling, but it is economic inequality that is a fact, so gender identity is a real feeling, but it is biological sex that is a fact. Those who failed to hold the first line, but who instead followed Marxism Today in whoring after Neil Kinnock and Tony Blair, are now unable to hold the second line, either. And those who are failing to hold the second line will be unable to hold the first, no matter how devoted they might have been to Jeremy Corbyn. There are already signs of that, since without a robust material realism, there can be no pursuit of economic equality and international peace through the democratic political control of the means to those ends, led by the people who suffered most as a result of economic inequality, namely the working class, and led by the people who suffered most as a result of international conflict, namely the working class and the youth. It is no wonder, then, that Keir Starmer is so keen on the denial of material reality.
This should be about personal choice. If I want to call a man he or she, that’s my business and no one else. Speech should not be compelled either way.
Hmmmm . . . first of all I have no hesitation in agreeing with Joan Smith that women-only spaces, based on sex, must be protected for legitimate purposes like safety, dignity, health, fairness, same sex attraction etc.
As far as the pronouns thing goes, don’t get me wrong, I find it all absolutely ridiculous. But the world is full of stuff I find absolutely ridiculous: a man in a funny hat talking in Latin to God, for example. But if he considers it a sign of respect to be referred to as Father, then I’m ok with it and I don’t think it implies my affirmation of his particular spaghetti monster.
In other words, if Eddie Izzard prefers to be referred to as “she” then I don’t have a problem with it, but it doesn’t and shouldn’t imply that I believe she has changed sex or has male and female DNA. (I just think she’s a bit of a t**t if that’s what she believes.) Nor should I be compelled to accept or affirm those fantasies.
To my mind, one way through all this could be to clarify and uncouple the concepts of sex and gender. Let’s all accept gender is just a term referring to cultural phenomena which are all made up anyway. So present as whatever gender you like. Just like being a Buddhist or Goth or Chelsea fan or whatever. But the law and society must be clear that certain rights, particularly for women, are based on sex not gender.
Being a woman (your sex) who identifies as a man (your gender) does not change your sex or entitle you to waste NHS time demanding a prostate check. Being a man (your sex) who identifies as a woman (again, your gender) does not mean you’ve changed sex or entitle you to invade women’s refuges.
I also doubt the argument over pronouns is winnable anyway, because most people aren’t going come across the issue that much in their daily life and therefore won’t care enough to risk a confrontation about it.
This is largely how I feel about it. I’m probably more ambivalent about the gender vs sex thing because these are merely labels. A woman is a woman and anything else is just word play IMO. I am more likely to use a person’s preferred pronoun if it’s a man that actually looks like a girl. Some of these people don’t even make an effort to look like the opposite sex. If you’re not interested in putting in the work to look like a girl, why should I call you one.
This man is doing terrible harm to the transsexual community. He is a bigger threat than the religious right could ever be.
