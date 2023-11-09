Legal ordeal continues for nurse who backed J.K. Rowling
Canadian Amy Hamm is being investigated for her gender-critical beliefs
Canadian nurse Amy Hamm first learnt she was under investigation three years ago this month for making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people, while identifying [her]self as a nurse or nurse educator”. The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives claimed that Hamm’s off-duty conduct violated the regulatory body’s professional standards around responsibility and accountability, client-focused provision of service, and ethical practice.
The resulting disciplinary process has now consumed years of the nurse’s life. Hearings in her case have been strung out across 21 days of testimony between September 2022 and November 2023, punctuated with months-long gaps. Hamm’s nursing licence and livelihood hang in the balance.
So what exactly did she do to warrant such an investigation? In the summer of 2020, Hamm helped co-sponsor an “I ♥ JK Rowling” billboard in Vancouver. She also tweeted and wrote publicly about her concerns around the loss of women-only services and spaces in her free time.
Three years after Hamm’s ordeal began, she was finally allowed to testify in her own defence this week. After Tuesday’s proceedings adjourned, she sent the following tweet:
Things I’ve testified under oath:
Women don’t have penises
Lesbians don’t have penises
Males cannot be lesbians
Males calling themselves lesbians are heterosexual men
Homosexuality is same sex attraction
You cannot literally change your sex
Your sex is not “assigned” at birth
— Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) November 7, 2023
In a statement last year, one of Hamm’s lawyers, Lisa Bildy, said that the case is “fundamentally about speech: whether a nurse can publicly debate a topic that is as politically charged as this one […] This case will set an important precedent for regulated professionals who engage in the public square in policy debates which may be contentious, as it seems virtually everything is in these times.”
Hamm testified that she “always kept [her] private life and [her] political views and private views very separate from [her] work life”. When at work, she said, “I’m there to do my job and to follow the policies of the organisation. Whether or not I agree with certain policies, I limit my advocacy in terms of changing things to when I’m outside of work.”
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warned that “professional misconduct must not be permitted to be redefined to include speaking unpopular truths” — in this case, unpopular truths that bear directly on Hamm’s medical training and responsibilities as a nurse and nurse educator. Hamm knows that sex is observed, not “assigned”, at birth. Her case highlights the contradictory expectations professionals in her position face: to pretend to go along with a strange new set of beliefs about sex and gender without forgetting her nursing training, in which sex is not a postmodern riddle but rather a constantly relevant factor in medical evaluation and treatment.
The disciplinary process is so drawn out and absurd that it could almost serve as a theatre piece for our times — from the actors (Hamm’s lawyers are up against a self-described “old white cisgender queer lawyer with disabilities” who spells her name without any capital letters) to the dialogue to the reviews. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage has been predictably partisan, as indicated by the headline of a recent piece about her case: “Nurse tells B.C. hearing she’s not transphobic, but calls gender identity ‘metaphysical nonsense.’” The CBC is eager to reprint Hamm’s occasionally insensitive tweets but reluctant to give airtime to the substance of her case.
When philosopher Kathleen Stock and athletic coach Linda Blade testified as expert witnesses on Hamm’s behalf, opposing counsel declined to ask either woman a single question, perhaps fearing any elaboration on the common-sense views they share with Hamm. “We’ve had language for boys and girls, men and women, since the beginning of time,” Stock testified on Tuesday. “Biology hasn’t gone away” — something a nurse should know better than anyone — “but all of us have lost the ability to freely refer to facts about ourselves, important facts, for instance that we are a sexually dimorphic species.”
Hamm’s ordeal isn’t over yet. After testimony concluded on Wednesday afternoon, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives announced that the process will stretch until at least February 2024. Any victory will have come at a significant cost.
The Transatollahs must be having a bunch of difficulty here.
Their ‘hit piece’ on Amy Hann calls her an ‘extremist’ in the first line and adduces ‘evidence’ in support of this loopy notion:
1. that she likes the idea of small-town 1950s America
2. that she is divorced
3. that she had the temerity to refuse to accept a patronising punishment including suspension and ‘social media training’ – a category which we must assume involves reciting delusions in public.
It’s a disgrace. I’m embarrassed to call myself Canadian. Same thing is happening with Jordan Peterson and the association representing psychologists in Ontario. Modern day witch hunts. Two synagogues were fire bombed in Montreal the other day, but the real haters are nurses with an opinion. One story the CBC missed was the 50 year old man competing against 14 year old girls at a swim meet just outside of Toronto. It feels like we’re doomed.
The entire English speaking world has gone mad, Jim.
We’re in a race to the bottom and Canada just happens to be in a strong position.
It’s life Jim but not as we know it.
Unfortunately, Canada is a very bad place for this kind of thing – perhaps the worst. Given its identity problems vis-a-vis the US, it’s in an internecine tusstle to the bottom with the US on this kind of nonsense. It’s not pretty, and will end in tears.
THe transgender debate is one more prong on the trident of Queer Theory. QT is not about queer rights so much as the queering of society. One of its aims is to disband the family unit as proven by recent arguments made by queer theorists who believe that children should be taken away from parents who don’t subscribe to the LGBQT agenda. We underestimate how many of these theorist-activists hold authority in our institutions.
I’m sure this poor woman will eventually win her case and deservedly so.
What I’ll also be interested to know is if she’ll get compensated, who will pay that compensation, who will pay the predictably enormous costs of the case on both sides, and who – if anyone – will actually lose their jobs as a consequence of having wasted the time and effort arguing over something so dementedly stupid.
My prediction is that of course nobody will get fired and the taxpayer will be paying for all of it.
Unfortunately, too true. I have never seen or heard of an example where anyone who has brought a vexatious case from the illiberal Left has been held accountable when they lose or are found to be wrong. Can anyone think of one? This sends the message that you can bring such complaints/cases, however frivolous, with total impunity. No wonder society is in the situation it is.
If there wasn’t so much at stake, this would all be absurdly hilarious.
That a medical professional should be censured for stating that you cannot literally change your sex is not merely stepping through the looking glass, but then smashing the looking glass with a massive hammer so nobody can ever get back.
Indeed. The purpose of all this is to deconstruct concepts such as truth and objectivity in order to replace these with an alternate reality decided by those who desire power over us.
It’s Canada. Enough said.
Perhaps she just needs to contextualize her statements for everyone since that seems to be the word du jour.
Yes, but of course only Left are given the privilege of context.
