Jeremy Hunt unveils his people-pleaser budget

Reaction

16:00

The Autumn Statement prioritised electability over long-term stability

by John Oxley

Death by a thousand tax cuts. Credit: Getty

Chancellors must chart a fine line between popularity and realism. This is even more intensely true with elections on the horizon. Giveaways are popular and so are spending increases, but get the balance wrong and it only leads to unsustainable public finances — and the sort of market reaction which undid Liz Truss just a year ago. Jeremy Hunt had to pick his bribes carefully in his Autumn Statement, finding a way to keep voters, backbenchers and the economy as happy as possible.

Hunt had one advantage, with economic forecasts giving him around £20 billion of headroom to play with, largely as the result of inflation pushing up tax receipts. Seeing where he spent it was a good sign of where the Chancellor thought the votes might be. Unlike Truss, the answer wasn’t largesse for the rich. The lobbied-for cut in inheritance tax never materialised, with Hunt favouring breaks for the average worker instead.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

The biggest of these has been a cut to National Insurance. It’s a canny move which puts money back into the pockets of the sort of middle earners the Tory Party has lost through mortgage rises and the cost-of-living crisis. It’s also harder for the opposition to score political points against. Whether it is enough in people’s pockets to move the electoral dial is another question entirely.

This, along with the maintenance of the triple lock and cuts to business taxes were obvious appeals to the core Tory vote. As were proposed harsh measures against long-term benefits claimants. But in splurging, rather than banking, the headroom he’s gained, Hunt has put electability over long-term stability. Sneaked through in the speech was a long-term cash freeze in investment spending. Combined with inflation, this means an effective cut.

Investment spending is one of those things politicians like to talk about more than do. It lays the foundations for better productivity, whether it’s used to fund streamlining projects or upgrade assets. Yet it’s the hardest cut to notice, which makes it the easiest one to affect. After more than a decade of the Tories doing it, however, the limits are being stretched.

Literal cracks are beginning to show, in the case of public buildings affected by the aerated concrete scandal. Rail and road networks are showing the strain from under-investment and services are gradually degrading, despite the tax burden being near an all-time peak. Tax cuts and day-to-day spending sprees today only punt this problem into the future.

This was billed as a “budget for growth”, yet while the Chancellor incentivised businesses to invest (via the changes to expensing of capital spending) he recoiled from it. By effectively decreasing capital investment, today’s budget takes priority over those of the future, deferring costs and likely increasing them. With the OBR downgrading future growth projections, it’s unclear if this money could be recouped in future — instead meaning a vicious cycle of plugging holes in today’s budget at the expense of future revenues.

Hunt will be happy with a statement that has offered some sops to Tory voters, policy wonks and backbenchers. The markets are unlikely to implode, and the Government will carry on to the next election. It might even pick up a few more votes — but underneath all this, the investment crisis will be bubbling away, creating more problems for future governments of any political colour.