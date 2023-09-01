Labour is now the centre-right party
Keir Starmer is more trusted than the Tories on immigration, tax and crime
The British public is increasingly willing to place its trust in a centre-right party with no major spending commitments, which is looking to make Brexit work and which aims to reduce the national debt over the next parliament. The only problem for Rishi Sunak is, that party is Labour.
Polling conducted by YouGov and reported earlier this week found that Keir Starmer’s party is now more trusted than the Tories on issues such as immigration, tax and crime. In areas of its own historic strength, Labour leads appear unassailable. It is 23 points ahead of the Tories on housing, a figure which rises to 27 points on the NHS. Even on Brexit — perfidious terrain for the party in recent years — the Opposition has inched two points ahead.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
That same poll confirmed something we hear repeatedly: that the growing gulf between the two parties is more the result of Tory collapse than enthusiasm for the Opposition. Benefitting from an opponent’s mistakes requires no little political skill, certainly, but it also means Labour should remain circumspect as to whether it’s a lead the party can hold.
This was brought home by the fact that more voters are undecided than support either Labour or the Tories on a single policy area. Among respondents, 22% think Labour will do a better job on immigration — a higher figure than the Conservatives, but measly beside the 46% who didn’t know or felt neither party would do much. On law and order “Don’t Know” and “None” accounted for 43% of respondents (for Labour the figure was 24%), while on Brexit that figure was 48% (Labour’s was 19%). On policy issues, if not the parties themselves, we are fast approaching a moment where a majority of the electorate is blackpilled. A belief that politicians won’t do anything is becoming the default.
For Tory strategists this could be good news. If the polls even slightly change six months from now, it’s not implausible that the Government could gain momentum. Just maybe, some ponder, the next election could mirror that of 2010, when Gordon Brown’s Labour received only 28% of the vote — and yet managed to force a hung parliament.
This is undoubtedly a wishful scenario for the Tories. Ultimately, what matters most is the simple fact that Labour is more trusted than the Government in areas in which it has struggled over the last 13 years. And yet in government, that may prove a problem. The reality is that the dregs of Blairism could soon gain a majority on a par with what the master himself achieved in 1997. But rather than energy, ideas and enthusiasm, that edifice would be built on a low turnout, indifference and dejection. As with François Hollande after 2012, any failure to deliver could quickly see hopes for change turn to anger (Monsieur Hollande’s approval ratings fell to just 4% by late 2016).
Somewhat reassuring for Labour, however, is that in defeat the Tories will likely commence Westminster’s version of the Royal Rumble — its clashing personalities and beliefs no longer emolliated by the grease of power. The newly prominent GB News and TalkTV also mean the party’s period of self-reflection in Opposition will be like nothing we’ve seen before.
Regardless, it seems misguided to presume an incoming Labour government would mark an end to the seemingly permanent instability afflicting British politics since 2008. This was best captured in another recent poll, which found that a third of voters would be willing to vote for a new party. Among those presently undecided, 44% would be tempted by something different — yet the same applied to almost a third of both Tory and Labour voters. The core constituency of all the major parties feels soft, meaning fashionable shorthands such as the “red wall” and “blue wall” fail to capture what is in fact a much broader shift.
Far from a realignment, what we are seeing instead is something far more profound: an intensifying disenchantment with the entire political process.
“Labour is now the centre-right party”
You are not much of a marxist.
There is no centre-right. There is no centre-left. There is just the metropolitan liberal blob – As greedy as it is incompetent. You are supposed to notice.
My disaffection and apathy towards the Political direction in the UK has reach such a level that I struggle to finish a sentence of comment.
I suspect that it is not that Labour is ‘more trusted’ but that the Conservatives are ‘less trusted’.
This may seem like quibble but it may result in more complicated results in a General Election than the percentages in the poll suggest.
Certainly the Conservative government disappoints at the moment… but a clever reminder of Labour’s past ‘achievements’ might easily swing conviction away from the untried Labour party. Or vice versa. But two machine politics parties with vague aspirations might equally turn voters away.
