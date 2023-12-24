Video
15:00
John Vervaeke: rituals are rational
The cognitive scientist on our crisis of meaning
by UnHerd Staff
All around us are signs of crisis. UnHerd’s Flo Read and cognitive scientist John Vervaeke sat down at the UnHerd Club to diagnose the alienation and anxiety that pervades our contemporary culture. Is a “meaning crisis” at the root of all the other crises we face – environmental, political, spiritual?
You can watch the full video above.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe