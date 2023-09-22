Ibram X. Kendi’s race hustle deserves to fail
Accusations of fund mismanagement at the academic's centre are no surprise
All in all, one shouldn’t be surprised at the revelations, reported by the Boston Globe, about allegations relating to mismanagement of funds and a dysfunctional work environment at Ibram X. Kendi’s antiracist research centre. At Boston University, Kendi’s institute has been lavished with tens of millions of dollars from philanthropic billionaires, corporations and numerous other small donors so that it can “solve these intractable racial problem of our times” using “exhaustive racial research, research-based policy innovation, data-driven education and advocacy campaigns”.
Despite these exorbitant funds, since 2020 the centre has produced no original research or scholarship, adding nothing of substance to the argument over racial inequality and the precarious socio-economic status of black Americans. Kendi’s centre isn’t the only self-proclaimed antiracist non-profit to fall on hard times. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation revenues plummeted by 88% in the last year, while it has also been mired in a corruption scandal.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It is worth asking how, with vast funds at these non-profits’ disposal, they have provided little clarity in explaining the precise contours of racial inequality and its roots, and laying out a programme to tackle it as they promised they would. Adolph Reed once quipped that identity politics isn’t an alternative to class politics: it is a form of class politics. Kendi’s brand of antiracism is a great example of this.
The audience of his race hustling isn’t poor black Americans, but instead middle-class and mainly white liberals to whom “antiracism” functions as a pseudo-spiritual exercise in atonement for the original sin of America. This is the same type of audience that reads Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility and adopts the 1619 Project’s thesis relating to the alternative founding myth of America.
Just as Oscar Wilde once declared in The Soul of Man Under Socialism that charity is not the solution to poverty, but rather aggravates the difficulty in solving it, the philanthropic antiracism that props up hustlers like Kendi aggravates the difficulty in alleviating racial inequality. This is because the ideology that it advertises peculiarly racialises not just people but social problems such as police brutality, dilapidated housing, schools and unemployment, in such a way that it obfuscates & mystifies the roots of social inequality.
This inequality can be attributed more to the contemporary political economy than to the eternal phantom of “white supremacy”. Put another way, the historical context to help explain the fragile socio-economic position of black Americans today is 40 years of deindustrialisation, not 400 years of white supremacy. This is what the “anti-racism” of Kendi and his ilk obscures and clutters with their intellectual detritus.
What can we learn from this sorry episode? Well, for one, that we should all be wary of undistinguished academics who become overnight celebrities, fawned over and promoted by the mainstream media — especially when the ideas on race they promote are unoriginal, vacuous and socially regressive, despite the vaguely progressive rhetoric in which they masquerade.
Awarding them heaps of corporate sponsorships is evidence that this ideology is part of the status quo and will not lead to coordinated social action against racial injustice. Quite the opposite: they get comfortable and do nothing. Who would’ve thought Ibram X. Kendi would have more in common with P.T. Barnum than with Malcolm X or Charles Mills?
Excellent essay. The most fascinating thing about this grift is the donors are not looking for real research or actual results. They donate because they are wealthy white men whose only interest is to stay on the good side of the mob. Kendi simply needed to create the appearance of actually doing something, but he failed to even do that. The bar to keep the grift going was pathetically low – just churn out some garbage, keep a high profile and everyone is happy. Maybe he’s moved on to another grift and lost interest in BU. Or maybe he’s spectacularly incompetent.
Competent leaders are in short supply everywhere these days. I find myself in the awkward position of being a libertarian who feels somewhat conflicted about the idea of a military takeover of the government. On the one hand, I have my libertarian principles, but on the other hand, I fear the military is the only place where competent, pragmatic, non-ideological leadership can even be found and America needs that as much as a drowning man needs a life preserver. It’s a conundrum to be sure.
These activist organisations, fronted by intellectual-fraudsters, have been running a cultural extortion racket. Liberals have paid lip-service, and Corporations have paid in hard currency, lest anyone accuse them of the dreaded “R” word.
But I have little doubt that the last thing Ibram X Kendi actually wishes to see is racial harmony and an end to racism. That is because Kendi is not, even remotely, in the ‘Equality’ business, he is in the ‘Grievance’ business. And the racial grievance industry is enjoying a boom time. There are careers to be had and fortunes to be made. Who cares if we’re speaking the truth if we can make a buck from spreading falsehoods! No sense in trying to bring communities together when your lucrative career depends on stoking resentment on one side of the racial divide and feeding a sense of guilt to the other.
Ibram X Kendi, along with fellow race hucksters like Robin Di Angelo, Kehinde Andrews and the Guardian’s Afua Hirsch, are just arms dealers in the culture war.
It’s not just a racism thing or the ethnicity of the charity or thinktank staff.
Every now and again some charity becomes overwhelmed by the ‘free money’ available and spends it on personal items. Perhaps an inevitable prosecution for fraud, even for small amounts, might have a salutary effect?
I’m glad that the article mentioned Oscar Wilde, because when I read about the Kendi center’s difficulties, what sprung to mind was his comment: “One must have a heart of stone to read the death of little Nell without laughing.” I do wonder though if people are missing the point perhaps? Kendi and co. literally go around telling people that things like work ethic, reliability, being on time, etc, are manifestations of white supremacy, so maybe blowing millions of dollars in donations (e.g., pocketing them) they’re just engaged in praxis.
“solve these intractable racial problem of our times”
They do realize that “intractable” means “unsolvable”, right?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe