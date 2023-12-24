X Close
by UnHerd Staff
Sunday, 24
December 2023
John Vervaeke: rituals are rational

The cognitive scientist on our crisis of meaning
by UnHerd Staff

All around us are signs of crisis. UnHerd's Flo Read and cognitive scientist John Vervaeke sat down at the UnHerd Club to diagnose the alienation and anxiety that pervades our contemporary culture. Is a "meaning crisis" at the root of all the other crises we face – environmental, political, spiritual?

You can watch the full video above.