Wishful thinking, if you can call it thinking
Polling conducted by YouGov and reported earlier this week found that Keir Starmer’s party is now more trusted than the Tories on issues such as immigration, tax and crime.
Well, I’d certainly like to see what sleight-of-hand methods were used to create that opinion poll! Or perhaps the public really are that naive and fail to notice that belief in open borders, tax-and-spend and criminal-as-victim-of-society are in the socialist DNA. The trouble is they have started to seep into conservative DNA
Election pledges are rarely delivered in full (if at all). It’s all about getting into goverment and giving the people, not what they want, but what you think they should have – and then using PR to persuade them that they really should want it. ULEZ, NetZero, Trans Rights, Gay marriage – all perfect examples. The Brexit referendum, on the other hand held the governing class to a clear promise they were obliged to fulfill – and my goodnes, didn’t they squirm and wriggle.
Next year Starmer and co will be endlessly repeating that mantra about 14-years-of-Tory-misrule (j watson has started already). A change is all they really have to offer.
“Far from a realignment, what we are seeing instead is something far more profound: an intensifying disenchantment with the entire political process”.
I’ll be spoiling my ballot paper again just like I did in 2019.
The author of this article is popular on GBNews today – a sort of token left-winger who isn’t of the strident variety. So answers are, ‘On the one hand people think this…but on the other hand maybe..’
The article is full of these statements (as it is intended to be) but comes over then as wishy-washy. The main question today is, what will all of these ‘don’t knows’ do in a real election. Almost certainly the turnout will be very low which means that Labour will win – just because there are many voters, new and old, who are bored with the status quo.
Will anything change under Labour? Not with Keir Starmer who is the most wishy-washy politician around. He will do everything to be tradionally Labour – more civil servants to handle immigrants, more sops to union leaders. He will also lower the voting age to 16, which I think will be important and could mean 10 years of Labour.
Given the amount of government spending and anti-business policies from this Tory government, it feels more like Conservatives are now the centre left.
I watch a bit of the Novara media output on their YouTube channel, some is very interesting. However they’ve moved so far left, that anything to the right of them is either in the centre right or far right.
I can’t get path that first sentence:
“The British public is increasingly willing to place its trust in a centre-right party with no major spending commitments, which is looking to make Brexit work and which aims to reduce the national debt over the next parliament.”
1) No it isn’t. It’s not “trust” here.
2) They are not looking to make Brexit work. Just words.
3) Who believes Labour are actually aiming to reduce the national debt over the next Parliament ? Or have any chance of actually doing so ?
Mr Bastani seems trusting of Labour’s words to the point of naivete.
Then this:
“2010, when Gordon Brown’s Labour received only 28% of the vote — and yet managed to force a hung parliament.”
Hold on a moment – wasn’t 2010-2015 a stable 5 year coalition government ? Far more stable than anything we’ve seen since 2015 if you stop and think about it. Probably not a bad government at all by the admittedly low standards of the last 30 years.
Reflective that the majority are ‘centrist’ – Hurrah at least for that recognition. Hasn’t the true unherd cohort been the more common sense middle whilst either end of spectrum had too much airtime last 10yrs?
On some issues maybe majority lean to centre right, sometimes centre left. But that’s us Brits isn’t it, rightly or wrongly?
14 years of austerity, Brexit shambles, still concerns about cronyism tendencies, failure to make Levelling Up anything meaningful beyond a slogan, concern the sacrifices endured for Covid were unevenly shared, etc – hardly a surprise folks are worn out and fed up with many politicians. But the reaction hasn’t been to double-down on the Populist extremists has it. Much to be proud of how the British common sense remains a core.
To be followed by a few years of blairite shambles, under the fake worker’s party. Your country has fallen apart. Face reality.
Centre left financially, centre right culturally would be the sweet spot in Britain, a “Fund the NHS, Hang the Paedos” manifesto would be a winner. Alas neither major party seems to recognise this, in fact both seem to pledge the exact opposite of being economically Thatcherite and socially Twitter personified
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe